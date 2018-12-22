Autus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 9.26% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc sold 1,906 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,674 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.72 million, down from 20,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $13.86 during the last trading session, reaching $446.02. About 1.83 million shares traded or 107.58% up from the average. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 29.79% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Rev $848M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Intuitive Surgical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISRG); 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Presenting at Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE CLIMBS 6% POST-MARKET AS 1Q RESULTS BEAT ESTIMATES; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44, EST. $2.07; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q REV. $848M, EST. $778.5M

Bank Of Montreal decreased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 49.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Montreal sold 194,537 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 199,470 shares of the programming company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.56 million, down from 394,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Montreal who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.08% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $26.44. About 2.45 million shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has declined 15.48% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.48% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 07/03/2018 Boundless to Host Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Server Enterprise; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN +29%; 29/05/2018 – Russian search giant Yandex has launched its own home assistant smart speaker as it looks to take on the likes of the Amazon Echo and Google Home; 30/05/2018 – Boundless to Host Upcoming Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Anywhere; 08/05/2018 – Yandex Conference Call Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 16; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX HEADLINES PUBLISHED IN ERROR; 24/05/2018 – PROTEK PAO PRTK.MM AND YANDEX.MARKET SIGN AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP CATEGORY HEALTH ON NEW MARKETPLACE OF SBERBANK AND YANDEX; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX COMPLETED DEAL FOR YANDEX.MARKET JV; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES MINOR BOOST TO TAXI BUSINESS FROM 2018 WORLD CUP; 26/04/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $41

Since July 24, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 20 selling transactions for $59.70 million activity. $1.48M worth of stock was sold by Brogna Salvatore on Tuesday, September 4. $10.49 million worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares were sold by Rosa David J.. Another trade for 8,250 shares valued at $4.20 million was sold by MOHR MARSHALL. 712 shares were sold by Myriam Curet, worth $372,706 on Tuesday, July 24. Johnson Amal M also sold $1.57 million worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares. $1.31M worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) was sold by BARRATT CRAIG H.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $2.47 earnings per share, up 19.32% or $0.40 from last year’s $2.07 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $282.07 million for 45.14 P/E if the $2.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.24 actual earnings per share reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.27% EPS growth.

