Timessquare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 32.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc bought 70,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 283,900 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $90.99 million, up from 213,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $226.46. About 1.83 million shares traded or 84.51% up from the average. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 12.98% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.98% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q-End Unregulated Cash, Investments About $561.3M; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Sees 2018 Adj EPS $10.00-Adj EPS $10.30; 22/05/2018 – WellCare Names Dr. J. Thomas Newton Medical Director in North Carolina; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans to Buy Meridian Health Plan of Michigan for $2.5 Billion; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Expects Deal to Add 40c-50c to 2019 Adj EPS; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q-End Medicaid Health Plans Membership Up 3.1%; 11/04/2018 – WellCare Announces 2017 Annual Review; 24/05/2018 – WellCare Elects Amy Compton-Phillips and Kathleen E. Walsh to Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q-End Days in Claims Payable 50.2 Days; 29/05/2018 – Health Insurer WellCare to Acquire Meridian for $2.5 Billion

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Adobe Sys Inc (ADBE) by 92.54% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc bought 4,117 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,566 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.04 million, up from 4,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Adobe Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.50% or $9.85 during the last trading session, reaching $208.8. About 8.83 million shares traded or 103.90% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 39.79% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Gets “Creative”; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $2.15B, EST. $2.14B; 20/03/2018 – Facebook and Adobe to buy wind power from Nebraska facility; 02/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Adobe Intros “Master Properties” For After Effects Ahead of NAB; 27/03/2018 – TMMData Announces Deep Integration With Adobe Cloud Platform; 15/03/2018 – oneAudience Integrates Mobile-Driven Audiences in Adobe Analytics Cloud; 07/03/2018 Media Alert: Adobe Advertising Cloud Brings Sensei Power to Search Advertising; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: WILL SEE GRADUAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN MARKETING UNIT; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 05/04/2018 – MultichannelNews: SourceAudio Launches Beta Release of Their Platform Extension Allowing Adobe Premiere Users to Access Platfor

Among 23 analysts covering Wellcare Health Plans Inc. (NYSE:WCG), 18 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Wellcare Health Plans Inc. had 73 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, August 7 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. Bank of America upgraded WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) on Monday, February 22 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, September 12. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and $189.0 target in Friday, August 18 report. The rating was initiated by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Monday, October 9. On Friday, September 14 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Thursday, November 10. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, May 29 with “Buy”. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, January 4 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, January 12 by Jefferies.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35B and $15.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brunswick Corp. (NYSE:BC) by 249,100 shares to 1.61 million shares, valued at $108.03 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 16,715 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.07 million shares, and cut its stake in Myokardia Inc.

More notable recent WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Big day for health insurers – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Health insurers/healthcare providers in the red premarket after court ruling on Obamacare – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “WellCare issues 2019 annual guidance – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “CVS-Aetna merger shows signs of approval, a key part of WellCare’s agreement – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “WellCare completes acquisition of Meridian – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2018.

Since November 7, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 5 selling transactions for $2.13 million activity. Shares for $131,690 were sold by Michael Yount on Wednesday, November 7. Hakim Anat sold 1,647 shares worth $422,028. $599,900 worth of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) was sold by Breon Richard C. on Tuesday, November 27. Polen Michael Robert sold $770,550 worth of stock.

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $3.07B and $1.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 5,801 shares to 28,779 shares, valued at $1.52 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 9,764 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,271 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – QQQ, ADBE, PYPL, TXN – Nasdaq” on December 03, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Restoration Hardware, Penn National Gaming, American Eagle Outfitters, Costco Wholesale and Adobe highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” published on December 10, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cloud stocks gain on Salesforce earnings – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: ESPR, ADBE, RGLD – Nasdaq” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) – Upbeat Sentiment On Retail Wanes After Trump Comments On Trade – Benzinga” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

