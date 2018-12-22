Trexquant Investment Lp increased its stake in Smith A O (AOS) by 28.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp bought 11,878 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,112 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.89 million, up from 42,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Smith A O for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $41.99. About 4.22 million shares traded or 83.14% up from the average. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 30.23% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 25/04/2018 – A. O. Smith reports double digit earnings growth on record first quarter sales; 19/03/2018 – A. O. Smith names Karge president-North America water treatment; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 16/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to become primary water treatment brand at Lowe’s; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q EPS 57c; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Adjusts 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.55-Adj EPS $2.61; 23/04/2018 – A. O. Smith Corp expected to post earnings of 58 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP SEES SALES GROWTH FOR 2018 BETWEEN 10 AND 10.75 PERCENT

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (Put) (TEVA) by 1876.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 1.61 million shares as the company’s stock declined 12.44% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.70 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $36.62M, up from 86,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.97% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $15.1. About 24.81 million shares traded or 110.44% up from the average. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has risen 22.93% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 05/03/2018 – OPIANT PHARMACEUTICALS – TEVA FILED ANDA WITH FDA FOR MARKETING APPROVAL OF GENERIC VERSION OF NARCAN 2 MG/SPRAY NASAL SPRAY BEFORE EXPIRY OF CERTAIN U.S. PATENTS; 20/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD TEVA.N : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $23; 02/05/2018 – Teva to Present AUSTEDO® (deutetrabenazine) Tablets Data at the American Psychiatric Association 2018 Annual Meeting; 26/03/2018 – TEVA – LAUNCH OF GENERIC VERSION OF LIALDA DELAYED-RELEASE TABLETS, 1.2 G, IN U.S; 05/03/2018 – OPIANT PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON FEB 27, CO AND ADAPT PHARMA OPERATIONS LIMITED RECEIVED NOTICE FROM TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS USA INC – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – Teva” Presents New Long-Term Data Demonstrating Efficacy and Safety of COPAXONE 40 Mg/mL; 28/03/2018 – Teva wins reversal of U.S. jury’s $235 mln GSK drug patent verdict; 05/04/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 202897 Company: TEVA PHARMS USA; 26/03/2018 – VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS – ON MARCH 23, GOT PARAGRAPH IV CERTIFICATION NOTICE LETTER REGARDING ANDA BY TEVA FOR GENERIC VERSION OF 20MG HETLIOZ CAPSULE; 15/03/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC – FILED A LAWSUIT AGAINST TEVA FOR “INFRINGEMENT OF CORCEPT PATENTS” COVERING USE OF KORLYM(MIFEPRISTONE) 300 MG TABLETS

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pure Acquisition Corp by 970,000 shares to 299,800 shares, valued at $2.91M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kb Home (Prn) by 482,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28.19 million shares, and cut its stake in Vectoiq Acquisition Corp.

Among 35 analysts covering Teva Pharma (NYSE:TEVA), 8 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 21 Hold. Therefore 23% are positive. Teva Pharma had 170 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, December 12 by Guggenheim. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, June 18 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Friday, July 14. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, February 19. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 29 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Monday, October 1, the company rating was upgraded by Leerink Swann. Morgan Stanley downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) on Monday, August 7 to “Underweight” rating. As per Wednesday, November 16, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. As per Thursday, August 24, the company rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse. RBC Capital Markets maintained Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) on Tuesday, January 30 with “Sell” rating.

Trexquant Investment Lp, which manages about $105.00 million and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 37,319 shares to 19,408 shares, valued at $1.29M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK) by 10,036 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,333 shares, and cut its stake in Commvault Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CVLT).

Since August 21, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $270,505 activity.

Among 18 analysts covering AO Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. AO Smith Corp had 47 analyst reports since September 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, November 3 the stock rating was initiated by Suntrust Robinson with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 21 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, April 27. The stock of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, November 27 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Tuesday, September 5. As per Thursday, October 12, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. On Tuesday, April 5 the stock rating was initiated by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The company was downgraded on Monday, May 1 by KeyCorp. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 26 by Oppenheimer. The stock of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) earned “Neutral” rating by Longbow on Friday, June 17.