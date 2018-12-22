Arlington Value Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 48.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc sold 261,731 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 278,950 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.22M, down from 540,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $23.37. About 160.80 million shares traded or 122.68% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 13.97% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – Zogenix to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 03/05/2018 – Bank of America Capital Markets Head AJ Murphy Leaving the Firm; 30/03/2018 – Merrill Lynch Ex-CEO Turns to Uber as His Next Fix-It Project; 18/05/2018 – Bank of America Delivers First Widely Available Al–Driven Virtual Financial Assistant; 26/04/2018 – BAFIN SAYS BANK OF AMERICA FAILED TO PUBLISH NOTIFICATIONS ON VOTING RIGHTS, INSTRUMENTS IN PRESCRIBED TIMEFRAME; 16/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S RESO PICKS BOFA, CITI, VTB, SBERBANK, RENCAP, DEUTSCHE BANK, SOCGEN TO ARRANGE IPO – TWO BANKING; 23/03/2018 – NY AG: BOFA SETTLEMENT ON ELECTRONIC TRADING MASKING; 15/05/2018 – Zimmer Biomet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Amedisys Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – BofA Financials Co-Head Is Said to Be Among Two Bankers Exiting

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (CCI) by 12.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc bought 9,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 83,343 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.28 million, up from 74,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.45% or $3.8 during the last trading session, reaching $106.2. About 4.84M shares traded or 95.72% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 5.82% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.82% the S&P500.

Arlington Value Capital Llc, which manages about $404.14M and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) by 86,387 shares to 1.09 million shares, valued at $257.17M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interactive Brokers Gro (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 15,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.68 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cimpress N V.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on January, 16. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 36.17% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.47 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.28B for 9.13 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 649 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 473 raised stakes. 6.37 billion shares or 1.73% less from 6.48 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Schwab Charles Investment holds 35.57M shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Sage Fin Grp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Strs Ohio holds 0.89% or 6.91 million shares. Strategic Advisors Lc stated it has 115,729 shares. Cetera Advisor Llc reported 192,143 shares. Payden Rygel reported 1.69% stake. Sei Invests Com invested in 8.14 million shares or 0.87% of the stock. The North Carolina-based Wedge Capital L LP Nc has invested 0.45% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). North holds 13,234 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Inc invested 0.67% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Mairs And Incorporated has invested 0% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Northeast Fincl Consultants reported 0.67% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Ltd holds 121,425 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Lc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 31,847 shares.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Banks fall premarket after Citi, JPMorgan note weak trading – Seeking Alpha" on December 06, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: "3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy in December – Motley Fool" published on December 11, 2018, Investorplace.com published: "Mondayâ€™s Vital Data: Exxon Mobil, Bank of America, and American Airlines – Investorplace.com" on November 26, 2018.

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT declares $0.34 dividend – Seeking Alpha" on December 11, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Granite REIT enters $300M committed term loan – Seeking Alpha" published on December 13, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: "Ventas: Turn To This Healthcare REIT For Safety – Seeking Alpha" on December 19, 2018.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $396,868 activity. $279,310 worth of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) shares were sold by GARRISON ROBERT E II. CHRISTY LANGENFELD CYNTHIA K had bought 900 shares worth $95,568.

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.94 billion and $892.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF) by 6,527 shares to 3,863 shares, valued at $356,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 39,352 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 213,997 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (CIU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 29 investors sold CCI shares while 234 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 198 raised stakes. 377.74 million shares or 1.71% less from 384.32 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mycio Wealth Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 2,140 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.18M shares. Ashfield Cap Prtnrs Llc holds 1.04% or 83,343 shares in its portfolio. Security National Trust holds 1,670 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Aperio Grp Incorporated invested in 0.09% or 180,745 shares. New York-based Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.08% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability reported 0.47% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Voloridge Management Ltd has 0.97% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 399,597 shares. The California-based Tarbox Family Office has invested 0.01% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Strs Ohio has 0.11% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Profund Advsrs reported 30,216 shares. 20 are held by Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Lvw Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.3% or 9,616 shares. Artemis Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership reported 588,472 shares. 15.24M are owned by Comml Bank Of America Corp De.