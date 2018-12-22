American Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 100% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.47 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.58% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $60.92. About 13.60 million shares traded or 116.87% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has declined 33.15% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 06/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Celgene Corporation to the May 29, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Cla; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE OFFERING FLEXIBLE FLAT-DOSING OPTIONS EVERY TWO WEEKS (240 MG) OR EVERY FOUR WEEKS (480 MG); 19/04/2018 – CELGENE REPORTS CHANGES TO BOARD; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns ratings to seven classes of CLO refinancing notes issued by Denali Capital CLO Xll, Ltd; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA GRANTED OPDIVO COMBO BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION; 15/05/2018 – Celgene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s: Celgene’s Accelerated Share Repurchase Credit Negative; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Also Now Approved for Shorter 30-Minute Infusions

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 5.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund bought 1,337 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,319 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.96M, up from 22,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $177.18. About 445,630 shares traded or 45.24% up from the average. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 1.60% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 21/03/2018 – Tyler Tech at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 01/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES BUYS SAGE DATA SECURITY; 18/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies To Acquire Socrata; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q Rev $221.2M; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – JOHN S. MARR JR. ASSUMES ROLE OF EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 30/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Expands Odyssey Case Management Solution within the Northern Territory of Australia; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Reports Earnings for First Quarter 2018; 06/03/2018 – Tyler Tech Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Annuonces John Marr Assumes the Role of Executive Chairman and Continue to Serve as the Chairman; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q EPS 95c

Among 35 analysts covering Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG), 22 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Celgene Corporation had 155 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Tuesday, November 8. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Hold” on Thursday, May 31. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Thursday, October 26 with “Buy”. As per Friday, October 27, the company rating was maintained by UBS. SunTrust maintained the shares of CELG in report on Thursday, January 25 with “Buy” rating. Standpoint Research initiated Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) on Thursday, January 14 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, October 26 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Thursday, December 21. The stock of Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, July 6. The stock of Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, January 18 by Piper Jaffray.

American Financial Group Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 40,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $660,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.22, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 58 investors sold CELG shares while 418 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 332 raised stakes. 468.90 million shares or 1.67% less from 476.86 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Monetta Financial Svcs has invested 2.07% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.16% or 631,116 shares in its portfolio. Amer National Registered Advisor has 7,600 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 91,200 shares. Redmond Asset Ltd Com stated it has 31,076 shares or 1.09% of all its holdings. Capstone Investment Advsr Lc stated it has 0% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). City Hldg invested in 1,798 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Ardsley Advisory invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Weiss Asset Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 11,372 shares. Mcf Advisors Limited Liability Corporation owns 500 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Lc owns 34,449 shares. Motley Fool Asset Ltd Llc reported 0.1% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Marathon Capital Mngmt holds 0.69% or 19,905 shares. Pnc Finance Services Inc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Ashfield Cap Ltd Liability Com reported 46,636 shares.

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: RESI, DIS, CELG – Nasdaq” on December 20, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Major Pharmaceutical Stocks to Quarantine Now – Investorplace.com” published on December 17, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “3 Beaten-Down Biotech Stocks to Buy Before the End of 2018 – Investorplace.com” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Celgene (CELG), blueburd bio Inc. (BLUE) Report Complete Enrollment of Pivotal KarMMa Study of anti-BCMA Car T Cell Therapy bb2121 – StreetInsider.com” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CELG, TR, VMW – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.28, from 1.21 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 21 investors sold TYL shares while 85 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 33.39 million shares or 1.65% less from 33.95 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Regions Financial Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Eaton Vance Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Lakeview Prtn Ltd Liability Co has 1,463 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag reported 0.01% stake. Amalgamated Fincl Bank owns 5,528 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Praesidium Invest Company Limited Company invested in 549,394 shares. The Texas-based United Automobile Association has invested 0% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Shine Invest Advisory Services holds 0.04% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) or 291 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). First Tru Advsrs LP accumulated 0.04% or 79,307 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested in 7,222 shares or 0% of the stock. King Luther Cap Mngmt Corp has invested 0.12% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Norris Perne & French Limited Liability Partnership Mi has 34,142 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp invested in 260 shares or 0% of the stock. Teton Advsr Inc owns 0.07% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 3,400 shares.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 16 insider sales for $39.97 million activity. MARR JOHN S JR had sold 24,000 shares worth $5.57M on Monday, August 13. MILLER BRIAN K had sold 10,000 shares worth $2.34 million on Monday, August 13. On Thursday, November 29 the insider WOMBLE DUSTIN R sold $3.81 million. Cline Brenda A had sold 4,000 shares worth $1.00 million. King Luther Jr also sold $53,154 worth of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) shares. On Friday, August 24 Pope Daniel M sold $482,595 worth of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) or 2,000 shares.

More notable recent Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Tyler Technologies to Provide Consolidated Public Safety Solutions to Washington State’s BiPIN Consortium – Business Wire” on November 29, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Tyler Technologies to Provide Odyssey Case Manager Solution to Bell County, Texas – Business Wire” published on November 27, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tyler Technologies: Newly Established Pure SaaS Solutions Can Drive The Stock Rally – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Tyler Technologies Expands Presence in Northern Tier Pennsylvania Counties with New World Public Safety Solutions – Business Wire” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tyler Technologies’ Socrata Connected Government Cloud Solution to Help Manage Bay Area Transportation Data – Business Wire” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Texas Permanent School Fund, which manages about $7.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 2,323 shares to 27,031 shares, valued at $3.53M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 3,336 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,253 shares, and cut its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:HIG).

Among 15 analysts covering Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Tyler Technologies had 58 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, October 5 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy”. The stock of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 1 by Benchmark. The firm has “Buy” rating by Maxim Group given on Thursday, February 11. The stock of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 26 by Piper Jaffray. The stock of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) earned “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities on Thursday, November 1. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of TYL in report on Friday, November 2 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Benchmark on Thursday, April 19. The firm earned “In-Line” rating on Monday, March 12 by Evercore. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 25 by Maxim Group. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 23 by Piper Jaffray.