Gam Holding Ag increased its stake in Coty Inc (COTY) by 18.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag bought 116,324 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 750,452 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.43M, up from 634,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Coty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.94% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $6.16. About 25.80M shares traded or 156.80% up from the average. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 56.87% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.87% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Coty’s Cfr To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – Coty 3Q Loss $77M; 21/03/2018 – COTY TO OFFER SR UNSECURED NOTES; 09/05/2018 – COTY 3Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +64.3%, EST. +62.1%; 24/05/2018 – Uber’s Gore-Coty on EMEA Growth, IPO Potential (Video); 03/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Fragrances Introduces New Women’s Fragrance “Daisy Love Marc Jacobs” and Global Campaign Featuring; 15/05/2018 – DYNAMO REDUCED PX, COTY, KHC, BUD, MELI IN 1Q: 13F; 04/05/2018 – SL Green Signs Coty to Multilevel Flagship Retail Building at 30 Times Square; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC QTRLY SHR LOSS DILUTED – REPORTED $0.10; 28/03/2018 – Coty Inc. Prices $550 Million of USD Senior Unsecured Notes and €800 Million of EUR Senior Unsecured Notes

Selz Capital Llc decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 37.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc sold 58,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 99,499 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.28 million, down from 158,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $99.51. About 2.38 million shares traded or 12.55% up from the average. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 37.27% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.27% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 19/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades United Rentals Inc And Sub To ‘BB’; Otlk Stbl; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.87, EST. $2.47; 04/04/2018 – NOAA Fisheries: URI Students, Public Join NEFSC Researchers To Study Whales Off the MA/RI Coast; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY TIME UTILIZATION DECREASED 80 BASIS POINTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO 65.2%; 12/04/2018 – Cramer: Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom; 12/04/2018 – Cramer argues that United Rentals, a largely domestic construction equipment company, has better end markets and lower investment risk than Caterpillar; 03/04/2018 – News 10: Source: URI to name head coach in next 24 hours; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY RENTAL REVENUE INCREASED 25.1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 29/05/2018 – STRATA SKIN SCIENCES INC – FOLLOWING CLOSING OF FINANCING, URI GEIGER WILL BE APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF STRATA BOARD; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F

Since August 23, 2018, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $125.96 million activity. Singer Robert S bought $373,289 worth of stock. Shares for $20.05M were bought by Laubies Pierre on Monday, November 12.

Gam Holding Ag, which manages about $2.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 13,334 shares to 133,380 shares, valued at $4.50 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 17,062 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 245,738 shares, and cut its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA).

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $4.72 EPS, up 41.32% or $1.38 from last year’s $3.34 per share. URI’s profit will be $382.83M for 5.27 P/E if the $4.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual EPS reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.42% negative EPS growth.

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62 million and $453.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gardner Denver Hldgs Inc by 205,648 shares to 315,648 shares, valued at $8.95 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.