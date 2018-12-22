Ashfield Capital Partners Llc increased Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) stake by 5.81% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc acquired 2,656 shares as Costco Whsl Corp New (COST)’s stock declined 8.44%. The Ashfield Capital Partners Llc holds 48,341 shares with $11.35 million value, up from 45,685 last quarter. Costco Whsl Corp New now has $85.68B valuation. The stock decreased 1.32% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $194.52. About 5.08 million shares traded or 85.74% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 19.58% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 19/04/2018 – EnWave Receives First Repeat Costco Order from Pacific Northwest Division for Moon Cheese; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – TOTAL CARDHOLDERS AT 92.2 MILLION AT THE END OF THE QUARTER, UP FROM 91.5 MILLION 12 WEEKS EARLIER. – CONF CALL; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS U.S. MEMBERSHIP RENEWAL RATE RISES TO 90.1% IN 2Q; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.5%, EST. UP 6.2%; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports April Sales Results; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – SECOND QUARTER TRAFFIC OR SHOPPING FREQUENCY WAS UP 3.7% WORLDWIDE AND 3.4% IN THE U.S. – CONF CALL; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.9%, EST. UP 6.60%; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE – TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES EXCLUDING IMPACT FROM CHANGES IN GASOLINE PRICE,FOREIGN EXCHANGE UP 5.8% FOR 5 WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8

Among 4 analysts covering Continental Building (NYSE:CBPX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Continental Building had 6 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, October 24, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. Raymond James upgraded Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) rating on Monday, August 6. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $40 target. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, August 6 with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Monday, June 25 by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Monday, July 23 by Citigroup. On Monday, November 12 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. See Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment is 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is without change, as 34 investors sold COST shares while 432 reduced holdings. only 136 funds opened positions while 383 raised stakes. 298.17 million shares or 2.49% less from 305.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Haverford Trust, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,433 shares. Vista Capital Prtn Inc reported 2,746 shares. 10,130 were reported by West Coast Ltd Liability Company. 359,054 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. 12,585 were accumulated by Zeke Cap Advisors Limited Com. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested 0.02% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Blume Mngmt Inc has invested 1.24% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Regal Ltd Co reported 7,330 shares stake. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 1,397 shares. Qs Limited Company reported 0.1% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 6,499 were accumulated by Sol Cap Mngmt Com. Heritage Wealth invested in 0.05% or 989 shares. Gsa Cap Prns Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.02% or 1,209 shares. Beech Hill Advsrs reported 1,550 shares. Braun Stacey Associates has invested 0.88% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc decreased Alphabet Inc stake by 344 shares to 11,419 valued at $13.78 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) stake by 7,898 shares and now owns 15,636 shares. Alphabet Inc was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Costco Wholesale had 15 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup downgraded Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) on Monday, December 3 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, September 4. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Friday, December 14. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, September 14. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, September 17. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, July 17. Citigroup maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) on Friday, October 5 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Monday, September 10. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of COST in report on Thursday, July 12 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, September 10 by BMO Capital Markets.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 9 selling transactions for $18.46 million activity. MEISENBACH JOHN W also sold $625,260 worth of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) shares. Shares for $945,940 were sold by GALANTI RICHARD A on Tuesday, October 30. 2,049 Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) shares with value of $458,976 were sold by LIBENSON RICHARD M. Vachris Roland Michael sold $1.49 million worth of stock. The insider JELINEK W CRAIG sold 22,500 shares worth $5.03M. LAZARUS FRANZ E sold 23,000 shares worth $5.22M. The insider Murphy James P. sold 15,000 shares worth $3.29M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.37, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 18 investors sold Continental Building Products, Inc. shares while 49 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 34.71 million shares or 1.51% more from 34.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Qs Ltd Llc invested 0.03% in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). Renaissance Tech Limited Company, New York-based fund reported 845,072 shares. The Massachusetts-based State Street Corp has invested 0% in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). Panagora Asset stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). Merian (Uk) reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). Advisory Serv Network Limited Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) for 1,989 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). Maryland-based Brown Advisory has invested 0.13% in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc holds 10,812 shares. Smith Asset Management Gp Ltd Partnership has 0.07% invested in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) for 69,575 shares. Gsa Cap Prtn Limited Liability Partnership invested in 12,359 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2,053 shares stake. Moreover, Swiss State Bank has 0% invested in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). 206,430 are owned by Thrivent For Lutherans. Alps Advisors owns 12,549 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $24.94. About 368,147 shares traded. Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) has declined 1.47% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CBPX News: 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING 1Q EPS 36C, EST. 37C; 03/05/2018 – Continental Building 1Q EPS 36c; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING 1Q EBITDA $31.3M; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING PRODUCTS – OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 UNCHANGED; 23/04/2018 DJ Continental Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBPX); 01/05/2018 – Continental Building Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Continental Building: Outlook for Full Year 2018 Unchanged

Since August 7, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $318,080 activity. $43,920 worth of Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) shares were bought by BOSOWSKI EDWARD M. $362,000 worth of stock was sold by Romps Dennis on Tuesday, August 7.

Continental Building Products, Inc. makes and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company has market cap of $918.84 million. The firm sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense names. It has a 11.88 P/E ratio.