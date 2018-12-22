Gruss Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Tronox Ltd (TROX) by 65% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss Capital Management Lp sold 1.30M shares as the company’s stock declined 53.62% with the market. The hedge fund held 700,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.37M, down from 2.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tronox Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $888.79 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.23. About 1.87 million shares traded. Tronox Limited (NYSE:TROX) has declined 64.66% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.66% the S&P500. Some Historical TROX News: 09/05/2018 – TRONOX – AMIC WILL CREATE SPECIAL PURPOSE VEHICLE IN SAUDI ARABIA AND CONTRIBUTE OWNERSHIP INTEREST ALONG WITH $322 MLN OF DEBT CURRENTLY HELD BY AMIC; 20/03/2018 – Tronox Must Respond to Statement of Objections by Early April 2018; 25/04/2018 – EXXARO CURRENTLY HOLDS SHRS WORTH ABOUT $476M IN TRONOX; 10/05/2018 – TRONOX SEES MODERATE APPRECIATION OF TIO2 PRICE; 21/03/2018 – TRONOX IN BUY PACT TO SELL ELECTROLYTIC OPS; 09/05/2018 – TRONOX LTD – CO AND AMIC AGREED THEY WILL ENTER INTO SHAREHOLDERS AGREEMENT RELATING TO RESPECTIVE RIGHTS AND OBLIGATIONS AS SHAREHOLDERS OF SPV; 09/05/2018 – TRONOX LTD – OBTAINING EC’S CONDITIONAL CLEARANCE OF CRISTAL NOW ONLY DEPENDENT ON FINALIZING AGREEMENT ON REMEDY TO ADDRESS REMAINING OBJECTION; 04/04/2018 – TRONOX NAMES JEFFREY N. NEUMAN SVP, SECRETARY & GENERAL COUNSEL; 20/03/2018 – Tronox Gets Pushback from European Regulators on Cristal Deal; 09/05/2018 – Tronox Enters Option Agreement to Acquire 90% of Advanced Metal Industries Co.’s Jazan Slagger Operations in Saudi Arabia

American National Bank decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 30.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank sold 19,641 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,734 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.86 million, down from 65,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.49% or $4.5 during the last trading session, reaching $124.26. About 25.45M shares traded or 137.47% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 23.77% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 08/05/2018 – VISA INC – EXPANDING VISA DIRECT IN CANADA; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees; 06/03/2018 – EU,TURKEY MAKE PROGRESS ON VISA LIBERALIZATION, WELT REPORTS; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC SEES 2018 ANNUAL NET REV GROWTH: LOW DOUBLE-DIGITS ON NOMINAL BASIS, WITH ABOUT 1 PERCENTAGE POINT OF POSITIVE FOREIGN CURRENCY IMPACT; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK consumer spending falls in April – Visa; 13/04/2018 – VFS Global Launches One-stop Visa Centres for Malaysia in Riyadh and Jeddah in KSA; 28/03/2018 – Most Non-EU Lawyers Earn Too Little to Secure U.K. Work Visa; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley: Big Money Interests Again Block Reforms for Corrupt EB-5 Visa Program; 07/05/2018 – Visa Named to the 100 Best Corporate Citizens List

Among 11 analysts covering Tronox (NYSE:TROX), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.37, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 25 investors sold TROX shares while 31 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 81.90 million shares or 2.86% less from 84.31 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 203,725 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 24,216 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in Tronox Limited (NYSE:TROX). Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Tronox Limited (NYSE:TROX). Signaturefd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Tronox Limited (NYSE:TROX) for 14 shares. Moreover, Congress Asset Mngmt Comm Ma has 0.04% invested in Tronox Limited (NYSE:TROX). Luminus Management Limited has 1.95 million shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Blackrock holds 0% or 6.30M shares. Thompson Davis Communication has invested 0.01% in Tronox Limited (NYSE:TROX). Art Advsr Limited Liability Corporation invested in 163,262 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers holds 87,708 shares. Moon Capital Ltd Partnership has 8.15% invested in Tronox Limited (NYSE:TROX). First Mercantile Tru owns 0.05% invested in Tronox Limited (NYSE:TROX) for 21,509 shares. Voya Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Tronox Limited (NYSE:TROX). Vanguard Group Inc Incorporated Inc reported 0% stake.

Analysts await Tronox Limited (NYSE:TROX) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 25.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.12 per share. TROX’s profit will be $11.06 million for 20.08 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Tronox Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.06% negative EPS growth.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 5 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $433,003 activity. Blue Gregory Daniel had sold 10,000 shares worth $156,600. van Niekerk Willem Hendrik bought $28,272 worth of stock. Carlson Timothy C bought 21,000 shares worth $150,066. 6,500 shares valued at $50,765 were bought by Neuman Jeffrey N on Friday, December 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 33 investors sold V shares while 655 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 0.85% less from 1.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

American National Bank, which manages about $347.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp Com (NYSE:FDX) by 3,406 shares to 14,193 shares, valued at $3.42 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fiserv Inc Common (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4,186 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,404 shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corp Com (NYSE:TGT).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 14.81% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.08 per share. V’s profit will be $2.73 billion for 25.05 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.48% EPS growth.

Among 44 analysts covering Visa Inc. (NYSE:V), 35 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive.

