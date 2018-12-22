Union Bankshares Corp decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 9.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp sold 9,911 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,724 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.18 million, down from 104,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $28.31. About 79.66 million shares traded or 101.18% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 26/04/2018 – Time Warner quarterly profit rises 15.4 pct; 15/03/2018 – AT&T/Time Warner U.S. merger trial delayed two days; 02/04/2018 – Tech Mahindra Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.85; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Says Hiring Michael Cohen as Consultant a `Big Mistake’; 20/03/2018 – On eve of trial on Time Warner deal, AT&T, U.S. government lay out cases; 11/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS COHEN APPROACHED THEM TO OFFER ADVICE ON TRUMP; 13/03/2018 – AT&T Wins Right to Present ‘No Blackout’ Offer at Merger Trial; 12/04/2018 – AT&T economist argues Time Warner merger is good for consumers; 07/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S HTC CORP 2498.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$2.6 BLN

Ascend Capital Llc decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 53.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ascend Capital Llc sold 126,005 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 110,870 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.31M, down from 236,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ascend Capital Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.71% or $4.63 during the last trading session, reaching $120.3. About 3.89 million shares traded or 63.42% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 23.18% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.18% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Rev $2.46B-$2.51B; 25/05/2018 – Tech Today: Warming to Roku, Defending Autodesk, Cheers for Veeva, Nutanix — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – eSUB Construction Software Receives Autodesk Forge Investment; 15/05/2018 – Jana Adds Autodesk, Exits EQT Corp, Cuts First Data: 13F; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : COWEN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; RATING OUTPERFORM; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss $82.4M; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Rev $553.8M; 11/04/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $155 FROM $145; 22/05/2018 – Autodesk Inc expected to post earnings of 3 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 SHR LOSS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.73 – $0.55

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.78 per share. T’s profit will be $6.11B for 8.43 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% negative EPS growth.

Among 37 analysts covering AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), 17 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. AT&T Inc. had 101 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 27 report. Jefferies downgraded the shares of T in report on Thursday, June 7 to “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, January 2 with “Sector Weight”. FBR Capital maintained the shares of T in report on Thursday, January 26 with “Mkt Perform” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, July 25 by Oppenheimer. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, June 13 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, November 10. The company was upgraded on Monday, October 22 by Tigress Financial. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 12 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, December 3.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 97 investors sold T shares while 673 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 634 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.17% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fincl Mgmt Pro has 0.09% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 7,163 shares. Csu Producer Resource Incorporated holds 0.94% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 7,200 shares. Private Cap Inc invested in 194,260 shares or 2.6% of the stock. Hilltop Inc stated it has 103,449 shares. Greenleaf accumulated 75,416 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Thornburg Incorporated holds 2.47% or 8.82M shares in its portfolio. Peddock Capital Advisors Ltd Com accumulated 6,695 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors Limited Com has invested 0.05% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Horan Capital Advisors Lc accumulated 6,868 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada accumulated 27.55M shares. Aldebaran Financial reported 93,210 shares. 1St Source Retail Bank, a Indiana-based fund reported 157,103 shares. Stifel Financial Corporation reported 6.30 million shares. Meritage owns 175,013 shares. Farmers Merchants Invs Inc has 217,572 shares.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $4.28 million activity. $783,907 worth of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) shares were sold by NORRINGTON LORRIE M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.29, from 1.33 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold ADSK shares while 191 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 198.74 million shares or 3.16% less from 205.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Geode Cap Limited Liability Com has invested 0.12% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Putnam Invs Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 3,016 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.13% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs owns 0.11% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 681,989 shares. 14,746 are held by State Bank. Kentucky Retirement Systems Trust Fund owns 4,130 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh invested in 0% or 4,492 shares. Captrust Fin Advsrs holds 0.01% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) or 1,616 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 303,469 shares. Amp Capital Investors Limited reported 0.06% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Moreover, Eagle Asset Management has 0.41% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 544,675 shares. Patten And Patten Tn accumulated 1,589 shares. New York-based Qs Investors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Bbva Compass Financial Bank owns 0.94% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 101,456 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors invested 0.02% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Among 29 analysts covering Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK), 18 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Autodesk Inc. had 141 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Friday, November 20 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, November 17. The firm has “Sell” rating by Rosenblatt given on Tuesday, August 30. Credit Suisse maintained Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) rating on Friday, August 24. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $160 target. Cowen & Co maintained Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) rating on Tuesday, November 14. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $146.0 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Friday, August 24. On Wednesday, November 29 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. On Friday, August 18 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. On Friday, August 24 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, September 30 with “Buy”.

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on March, 5. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, up 150.00% or $0.54 from last year’s $-0.36 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $39.42 million for 167.08 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,700.00% EPS growth.

Ascend Capital Llc, which manages about $4.98 billion and $1.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avaya Hldgs Corp by 14,842 shares to 109,341 shares, valued at $2.42M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 81,338 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,219 shares, and has risen its stake in Waste Connections Inc.