A-R-T- Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 1279.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc bought 49,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 53,800 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.37 million, up from 3,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $125.08. About 3.28 million shares traded or 89.00% up from the average. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 8.88% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.88% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTING TO EXPORT 100% OF PERMIAN OUTPUT LAST THIS YR; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER: EXPORT CAPACITY GROWS TO 150K BRLS OIL/DAY IN 2H ’18; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $243 FROM $215; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Eagle Ford Acreage in Atascosa, LaSalle, Live Oak and McMullen Counties, Texas; 20/04/2018 – DJ Pioneer Natural Resources Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PXD); 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS LIKELY TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 09/04/2018 – PXD PLANS TO OPERATE 20 HORIZONTAL RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN IN ’18; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER ASSET SALES WON’T AFFECT LONG-TERM OUTPUT TARGETS: CEO; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: STEEL TARIFFS MAY RAISE COSTS BY 5-10 PERCENT

Renaissance Group Llc increased its stake in The Progressive Corp (PGR) by 1.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc bought 8,307 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 523,631 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $37.20 million, up from 515,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in The Progressive Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $59.42. About 7.33 million shares traded or 97.28% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 16.75% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.88B :PGR US; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates The Progressive Corporation’s Preferred Shares ‘BBB+’ and Senior Notes ‘A’; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS 24C; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.70B :PGR US; 25/04/2018 – REG-Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q EPS $1.22; 17/05/2018 – Progressive Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Progressive Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGR); 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3,226.9 MLN VS $2,704.0 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Written $3.2B

Since July 17, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 sales for $10.44 million activity. On Tuesday, July 17 Sauerland John P sold $711,960 worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 12,000 shares. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $3.40M was sold by Barbagallo John A. CODY WILLIAM M had sold 50,000 shares worth $3.35 million on Monday, August 20. The insider Griffith Susan Patricia sold 12,600 shares worth $808,164. The insider Broz Steven sold 2,300 shares worth $137,724.

More important recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Progressive Corporation (The) (NYSE:PGR), Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) – Insurers Get Behind In-Cab Video Systems, Even If Drivers Don’t Always Want To – Benzinga” on December 18, 2018, also Benzinga.com published article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 11, 2018 – Benzinga”, Investorplace.com published: “7 Women-Led Companies Delivering Outsized Returns – Investorplace.com” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) was released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 High-Growth Stocks With Strong Fundamentals – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

Among 21 analysts covering Progressive (NYSE:PGR), 11 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 52% are positive. Progressive had 83 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by JMP Securities on Wednesday, September 16 with “Market Outperform”. As per Tuesday, January 10, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 13 by Raymond James. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, October 18 by Citigroup. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) rating on Monday, September 18. Keefe Bruyette & Woods has “Buy” rating and $52.0 target. As per Thursday, May 17, the company rating was downgraded by Wood. The stock of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) earned “Buy” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Wednesday, March 14. The stock of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, November 19 by Buckingham Research. The stock of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, July 13 by Citigroup. Deutsche Bank maintained The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) rating on Monday, September 19. Deutsche Bank has “Sell” rating and $28 target.

