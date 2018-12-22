Gateway Advisory Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 36.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Advisory Llc bought 9,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,930 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.97M, up from 25,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Advisory Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $68.12. About 47.29 million shares traded or 225.19% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO SAYS ‘TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS OF NEW INVESTMENTS’ NEEDED TO SUPPLY WORLD’S RISING DEMAND FOR OIL AND NATURAL GAS; 20/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Considers Polypropylene Production Expansion Along U.S. Gulf Coast; 14/05/2018 – Despite gun debate, Sturm Ruger board faced little opposition; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Capital Expenditures $4.87B; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS CONTINUES TO SUPPORT TAX ON CARBON; 08/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Renews Longstanding Commitment to Women’s Economic Empowerment; 15/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Senior Vice President Mark Albers to Retire; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – BY 2025 EXPECTS CASH FLOW COULD GROW 90 PCT AT 2017 OIL PRICES; 19/04/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon faces setback in Iraq as oil and water mix; 16/04/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY HYDROCRACKER OVERHAUL MAY FINISH IN EARLY JUNE

Naples Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 244.59% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Naples Global Advisors Llc bought 3,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,255 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $936,000, up from 1,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Naples Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.23% or $7.37 during the last trading session, reaching $133.59. About 740,511 shares traded or 132.60% up from the average. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 11.14% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.14% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 12/03/2018 – Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 19/03/2018 – Watsco: David C. Darnell and Barry S. Logan Resign From Board; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q EPS 89c; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Sets New Records for Sales, Operating Income, Net Income and EPS During First Quarter; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q REV. $926.6M, EST. $913.1M; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Net $34.2M; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Watsco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS DIVIDENDS 16% TO $5.80/SHR, EXTENDS PAYOUT STREAK; 20/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO.B)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.21, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 38 investors sold XOM shares while 848 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 2.17 billion shares or 0.56% more from 2.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gm Advisory Grp holds 12,862 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated has invested 0.69% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Howland Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 216,602 shares or 1.4% of their US portfolio. Somerset Gp Ltd Liability Company holds 1.07% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 15,660 shares. Bath Savings Tru, Maine-based fund reported 199,649 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Com owns 0.51% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 430,543 shares. Park National Oh invested in 2% or 428,305 shares. Alpha Cubed Limited Co owns 247,160 shares or 2.36% of their US portfolio. Modera Wealth Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.49% or 28,714 shares. Altavista Wealth holds 2% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 63,151 shares. Heritage reported 234,902 shares stake. Afam Capital Inc owns 70,280 shares. Wealthfront owns 100,979 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Schaller Investment Group Inc reported 5,009 shares. Silvercrest Asset Gru Lc stated it has 585,725 shares.

Among 29 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 12 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 102 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. HSBC upgraded the shares of XOM in report on Thursday, March 15 to “Buy” rating. Goldman Sachs downgraded the shares of XOM in report on Monday, October 31 to “Neutral” rating. On Friday, January 19 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, January 19 by Cowen & Co. The rating was initiated by Nomura on Friday, March 18 with “Reduce”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, June 23 by Jefferies. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 26 by Wells Fargo. On Tuesday, November 21 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Hold”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, October 5 by Piper Jaffray. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, March 29.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: ExxonMobil vs. BP – The Motley Fool” on December 01, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exxon nixes West Coast Canada LNG export project – Seeking Alpha” published on December 21, 2018, Fool.com published: “Oil Executives Have Very Different Views on This Hot Topic – The Motley Fool” on December 02, 2018. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Through Any Market Selloff – Investorplace.com” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Raymond James: Higher Oil Prices Are Bad News For Exxon (NYSE:XOM) Investors – Benzinga” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $5.43 million activity. Another trade for 2,798 shares valued at $214,914 was sold by Hansen Neil A. $1.26M worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) was sold by Corson Bradley W. $1.22M worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) shares were sold by Verity John R. Schleckser Robert N sold $619,861 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Wednesday, November 28. 9,522 Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) shares with value of $746,620 were sold by Spellings James M Jr. Shares for $614,337 were sold by Rosenthal David S.

More important recent Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Watsco Holds Appeal – Seeking Alpha” on November 02, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Pay Attention To Watsco – Seeking Alpha”, Globenewswire.com published: “Watsco Completes Refinancing of $500 Million Credit Facility – GlobeNewswire” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) was released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Longbow Research Downgrades Watsco (NYSE:WSO), Says HVAC Company Could Struggle With Margin Target – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2018.

Naples Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $296.59M and $376.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3,829 shares to 29,072 shares, valued at $2.75M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 5,540 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,339 shares, and cut its stake in Flexshares 3 Yr Tips Etf (TDTT).

Among 13 analysts covering Watsco (NYSE:WSO), 4 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 31% are positive. Watsco had 46 analyst reports since September 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, February 15. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, December 20 to “Underweight”. Seaport Global maintained Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) rating on Thursday, April 21. Seaport Global has “Accumulate” rating and $150 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 8 by Stifel Nicolaus. Longbow downgraded the shares of WSO in report on Monday, July 30 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 3. JP Morgan downgraded the stock to “Underweight” rating in Friday, September 21 report. As per Monday, September 25, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) rating on Friday, June 23. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $17600 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, October 3.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 23 investors sold WSO shares while 100 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 29.13 million shares or 3.35% less from 30.14 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Howland Cap Mngmt Ltd Co has 1.93% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). 1,900 were accumulated by Yorktown & Research Inc. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc has 9,613 shares. 6,283 are held by Benjamin F Edwards &. 18,605 are held by Pnc Services Gru. Jnba Advsr stated it has 50 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership stated it has 2,041 shares. Hightower Limited reported 7,404 shares stake. State Street Corp stated it has 849,484 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 23,792 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2,141 shares. Naples Glob Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 1,525 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma holds 14,750 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.13% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Frontier Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 174,451 shares.