Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Taiwansmc Adr (TSM) by 7.26% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd sold 475,201 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.07M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $267.98M, down from 6.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Taiwansmc Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $35.71. About 16.98 million shares traded or 83.87% up from the average. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has declined 6.61% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.61% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 22/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.48 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Samsung in talks with ZTE, others to supply mobile processor chips – exec; 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE ADDED DLTR, SBAC, TSM, TMUS, SQ IN 1Q: 13F; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS CAPEX WILL SUPPORT 5-10 PCT GROWTH IN ANNUAL REVENUE IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 29/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$304 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Arm Physical IP to Accelerate Mainstream Mobile and IoT SoC Designs on TSMC 22nm ULP/ULL Platform; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Creations Showcases Latest IP Portfolio at TSMC Technology Symposium; 08/05/2018 – Patently Apple: While Apple’s Top iPhones in 2018 will use 7nm Processors, TSMC is set to deliver 7nm+ with EUV technology for; 10/04/2018 – TSMC’S MARK LIU SAYS NO NEED TO BE AFRAID OF AI; 30/03/2018 – U.S.-China Trade War Won’t Hit Taiwan Semiconductor Sector

Crow Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 58.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc sold 6,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.93% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 4,672 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $389,000, down from 11,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $90.97. About 24.03M shares traded or 120.75% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 3.25% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ProAmpac PG Intermediate LLC Ratings, Outlk Neg; 18/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Co expected to post earnings of 98 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 13/03/2018 – P&G – RESOLVED ITS PATENT INFRINGEMENT DISPUTE WITH RANIR, LLC REGARDING RANIR’S TOOTH WHITENING STRIP PRODUCTS IN UNITED STATES AND CANADA; 21/05/2018 – P&G Brands Provide Clear, Accessible and Reliable Product Information in SmartLabel™; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY FABRIC AND HOME CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED THREE PERCENT; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-P&G to cut ad agency spending by $1.25 bln over next 3 years – FT; 06/04/2018 – Can P&G Still Be Saved? — Barrons.com; 05/04/2018 – P&G-Heavy Fund Bleeds Cash on Margin, Sales Concerns: ETF Watch; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men

Among 25 analysts covering Proctor & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Proctor & Gamble had 105 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, October 22 by Macquarie Research. The firm earned “Sector Perform” rating on Tuesday, October 27 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, October 6 with “Hold”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, July 31. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 19 by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Monday, July 17 by Jefferies. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, April 17. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, January 19. The firm has “Hold” rating by Argus Research given on Friday, April 20. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, July 19 by UBS.

Crow Point Partners Llc, which manages about $937.00 million and $581.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hubspot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 4,708 shares to 7,226 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Public Service Enterprise Gp (NYSE:PEG) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 280,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 1.68% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.19 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.01 billion for 18.80 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.04% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 37 investors sold PG shares while 756 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.41 billion shares or 1.36% less from 1.43 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 3.63M were accumulated by Acadian Asset Lc. Fjarde Ap invested in 669,739 shares or 0.82% of the stock. Sterneck Management Limited Liability invested 1.17% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd Llc invested 0.64% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Van Eck Associates stated it has 0.22% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Tompkins Fincl Corporation invested in 0.25% or 14,792 shares. Smith Moore & Co stated it has 26,744 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 41,449 shares or 0.92% of the stock. Principal Financial Grp Inc owns 4.32 million shares. Cibc World Markets Incorporated holds 0.21% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 578,112 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Lc holds 66,526 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. Peddock Cap Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.48% or 11,888 shares in its portfolio. Lederer And Associate Invest Counsel Ca has 21,440 shares for 1.51% of their portfolio. Davenport Ltd Llc stated it has 172,602 shares. Rnc Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “P&G ranks second in advertising (Video) – Cincinnati Business Courier – Cincinnati Business Courier” on December 03, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Procter & Gamble Is Now All the Rage on Wall Street – The Motley Fool” published on November 19, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “Proctor & Gamble Stock Is Out Over Its Skis As Investors Got Defensive – Investorplace.com” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble: Raising The Bar – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nelson Peltz Will Not Save Procter & Gamble – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 05, 2018.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 58 sales for $98.11 million activity. The insider Coombe Gary A sold 11,000 shares worth $1.01M. Shares for $1.50M were sold by Tassel Loic. Taylor David S sold $1.55M worth of stock or 16,338 shares. Posada Juan Fernando had sold 1,463 shares worth $131,509 on Friday, November 2. 1,075 shares valued at $99,932 were sold by Sheppard Valarie L on Thursday, November 29. 1,985 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $161,486 were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K.

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, which manages about $70.36B and $3.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa (NYSE:V) by 3,051 shares to 475,624 shares, valued at $71.39M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Douglasdynamics (NYSE:PLOW) by 20,143 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,413 shares, and has risen its stake in Ppg Industries (NYSE:PPG).

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: TSMC vs. Qualcomm, Inc. – Motley Fool” on May 14, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “7 Up: Taiwan Semiconductor’s 7-Nanometer Game-Changer – Seeking Alpha” published on October 12, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) – A Preview Of Taiwan Semiconductor’s Q3 Earnings – Benzinga” on October 17, 2018. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why TSMC Is a Top Stock to Buy in May – The Motley Fool” published on May 11, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TSMC’s Push To AI – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 12, 2018.

Among 8 analysts covering Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had 19 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by J.P. Morgan on Tuesday, October 10 to “Buy”. HSBC upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) on Tuesday, January 16 to “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, October 4 by Susquehanna. The rating was upgraded by Pacific Crest on Friday, October 14 to “Sector Weight”. The stock of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, December 11 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Hold” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Wednesday, September 6. On Tuesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Hold”. Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, November 27 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by HSBC on Thursday, October 13. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, January 22 by Goldman Sachs.

Analysts await Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 3.13% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.64 per share. TSM’s profit will be $3.22B for 14.40 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.71% EPS growth.