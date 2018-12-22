Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in Xilinx (XLNX) by 4.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F bought 5,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.89% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 119,680 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.60M, up from 114,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Xilinx for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $81.51. About 4.76M shares traded or 47.32% up from the average. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 27.00% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.00% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 13/03/2018 – Broadcom for Xilinx, Mellanox? Or Just More Capital Returns? — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Abaco Announces High Performance 3U VPX FMC+ FPGA Carrier Featuring Xilinx Ultrascale+, Zynq Ultrascale+ Technology; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $260 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 23/05/2018 – Xilinx Analyst Day Plays Heavy on AI — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q EPS 64c; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q NET REV. $672.9M, EST. $650.3M; 17/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Napatech says on track to meet 2022 revenue target of $100 mln

Howard Capital Management decreased its stake in Sap Sponsored Adr (SAP) by 96.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management sold 125,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,910 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $481,000, down from 129,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Sap Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.96% or $3.96 during the last trading session, reaching $96.14. About 2.16M shares traded or 106.98% up from the average. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has declined 9.36% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 04/04/2018 – Worksoft Surpasses 10 Years of SAP Integration; 16/05/2018 – SAP and PROS Team up to Provide One-Stop Commerce and Merchandising Solution for Airlines; 24/04/2018 – SAP Now Expects 2018 Non-IFRS Op. Profit EUR7.35B to EUR7.50B; 10/04/2018 – SAP revises pricing for core business planning software; 02/05/2018 – Spinnaker Support Honored with Three 2018 Stevie® Awards for Oracle and SAP Application Services; 06/03/2018 – SAP CEO SAYS HIS “FOCUS IS NOW BIG TIME ON CRM”; TAKES AIM AT RIVALS SALESFORCE.COM AND ORACLE; 12/03/2018 – SAP SAE NAMES CATHY SMITH MD FOR AFRICA OPERATIONS; 15/03/2018 – A Chain of Vulnerabilities to Hack SAP CRM; 13/04/2018 – SAP Supervisory Board Extends Contract of Executive Board Member Stefan Ries; 05/03/2018 – SAP Capital Markets Day 2018

Since July 3, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $4.82 million activity. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $534,979 was sold by Flores Lorenzo. On Monday, September 17 the insider Onder Emre sold $133,778. 1,000 shares valued at $78,010 were sold by Hagopian Catia on Wednesday, August 29. Tong Vincent sold $3.38M worth of stock. Raje Salil sold $237,615 worth of stock or 3,500 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 32 investors sold XLNX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 212.96 million shares or 0.88% more from 211.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 416,057 are held by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Chevy Chase Tru accumulated 0.07% or 210,566 shares. Dearborn Partners Ltd Company accumulated 298,888 shares. Westpac holds 0% or 88,589 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Holdings stated it has 54,135 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Everence Capital Mgmt owns 0.07% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 4,619 shares. Waddell & Reed Financial, Kansas-based fund reported 85,000 shares. Etrade Capital Limited Co holds 3,442 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 197 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amica Pension Fund Board Of Trustees has 0.1% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Davis Selected Advisers has invested 0% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Mariner Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Point72 Asset Management Lp accumulated 36,300 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 6,228 shares. First Long Island Lc has invested 0.03% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Somerville Kurt F, which manages about $499.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roche Hldg Ltd Adr (RHHBY) by 25,213 shares to 109,095 shares, valued at $3.29 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) by 43,485 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,130 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA).

More notable recent Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Has Xilinx (XLNX) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on November 27, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ALGN, XLNX – Nasdaq” published on October 25, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Notches Baird Upgrade As 5G Demand Accelerates – Benzinga” on August 28, 2018. More interesting news about Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Semiconductor Stocks’ Earnings on Oct 24: MLNX, AMD & XLNX – Nasdaq” published on October 23, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “KeyBanc Sees ‘Significant Runway’ For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) In Cloud Data Processors – Benzinga” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Among 29 analysts covering Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX), 13 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Xilinx Inc. had 91 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was reinitiated by William Blair on Friday, October 26 with “Market Perform”. The company was maintained on Monday, October 16 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 15 by Topeka Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Wednesday, January 24 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy” on Wednesday, October 11. The stock of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, October 1. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, August 22 by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 31 by Jefferies. As per Thursday, June 2, the company rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, January 25.

Analysts await SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $1.61 earnings per share, down 16.15% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.92 per share. SAP’s profit will be $1.90 billion for 14.93 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by SAP SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 59.41% EPS growth.

Among 21 analysts covering Sap Ag (NYSE:SAP), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Sap Ag had 65 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Wednesday, April 26 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Tuesday, September 15 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight”. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $121.0 target in Wednesday, January 24 report. The stock of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, July 13 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Thursday, July 21, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Stifel Nicolaus maintained SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) rating on Monday, February 12. Stifel Nicolaus has “Sell” rating and $80.0 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of SAP in report on Friday, August 25 with “Hold” rating. The company was initiated on Friday, January 8 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Monday, July 17. The stock has “Sell” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, July 14.

Howard Capital Management, which manages about $328.90M and $749.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in J P Morgan Chase And Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,017 shares to 149,988 shares, valued at $16.93 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.