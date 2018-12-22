Lincluden Management Ltd decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 8.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd sold 30,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.67% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 354,438 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.92M, down from 385,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $54.92. About 55.41M shares traded or 199.46% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 15.57% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.57% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiative; Calls on Mark Zuckerberg to Become Face of Campaign; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTED SAVINGS FROM TAX REFORM WILL GENERATE A NET $3.5 BLN TO $4 BLN UPLIFT TO CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT DUNNE ENDS INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 10/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Orono discusses Verizon tower; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G CITIES ON TRACK TO LAUNCH LATER THIS YEAR; 03/05/2018 – Verizon: All Six Shareholder Proposals Defeated at Annual Meeting; 13/03/2018 – Triton Digital® Expands Canadian Sales Team to Further Accelerate the Digital Audio Industry Throughout the Region; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid Churn 1.04%; 24/04/2018 – Verizon begins 2018 with strong momentum; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – DOES NOT PROJECT TO HAVE ANY MANDATORY PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS UNTIL ABOUT 2026

Dsam Partners Llp increased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 323.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp bought 200,346 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 262,346 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.43 million, up from 62,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $60.7. About 10.00M shares traded or 64.87% up from the average. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 21.62% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 12/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CONSUMERS ENERGY COMPANY V. CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC; 25/05/2018 – CSX Advances Efforts to Assess Operational Safety; 30/05/2018 – CSX Names James Schwichtenberg Chief Safety Officer; 30/05/2018 – CSX CEO SAYS TRUCK FREIGHT NOW COSTS 10%-15% MORE THAN RAIL; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CONSUMERS ENERGY COMPANY V. CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC. – 03/20/2018; 12/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GREENBRIER AND FAYETTE COUNTIES, W.VA; 23/04/2018 – CSX CORP – BRIAN BARR, VICE PRESIDENT OF MECHANICAL, WILL MOVE INTO NEW ROLE OF SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF ENGINEERING AND MECHANICAL; 23/04/2018 – CSX Corp Names Brian Barr as Senior Vice Pres of Engineering and Mechanical; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q Operating Income $1.04 Billion; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Most Recently Worked at Canadian National Railway

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Agfa Chooses Verizon Enterprise Solutions for Global Network Transformation – GlobeNewswire” on November 27, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon announces results of voluntary separation offer – GlobeNewswire” published on December 10, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “12/6/18: Verizon declares quarterly dividend NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: McCormick & Co, Verizon and Alexandria Real Estate Equities – Investorplace.com” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Verizon For The Retirement Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.21, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 40 investors sold VZ shares while 569 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 651 raised stakes. 2.57 billion shares or 0.19% more from 2.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Forbes J M Llp reported 175,579 shares. Moreover, Guardian Cap LP has 0.29% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 324,601 shares. 1,086 are held by Ruggie Gp. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 0.9% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 46,249 shares. Hamlin Management Lc owns 3.46% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 1.66M shares. Crawford Investment Counsel reported 0.68% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Bangor Savings Bank reported 63,131 shares. Smart Portfolios Llc owns 760 shares. Nippon Life Communications has 1.21% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Lafayette Invests Inc reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). The Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has invested 0.84% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Lakeview Cap Prns Limited Liability Corp holds 28,987 shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. Sandy Spring Fincl Bank holds 0.81% or 184,763 shares in its portfolio. Psagot House Ltd accumulated 3,500 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lynch & In reported 40,144 shares.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.10 EPS, up 27.91% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.86 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.55 billion for 12.48 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.84% negative EPS growth.

Among 35 analysts covering Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive.

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) by 739,540 shares to 7.75M shares, valued at $48.66 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Granite Real Estate Invt Tr by 18,605 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,125 shares, and has risen its stake in Vodafone Group Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.11, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 32 investors sold CSX shares while 327 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 567.17 million shares or 1.60% less from 576.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Td Asset Mngmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 462,625 shares. 506,287 are held by Scopus Asset Mngmt L P. Sfmg Ltd Llc invested in 0.72% or 67,558 shares. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.21% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). 4,800 were accumulated by Bar Harbor Tru Ser. South Dakota Invest Council reported 25,200 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 127,325 shares. U S Global Incorporated invested in 6,956 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd accumulated 14,936 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Limited Liability Co has 1.27% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Neville Rodie Shaw reported 21,538 shares. Busey Trust owns 9,751 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. The Connecticut-based Benin Management has invested 0.3% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Calamos Advsrs Ltd reported 0.27% stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Co Ltd invested in 0.07% or 58,705 shares.

Among 31 analysts covering CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX), 20 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive.