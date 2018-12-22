Roanoke Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 21.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp bought 10,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 57,345 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.21 million, up from 47,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $67.27. About 14.24 million shares traded or 94.61% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 29.68% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 19/03/2018 – Abbott’s MitraClip Therapy Receives National Reimbursement in Japan to Treat Patients with Mitral Regurgitation; 21/03/2018 – Abbott Hosts Conference Call for First-Quarter Earnings; 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves US diagnostic device probe for $33.2 million; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL WORK W/ TEXAS LEGISLATURE TO FIND SOLUTIONS; 05/04/2018 – ABBOTT ASKS HOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST CEO, CHAIRMAN SEPARATION; 11/04/2018 – ABBOTT – TRIAL WILL ASSESS IF STENT PROCEDURES GUIDED BY HIGH-RESOLUTION IMAGING RESULT IN LARGER VESSEL DIAMETERS; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 29/03/2018 – Abbott Initiates Trial to Evaluate Improved Survival And Outcomes with the CardioMEMS Monitor; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT – NEWEST GENERATION OF LEADING HEART STENT NOW APPROVED IN U.S. FOR PEOPLE WITH CORONARY ARTERY DISEASE; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Abbott India stops importing Xience Alpine stents – Economic Times

Legacy Private Trust increased its stake in Associated Banc Corp (ASB) by 25.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust bought 80,038 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 392,381 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.20M, up from 312,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Associated Banc Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $19.14. About 3.05 million shares traded or 116.20% up from the average. Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) has declined 16.09% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ASB News: 11/04/2018 – Associated Bank offers Milwaukee Brewers fans the “Home Crew Advantage”; 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: ASB 1Q EPS 40C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 41C; 01/05/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP TO BUY ANDERSON INSURANCE & INVESTMENT; 03/05/2018 – Associated Bank recognized by Fannie Mae as STAR Performer for mortgage servicing excellence for sixth year; 19/04/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $210 MLN INCREASED $30 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Associated Bank announces $2.4 billion Community Commitment Plan; 21/03/2018 Associated Banc-Corp Raises Prime Rate to 4.75% From 4.50%; 19/04/2018 – Associated Banc-Corp 1Q Net Income Available to Common Equity of $67M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Associated Banc-Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASB); 24/04/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP ASB.N – REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION IS IN ADDITION TO AUTHORITY REMAINING UNDER PREVIOUS PROGRAM

Legacy Private Trust, which manages about $884.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VXF) by 3,297 shares to 33,576 shares, valued at $4.12M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 3,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,291 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ITE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 23 investors sold ASB shares while 70 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 125.13 million shares or 3.40% less from 129.54 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Liberty Mutual Asset Mngmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB). Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Com accumulated 36,641 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 40,635 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Sterling Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.01% in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB). Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB). Shell Asset Management Co accumulated 42,699 shares. Hsbc Pcl reported 18,857 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) for 4.00 million shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 0.03% in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB). Guggenheim Capital Limited holds 15,431 shares. Moreover, Legacy Private Trust has 1.15% invested in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) for 392,381 shares. Pzena Limited Liability Corporation owns 2.20M shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Limited holds 3,683 shares. Mason Street Advisors Lc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB). 40,905 were accumulated by Cornercap Counsel.

More notable recent Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Associated Banc-Corp to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings and Hold Conference Call on January 24, 2019 – PRNewswire” on December 17, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Prices $100M Preferred Stock Offering and Approves $200M Stock Repurchase Program – StreetInsider.com” published on September 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Associated Banc-Corp: This 5.875% Preferred Stock Has Begun Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” on October 02, 2018. More interesting news about Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Buy the dip in banks – Morgan Stanley – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) CEO Philip Flynn on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 18, 2018.

Among 16 analysts covering Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 19% are positive. Associated Banc had 51 analyst reports since October 9, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Hold” on Thursday, December 21. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, January 31 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 25 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, January 25 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of ASB in report on Thursday, April 19 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, April 20. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Friday, October 20 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Hold” on Tuesday, November 28. On Tuesday, October 10 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) on Friday, April 20 to “Buy” rating.

Among 27 analysts covering Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), 22 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 81% are positive. Abbott Laboratories had 120 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on Tuesday, June 14 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, July 20. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Friday, September 22. The stock of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 19 by RBC Capital Markets. On Thursday, August 17 the stock rating was initiated by Citigroup with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Wednesday, April 18 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, September 1 by RBC Capital Markets. Jefferies maintained Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on Tuesday, September 5 with “Buy” rating. On Saturday, August 29 the stock rating was maintained by BTIG Research with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, January 25 report.

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy in December – The Motley Fool” on December 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Medtronic slips 2% premarket on device injuries – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Dollar Tree, Goldman Sachs, Palo Alto Networks, Sony, Under Armour and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FDA to reboot 510(k) process for devices – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Expect Diagnostics And Medical Devices Business To Drive Abbott’s Near-Term Earnings Growth – Forbes” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.10, from 0.86 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 561 reduced holdings. 153 funds opened positions while 434 raised stakes. 1.23 billion shares or 0.24% more from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Eaton Vance Management accumulated 4.23 million shares. Sio Capital Limited Company owns 14,220 shares. Manchester Lc has invested 0.19% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.14% or 274,377 shares in its portfolio. Tradition Ltd Liability, a New Jersey-based fund reported 74,851 shares. 78,786 were reported by Schmidt P J. 108,721 are owned by Ashfield Capital Prns Limited Liability Company. Davis R M has 0.09% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 34,639 shares. Jolley Asset Limited invested 1.6% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Douglass Winthrop reported 0.16% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 20,574 are owned by Alexandria Ltd Liability Co. Finemark National Bank Trust invested in 40,332 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Personal Cap Advsrs holds 2,735 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Covington Inc accumulated 1.02% or 42,821 shares. Banced owns 7,941 shares or 0.99% of their US portfolio.

Since July 21, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 13 insider sales for $30.08 million activity. 1,050 Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) shares with value of $66,601 were sold by PEDERSON MICHAEL J. LANE ANDREW H also sold $610,513 worth of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) shares. 58,200 shares were sold by Blaser Brian J, worth $4.00M. Shares for $4.22 million were sold by CAPEK JOHN M on Wednesday, July 25. Watkin Jared had sold 65,000 shares worth $4.62M on Friday, November 2. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $366,957 was made by Salvadori Daniel Gesua Sive on Friday, September 28.