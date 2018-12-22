Evanson Asset Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 280.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evanson Asset Management Llc bought 62,772 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 85,159 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.86 million, up from 22,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evanson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $28.31. About 79.66 million shares traded or 101.18% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – CO’S NETWORK-RELATED COSTS HAVE TRENDED DOWN AS IT HAS MOVED TO SOFTWARE-DEFINED NETWORK; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Top Washington Official Out Over Hiring of Trump’s Lawyer; 07/03/2018 – VRIO CORP SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP AND MORGAN STANLEY ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 16/04/2018 – A failure to buy Time Warner could be seen as strike three for Stephenson after failing at T-Mobile deal and overpaying for DirecTV; 18/04/2018 – Alleged ‘robocall’ mastermind denies wrongdoing before U.S. Senate; 15/03/2018 – TRIAL TO DETERMINE IF AT&T T.N PURCHASE OF TIME WARNER TWX.N IS LEGAL UNDER ANTITRUST LAW TO BE DELAYED TWO DAYS BECAUSE OF JUDGE’S SCHEDULE -SOURCE FAMILIAR; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – EXPECTS A RULING ON JUNE 12 IN SUIT BROUGHT AGAINST CO, TIME WARNER BY U.S. DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE; 17/04/2018 – AT&T SAYS HOPEFUL AUCTION RULES FOR 37, 39 GHZ AVAILABLE SOON; 08/03/2018 – Charles Gasparino: #BreakingNews Sources tell me that DOJ and AT&T are scheduled to release trial briefs on Friday as part of; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Memo Reportedly Says Hiring Michael Cohen Was ‘big Mistake,’ Announces Lobbyist Exit — MarketWatch

U S Global Investors Inc increased its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) by 17.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc bought 26,873 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 176,873 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.61M, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Pan American Silver Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $14.04. About 3.31M shares traded or 80.00% up from the average. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 3.66% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.66% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 10/05/2018 – Pan American Silver announces results of Annual General and Special Shareholders Meeting; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN REPORTS END TO COMMUNITY ROADBLOCKS AT HUARON MINE; 27/04/2018 – Pan Amer Silver Announces Oprations Suspended at Huaron Mine; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – COMMUNITY MEMBERS HAVE DEMANDED COMPENSATION FROM CO FOR ALLEGED IMPACTS TO COMMUNITY LAND; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER ANNOUNCES END TO COMMUNITY ROADBLOCKS AT HUARON MINE; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER ANNOUNCES OPERATIONS SUSPENDED AT HUARON MINE; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – QTRLY BASIC SHR $0.31; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER – OPERATIONS AT HUARON MINE SUSPENDED SINCE APRIL 24, AS A RESULT OF ROAD BLOCKADES BY MEMBERS OF NEARBY HUAYLLAY COMMUNITY; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP PAAS.TO – COMPANY EXPECTS MINE OPERATIONS WILL RETURN TO NORMAL LEVELS WITHIN NEXT 48 HOURS; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – WILL MAINTAIN PERSONNEL AT DOLORES MINE AT LEVELS NECESSARY FOR SITE SECURITY AND REDUCED OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Among 10 analysts covering Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Pan American Silver Corp. had 51 analyst reports since August 13, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Mackie downgraded the shares of PAAS in report on Monday, August 31 to “Buy” rating. B. Riley & Co upgraded the shares of PAAS in report on Thursday, November 9 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, November 16 by BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) on Wednesday, June 28 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, November 22. IBC upgraded Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) on Friday, April 8 to “Outperformer” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) rating on Sunday, January 7. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $21.0 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of PAAS in report on Sunday, December 3 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Sector Perform” rating in Monday, June 13 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of PAAS in report on Sunday, October 1 with “Hold” rating.

U S Global Investors Inc, which manages about $845.00M and $207.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,466 shares to 8,188 shares, valued at $3.05M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 21,489 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,915 shares, and cut its stake in Alamos Gold Inc New.

More notable recent Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 17, 2018 – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “MICT Inc. (MICT), Brookfield Interaction Report Acquisition Agreement with ParagonEx – StreetInsider.com” published on December 21, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Oracle’s Turnaround Finally Here? – Nasdaq” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Interested In Dividend-Paying Precious Metals Stocks? Here Are A Few Picks – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Stockhouse.com‘s news article titled: “Two Gold Companies Investors Should Consider at Year-End – Stockhouse” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Among 37 analysts covering AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), 17 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. AT&T Inc. had 101 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 14 by S&P Research. As per Friday, March 23, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. Jefferies maintained AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) rating on Tuesday, August 22. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $48.0 target. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, October 25 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, October 26 to “Equal-Weight”. Morgan Stanley maintained AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) rating on Wednesday, September 27. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $48 target. Cowen & Co maintained AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) rating on Wednesday, April 27. Cowen & Co has “Outperform” rating and $44 target. As per Tuesday, December 11, the company rating was upgraded by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 12. Robert W. Baird upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Monday, December 12 report.

Evanson Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.18 billion and $492.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,450 shares to 4,511 shares, valued at $427,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 12,086 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,830 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DLS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 97 investors sold T shares while 673 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 634 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.17% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Grassi Mgmt accumulated 15,477 shares. Rand Wealth Ltd Liability owns 217,693 shares. Naples Advsrs Lc, a Florida-based fund reported 73,393 shares. Holderness Com reported 1.49% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Independent Order Of Foresters holds 0.34% or 10,910 shares in its portfolio. Hugh Johnson Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 1.26% or 135,818 shares. Masters Cap Limited Co reported 0.83% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Argi Investment Ser Ltd Liability Co reported 68,980 shares. Ls Ltd invested in 1.09% or 566,800 shares. Vision Mgmt reported 6,327 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Modera Wealth Limited Liability invested 0.27% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.47% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 670,210 shares. Asset Management invested 0.91% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Hightower Advsr Ltd Com accumulated 0.88% or 3.63 million shares. Beech Hill Advisors Incorporated accumulated 147,399 shares or 2.57% of the stock.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “Art Cashin’s predictions for 2019: Fed won’t hike and there’s an ‘outside chance’ they cut rates – CNBC” on December 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T: Like Clockwork – Seeking Alpha” published on December 16, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T: Don’t Celebrate This Dividend Hike – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T Is Worth Between $65 And $117 Right Now – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Fridayâ€™s Vital Data: Twitter, AT&T, Bank of America – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 21, 2018.