Lindsell Train Ltd decreased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) by 1.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd sold 108,686 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.99M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $579.24 million, down from 6.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.21% or $3.83 during the last trading session, reaching $69.73. About 1.48M shares traded or 15.99% up from the average. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has risen 152.07% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 152.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 03/05/2018 – America’s Number One School Presenter Partners With America’s Number One Anti-Bullying Tech Company RAADR, Inc; 11/04/2018 – The Undertaker™ vs. Rusev™ Casket Match Set for the Greatest Royal Rumble®; 29/03/2018 – RTL Televizija to Broadcast WWE Programming for the First Time in Croatia; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling Raises 2018 Target for Adjusted Oibda to At Least $150 Million; 03/05/2018 – WWE 1Q ADJ. OIBDA $35.2M, REPORTED PRELIM AT LEAST $30M; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling Raises Full Yr 2018 Guidance; 09/04/2018 – WWE® BOOSTS FORECAST; 06/04/2018 – WWE: The World of Wrestling Turns to ‘Wrestlemania 34’ — Barrons.com; 05/03/2018 WWE® And SNICKERS® Expand WrestleMania® Partnership; 10/04/2018 – WWE® Adds 15 More Superstars to Greatest Royal Rumble® Match

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc Com (WPX) by 17.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc bought 28,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 192,995 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.88M, up from 164,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.65. About 12.75M shares traded or 75.99% up from the average. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has risen 0.87% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 26/03/2018 – WPX Energy CEO sees crude demand rising despite electric cars; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy Announces Early Results and Early Settlement of Cash Tender Offers; 29/03/2018 – WPX Energy Completes Gallup Sale for $700 Million; 22/04/2018 – DJ WPX Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPX); 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $328.7M 2020 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 21/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $18; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 17/05/2018 – WPX Energy Favored by 8 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS IN SECOND AMENDMENT, BORROWING BASE INCREASED TO $1.8 BLN, AGGREGATE ELECTED COMMITMENTS INCREASED TO $1.5 BLN – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy: $328.7 M Aggregate Principal Amount of the 2020 Notes Were Validly Tendered

Analysts await World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, up 38.10% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.21 per share. WWE’s profit will be $22.63M for 60.11 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.14% negative EPS growth.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $43.55 million activity. 4,000 shares were sold by Barrios George A., worth $333,360 on Tuesday, August 28. SPEED JEFFREY R sold $352,385 worth of stock. Shares for $2.17M were sold by DUNN KEVIN on Thursday, September 6. $22.87 million worth of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) shares were sold by MCMAHON VINCENT K. Luisi Michael J. also sold $984,544 worth of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) shares.

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc, which manages about $585.78 million and $129.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Forum Energy Technolog Com (NYSE:FET) by 129,000 shares to 264,383 shares, valued at $2.74 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dril (NYSE:DRQ) by 12,719 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,554 shares, and cut its stake in Noble Drilling Corp Com (NYSE:NE).

