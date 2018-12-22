Sands Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 33.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc bought 60,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.06% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 239,935 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $21.97 million, up from 179,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $81.68. About 4.09 million shares traded or 75.54% up from the average. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 24.12% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy Abaxis for $1.9 bln in cash; 25/04/2018 – Boehringer’s operating income up 20.7 percent on Sanofi deal; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Expects to Complete Acquisition Before End 2018; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR $83/SHARE IN CASH; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS, A LEADING GLOBAL PROVIDER OF VETERINARY; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 15/05/2018 – ANATARA REPORTS EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE PACT WITH ZOETIS; 16/05/2018 – S&P: Zoetis Rating Reflects Expectation That Leverage Will Remain in 2x-3x Range in 2018-2019; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Diagnostics Company Abaxis in $2 Billion Cash Deal; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis: Purchase Price of $83 Per Shr in Cash, or Approximately $2B in Aggregate

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 34.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund bought 69,514 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 271,490 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.38M, up from 201,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $21.78. About 19.35M shares traded or 93.43% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 15.42% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: ROLL-UP WILL OPEN CO. UP TO A BIGGER INVESTOR GROUP; 17/05/2018 – Williams Says Deal Immediately Accretive to Cash Available for Dividends for It; 17/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Williams Partners L.P. Acquisition; 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: GAS-FIRED POWER PLANTS ARE NEEDED WITH MORE RENEWABLES; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO: FERC TAX POLICY TO BE DISCUSSED AT ANALYST DAY; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Williams Companies, Inc. at ‘BB+’; 17/05/2018 – Williams to buy rest of Williams Partners in $10.5 bln deal; 07/03/2018 CERAWEEK-Energy Transfer Partners exploring ‘partial’ shift to c-corp – CEO; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Northeast Primed for $2.6 Billion in Natural Gas Pipeline Projects this Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 10/05/2018 – Williams Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 insider sales for $34.37 million activity. Shares for $233,775 were sold by Chen Heidi C.. Another trade for 3,205 shares valued at $300,437 was made by Reed Willie M on Friday, November 30. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $169,520 was made by Lagano Roxanne on Monday, July 2. Shares for $4.25M were sold by Knupp Catherine A. on Wednesday, August 15. David Glenn sold $1.51 million worth of stock. $14.27M worth of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) shares were sold by Alaix Juan Ramon.

Among 23 analysts covering Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Zoetis Inc had 87 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by PiperJaffray with “Overweight” on Thursday, December 15. The firm has “Buy” rating by Craig Hallum given on Wednesday, August 9. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 14 report. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of ZTS in report on Friday, February 16 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 15 by Cowen & Co. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, July 20 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, November 29 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 15 by Stifel Nicolaus. BMO Capital Markets maintained Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) rating on Monday, August 7. BMO Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $6500 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 14 by Piper Jaffray.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.23, from 1.21 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 38 investors sold ZTS shares while 293 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 408.35 million shares or 1.85% less from 416.03 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lord Abbett Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.12% or 453,641 shares. Axa stated it has 334,111 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability reported 539,965 shares. Guyasuta Inv Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 2,834 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Signature Est Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 1,219 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership holds 0.63% or 1.45M shares in its portfolio. Assetmark stated it has 0.07% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). First Interstate Comml Bank stated it has 1,365 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Schroder Invest Grp accumulated 319,927 shares. Leonetti Associate Ltd Co invested in 2.96% or 126,400 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 2.51% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 3.22M shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 0.57% or 4.72M shares. Private Advisor Gp Limited Liability owns 32,295 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd Com stated it has 909,105 shares.

Sands Capital Management Llc, which manages about $42.07B and $35.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 30,595 shares to 1.44 million shares, valued at $605.40M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aptiv Plc by 13,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,560 shares, and cut its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).

Among 24 analysts covering Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB), 18 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Williams Companies Inc. had 69 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was reinitiated on Monday, December 5 by Barclays Capital. UBS maintained The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Friday, August 10 with “Buy” rating. The stock of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Stephens on Thursday, September 29. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, November 17 with “Overweight”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Friday, December 18. The stock of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Monday, August 22. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, July 18. The stock of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, January 16. Bernstein initiated it with “Outperform” rating and $25 target in Wednesday, May 11 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, May 8.

Texas Permanent School Fund, which manages about $7.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 4,253 shares to 40,179 shares, valued at $3.65M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 981 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,946 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Since November 2, 2018, it had 5 buys, and 1 sale for $807,659 activity. $259,422 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by CHANDLER JOHN D. 25,000 shares were bought by CREEL MICHAEL A, worth $644,283 on Friday, November 2. $63,842 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares were bought by Dunn Micheal G.. $249,856 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares were sold by Cooper Kathleen B. The insider Zamarin Chad J. bought 2,500 shares worth $64,218.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.56 in 2018 Q3. Its up 2.30, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 27 investors sold WMB shares while 100 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 2.12 billion shares or 205.40% more from 693.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ny invested in 0.1% or 176,553 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership has 0.04% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Laffer Invs has 0% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 75,477 shares. Parkside Bancorporation & Trust holds 45,885 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Freestone stated it has 193,548 shares. Argent Tru holds 0.15% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 48,457 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.11% or 1.45M shares. Next Group Inc Incorporated invested in 501 shares. Principal Grp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 1.81M shares. Hsbc Public Limited Com reported 978,455 shares stake. Holt Cap Advsr Llc Dba Holt Cap Prtn LP holds 0.12% or 16,122 shares. Westpac Corporation owns 77,901 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lincoln Natl holds 7,350 shares. Amer Interest Group has 438,063 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.08% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).