Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 2.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought 2,023 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 93,293 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.00M, up from 91,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.49% or $4.5 during the last trading session, reaching $124.26. About 25.45 million shares traded or 137.47% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 23.77% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY PAYMENTS VOLUME FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, GREW 11% OVER THE PRIOR YEAR ON A CONSTANT-DOLLAR BASIS; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – QTRLY NET OPERATING REVENUES OF $5.1 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 13%; 09/05/2018 – Women Execs at Visa Expected to Complain of ‘Bro’ Culture, Unequal Opportunity; 08/05/2018 – MyChargeBack: Visa’s New Regulations are Already Speeding up Dispute Resolution; 21/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V99920); 23/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V); 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE VFS GLOBAL AWARDED CONTRACTS TO PROVIDE CANADIAN VISA APPLICATION CENTRE SERVICES IN 78 COUNTRIES; 18/04/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Talk About Cooperating in Online Shopping; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – INCREASED FISCAL FULL-YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK BASED ON STRONG PERFORMANCE IN THE FIRST HALF; 05/03/2018 U.S. top court turns away dispute involving Iran’s Bank Melli

Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 577.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management bought 9,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,070 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.82 million, up from 1,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $359.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.33% or $8.45 during the last trading session, reaching $124.95. About 56.90 million shares traded or 115.14% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 02/05/2018 – Facebook will spend so much reviewing political ads this year that it will lose money on them. The company is hiring thousands of people to avoid a repeat of 2016, says Mark Zuckerberg; 26/03/2018 – Axios: Exclusive poll: Facebook favorability plunges; 15/05/2018 – Advertisers still are down to Facebook, which can target consumers using data is has gathered on them; 11/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Facebook CEO acknowledges his own personal data was sold to third parties in congressional; 28/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will be summoned again by UK lawmakers to give evidence on data scandal; 17/05/2018 – FACEBOOK: ANNOUNCING NEW ELECTION PARTNERSHIP WITH ATLANTIC COU; 01/05/2018 – Facebook is considering launching its smart speakers internationally first to avoid U.S. public scrutiny of data privacy issues, sources say; 20/03/2018 – Google and Facebook can’t help publishers because they’re built to defeat publishers; 06/04/2018 – Facebook’s Sandberg Takes Belated Turn on Apology Tour — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – COMMERZBANK SUSPENDS FACEBOOK ADVERTISING CAMPAIGN: HB

Among 57 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 48 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive.

Auxier Asset Management, which manages about $647.08 million and $530.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 3,000 shares to 21,075 shares, valued at $5.50M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. E&G Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 9,067 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can reported 3.76 million shares. Matrix Asset Advsrs New York reported 17,901 shares stake. Raymond James Ser Advsrs reported 514,412 shares. Peoples holds 0.04% or 455 shares. Summit Financial Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 2,068 shares. 47,180 are held by Neville Rodie And Shaw Incorporated. Tanaka Capital stated it has 0.21% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Quadrant Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation has 1.83% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 17,505 shares. Tru Department Mb National Bank N A holds 0.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 537 shares. Tiemann Invest Advsr Ltd Company owns 3,013 shares. Intll Ltd Ca holds 3.3% or 64,240 shares in its portfolio. 10,099 were reported by Moneta Grp Inc Investment Lc. Burney Com holds 0.87% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 89,076 shares. Hartwell J M Lp has invested 7.71% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 74 sales for $1.63 billion activity. $48.42M worth of stock was sold by Zuckerberg Mark on Wednesday, June 20. Sandberg Sheryl also sold $8.52 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, October 10. Shares for $2.00 million were sold by Wehner David M.. The insider FISCHER DAVID B. sold $10.77 million. Schroepfer Michael Todd sold $7.74 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Tuesday, July 10. Cox Christopher K sold $495,309 worth of stock or 3,300 shares.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $16.70 million activity. Shares for $325,541 were sold by HOFFMEISTER JAMES H on Monday, December 3.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,908 shares to 154,574 shares, valued at $14.62 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD) by 10,708 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,350 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY).

Among 44 analysts covering Visa Inc. (NYSE:V), 35 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive.