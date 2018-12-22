First Eagle Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas (CCU) by 4.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc sold 312,923 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.98 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $194.83 million, down from 7.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Compania Cervecerias Unidas for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $25.33. About 206,569 shares traded or 2.56% up from the average. CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) has declined 1.10% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.10% the S&P500. Some Historical CCU News: 09/05/2018 – CCU 1Q NET INCOME CLP56.75B; 14/03/2018 Argentina approves AB Inbev plan for post-merger beer divestments

Aviance Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) by 127.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Partners Llc bought 7,861 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,021 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $592,000, up from 6,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $37.05. About 1.13M shares traded or 68.33% up from the average. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 11.46% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Assured Guaranty; 23/05/2018 – AGO: SEEKING JUDGMENT DECLARING REVISED FISCAL PLAN UNLAWFUL; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY REAFFIRMS INVITATION TO TALKS WITH PUERTO RICO; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY FILED AN ADVERSARY COMPLAINT VS PUERTO RICO; 23/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS PUERTO RICO MAY JUST TIP OF ICEBERG FOR AGO; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS ITS COMPLAINT ASSERTS THAT OVERSIGHT BOARD DEVELOPED, APPROVED REVISED FISCAL PLAN THAT, ON ITS FACE, VIOLATES PROMESA, U.S. CONSTITUTION; 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY DEFENDED AT BTIG AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN CALLS ASSURED GUARANTY “A MELTING ICE CUBE THAT IS PAYING OUT THE DROPS WHILE IT STILL CAN”; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD AGO.N SAYS “IS WELL RESERVED FOR ITS MUNICIPAL EXPOSURES AND, DUE TO NON-ACCELERATION FEATURE, DOES NOT FACE LIQUIDITY RISKS”; 17/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Among 6 analysts covering Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Assured Guaranty had 12 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BTIG Research on Friday, May 26 with “Buy”. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, February 28 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The company was maintained on Friday, June 9 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, November 16 by M Partners. As per Tuesday, November 10, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The stock has “Buy” rating by Zacks on Wednesday, August 12. BTIG Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $50.0 target in Monday, February 5 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 4 by UBS. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, December 20 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, November 9 by Macquarie Research.

Since August 30, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $10.95 million activity. 29,362 Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) shares with value of $1.24M were sold by Brewer Russell B. II. KENNY PATRICK W sold 4,300 shares worth $177,203. On Monday, December 3 the insider Donnarumma Stephen sold $197,129. Bailenson Robert sold $675,944 worth of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) on Thursday, September 13.

Aviance Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $417.57 million and $414.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,768 shares to 168,303 shares, valued at $37.99 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Global Opportunities Equity Trust (BOE) by 60,483 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,726 shares, and cut its stake in Andeavor.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.79 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 28 investors sold AGO shares while 102 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 97.44 million shares or 2.29% less from 99.73 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Susquehanna International Group Llp has invested 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Amundi Pioneer Asset invested in 0.02% or 290,404 shares. Ejf Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 508,921 shares or 1.61% of the stock. Barclays Public Limited Company invested in 88,534 shares or 0% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co reported 15,698 shares. Destination Wealth Management holds 0% or 77 shares in its portfolio. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Com Limited holds 0.86% or 21,600 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.02% stake. Verition Fund Management Lc owns 0.02% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 14,039 shares. Sei Invs has invested 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). 47,370 were reported by Chicago Equity Partners Limited Company. Mackenzie owns 0.03% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 272,017 shares. Los Angeles Capital And Equity Rech accumulated 361,010 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 33,307 shares.

First Eagle Investment Management Llc, which manages about $39.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Univar Inc by 204,237 shares to 1.70 million shares, valued at $52.14 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.81M shares in the quarter, for a total of 33.51M shares, and has risen its stake in W R Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB).

Among 4 analysts covering United Breweries Company Limited (NYSE:CCU), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. United Breweries Company Limited had 11 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained the shares of CCU in report on Monday, November 2 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, January 15 by Goldman Sachs. JP Morgan upgraded CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) on Wednesday, April 12 to “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, January 18 by Goldman Sachs. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Sunday, March 18. The rating was downgraded by TheStreet to “Buy” on Saturday, August 29. JP Morgan downgraded CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) on Wednesday, October 5 to “Underweight” rating. As per Tuesday, November 10, the company rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank. Citigroup downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, August 29 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, August 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in 2018 Q3. Its up 1.39, from 0.57 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 4 investors sold CCU shares while 23 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 28.38 million shares or 11.86% more from 25.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Shell Asset Mgmt holds 0.03% or 52,302 shares. First Eagle Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.49% of its portfolio in CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) for 6.98 million shares. State Street has 0% invested in CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc invested in 9,829 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Barclays Plc invested in 18,668 shares or 0% of the stock. Yorktown Mgmt & Rech Incorporated holds 0.11% or 13,000 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Financial Bank reported 10,662 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU). Vanguard Gp holds 30,786 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth invested in 0% or 618 shares. 14,400 are owned by D E Shaw. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Company accumulated 373,377 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested in 0% or 44,744 shares. Macquarie Group invested in 0.04% or 812,696 shares. Old Dominion Capital Management holds 0.19% of its portfolio in CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) for 22,840 shares.