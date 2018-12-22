Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 13.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab sold 23,067 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 147,367 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $22.36M, down from 170,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $127.16. About 3.91M shares traded or 24.21% up from the average. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has declined 27.14% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH 3Q ADJ EPS $4.79, EST. $4.39; 21/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH 3Q REV. $2.89B, EST. $2.86B; 27/03/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Announces March Quarter Financial Conference Call; 19/04/2018 – Lam Research Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH: ADDED $2B SHARE BUYBACK; 06/03/2018 Lam Research Corporation Announces Capital Return Program; 16/04/2018 – Lam Research Corp expected to post earnings of $4.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q EPS $4.77; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $4.77, +/- $0.20 FOR JUNE 2018 QUARTER

Mkp Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 250.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mkp Capital Management Llc bought 14,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.90% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.30M, up from 5,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mkp Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $319.77. About 8.02 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has risen 17.32% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 23/04/2018 – Venture capitalist Tim Draper says bitcoin will be bigger than his early investments Tesla, Hotmail, and Skype combined; 01/04/2018 – U.S. safety agency criticizes Tesla crash data release; 26/03/2018 – FedEx: Fully-Electric Tesla Trucks Scheduled to Begin Production in 2019; 23/05/2018 – Tesla: Material or Not, the News Keeps Coming — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – TESLA OPPOSES PROPOSAL THAT CHAIRMAN BE INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 20/05/2018 – Slashdot: Tesla Releases Some of Its Software To Comply With Open-Source Licenses (sfconservancy.org); 02/05/2018 – Tesla 2018 Capex Projection Reduced to Slightly Below $3B (Video); 25/05/2018 – Tesla has flown six planes full of robots and equipment from Europe to California in an unusual, high-stakes effort to speed up battery production for its Model 3 electric sedan; 17/04/2018 – Tesla Idling Model 3 Shows Musk Unable to Make On-the-Fly Fixes; 09/03/2018 – TSLA: Supreme Court is postponing March 19 arguments in SRP v. Tesla antitrust case following steps by the companies to settle. Arguments will be rescheduled for April. – ! $TSLA

Analysts await Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $3.67 EPS, down 15.44% or $0.67 from last year’s $4.34 per share. LRCX’s profit will be $569.52 million for 8.66 P/E if the $3.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.36 actual EPS reported by Lam Research Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.23% EPS growth.

Among 27 analysts covering Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX), 19 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Lam Research Corporation had 112 analyst reports since September 17, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $260.0 target in Thursday, January 25 report. As per Friday, July 7, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Mizuho on Monday, October 1. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, January 13 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 18 by B. Riley & Co. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, October 18 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Friday, May 18. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Thursday, July 27 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 27 by JP Morgan. On Tuesday, August 28 the stock rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 137,823 shares to 353,906 shares, valued at $38.19 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 64,274 shares in the quarter, for a total of 630,779 shares, and has risen its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 88 investors sold LRCX shares while 259 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 133.35 million shares or 1.21% less from 134.98 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Century Cos holds 0.15% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) or 996,198 shares. 1.37M were reported by Deutsche Bancshares Ag. Hillsdale Invest Management invested in 2,640 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Creative Planning has 0.01% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Aqr Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.42% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). 5,698 are held by Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Edgestream Partners Lp reported 0.05% stake. Principal Gru Incorporated accumulated 371,527 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd stated it has 100,127 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Commercial Bank, a New York-based fund reported 23,900 shares. Bank & Trust stated it has 6,980 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Rwc Asset Mgmt Llp owns 83,609 shares. The New York-based Summit Secs Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.19% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 0.06% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). 263 are owned by Cwm Limited.

Among 41 analysts covering Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), 17 have Buy rating, 11 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Tesla Motors Inc had 185 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, June 23. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, February 9 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, December 5. As per Thursday, April 6, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, August 4. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, August 3 report. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, August 3 by UBS. Tigress Financial maintained Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) on Thursday, December 21 with “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) rating on Wednesday, April 18. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $376 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) rating on Friday, October 6. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $345.0 target.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 8 sales for $296,548 activity. 29,844 shares were bought by Musk Elon, worth $10.00M on Monday, October 29. Guillen Jerome M had sold 1,000 shares worth $306,000. Musk Kimbal also sold $573,750 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) on Monday, October 1. $1.20 million worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) was sold by Ahuja Deepak on Wednesday, November 14. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $5.23M was made by Straubel Jeffrey B on Wednesday, November 7.

