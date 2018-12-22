Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 2.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc bought 112,279 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.67% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 4.65M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $248.09M, up from 4.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $54.92. About 55.41 million shares traded or 199.46% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 15.57% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.57% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 07/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES FOR $730M 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 VIA BNPP, DB; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon; 23/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Numbers, 5G Technology in Focus — Earnings Preview; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – SEES FULL-YEAR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GROWTH AT LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE RATES ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Uptick Tops Estimates, Easing Growth Concerns; 20/04/2018 – SmugMug Acquires Verizon-owned Flickr — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – Phone Scoop: Samsung Agrees to Preload Verizon Bloatware on Galaxy Phones: Samsung will install mobile apps from Verizon’s Oath; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has chosen Amazon Web Services as its “preferred” public cloud provider

Nordea Investment Management Ab increased its stake in Allstate (ALL) by 9.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab bought 50,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 592,950 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $58.53 million, up from 542,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Allstate for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $79.85. About 4.35M shares traded or 111.45% up from the average. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has declined 18.44% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 01/05/2018 – Allstate Executing Profitable Growth Plan; 19/04/2018 – Allstate: Estimates First-Quarter Catastrophe Losses $361 Million Pretax, $285 Million After-Tax; 19/04/2018 – Allstate: First-Quarter Catastrophe Losses Comprised 11 Events at Estimated Cost of $357 Million Pretax; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Allstate Sr. Unsec. Debt And Pref. Shares; 10/04/2018 – Allstate seeks entrepreneurs to open 150 agencies in Texas; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG BOOSTED VIPS, WYNN, MOMO, WB, ALL IN 1Q: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Allstate’s Senior Note and Preferred Stock lssuances; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms ‘A+’ IFS Ratings of Allstate Insurance Co; 15/05/2018 – Allstate to Discuss Second Quarter 2018 Earnings With Investors; 01/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP ALL.N : KEEFE, BRUYETTE & WOODS RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $93 FROM $90

Among 23 analysts covering The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive.



Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 0.89 in 2018Q2.

Since September 13, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.10 million activity.



Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.21, from 1.09 in 2018Q2.

