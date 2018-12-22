Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 751.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Choate Investment Advisors bought 277,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 313,947 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.54M, up from 36,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Choate Investment Advisors who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $28.31. About 79.66 million shares traded or 100.99% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 27/03/2018 – AT&T MERGER TRIAL RESUMES WITH NON-PUBLIC TESTIMONY; 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO Stephenson Takes Stand in Trial Over Time Warner Deal; 22/03/2018 – Cox Executive Warns of ‘Ugly’ Outcome If AT&T Merger Is Approved; 20/03/2018 – OPENING STATEMENTS IN THE TRIAL TO DECIDE IF AT&T MAY BUY TIME WARNER WERE DELAYED UNTIL THURSDAY BECAUSE OF BAD WEATHER IN WASHINGTON; 08/05/2018 – Taco Bell’s Naked Chicken Chalupa Is Back And Wilder Than Ever On May 10; 11/05/2018 – Corruption Currents: AT&T CEO Admits Cohen Payment a ‘Big Mistake’; 14/05/2018 – COOLPAD IN TALKS TO SELL PHONES THROUGH VERIZON, SPRINT, AT&T; 16/03/2018 – U.S. IS SAID TO MULL NAFTA TELECOM PROPOSAL TO END AT&T IMPASSE; 04/05/2018 – HTC 2498.TW SAYS UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT T$2.10 BLN IN APRIL, T$10.89 BLN IN JAN-APRIL; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Statement Regarding Planned Vrio Corp. IPO

Mai Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 7.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors bought 5,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.93% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 80,043 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.66M, up from 74,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $90.97. About 24.03M shares traded or 120.75% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 3.25% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY GROOMING SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 10/04/2018 – India Tissue & Hygiene Market 2018-2023 – Procter & Gamble Home Products Account for Around 55% of the Market Share – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – Forum Systems Named Gold Winner in Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Drives Sales with Premium Product; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Company Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy German Merck’s consumer health unit for $4.2 bln; 06/03/2018 – P&G TO CUT AD AGENCY SPENDING BY $1.25B IN NEXT 3 YEARS: FT; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER – FORKLIFT OPERATOR AT PROCTER & GAMBLE PLANT WAS INVOLVED IN AN ACCIDENT AND PASSED AWAY ON MAY 24TH

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 58 sales for $98.11 million activity. The insider Skoufalos Ioannis sold $393,473. Shares for $5.11M were sold by Fish Kathleen B on Friday, November 16. Schomburger Jeffrey K sold 4,177 shares worth $348,872. $927,424 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Jejurikar Shailesh on Monday, November 12. Keith R. Alexandra also sold $131,509 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. Taylor David S sold $1.55 million worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 37 investors sold PG shares while 756 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.41 billion shares or 1.36% less from 1.43 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Granite Inv Partners Ltd reported 0.08% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Massachusetts-based Foster Dykema Cabot & Incorporated Ma has invested 8.74% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 82,009 are owned by Tctc Holdings Ltd Company. Parametric Port Lc invested in 7.00 million shares or 0.51% of the stock. Todd Asset Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 50,895 shares. Moreover, Community Financial Bank Na has 1.14% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 506,484 were reported by Sg Americas Securities Ltd Llc. Bell State Bank reported 39,627 shares. Moreover, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Ltd has 0.23% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 43,596 shares. Moreover, Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt has 0.3% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 20,493 shares. Victory Capital Management Incorporated owns 281,054 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Compton Capital Mngmt Ri accumulated 36,720 shares. Eidelman Virant Capital has 0.1% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Botty Investors Lc accumulated 6,340 shares.

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54B and $1.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Transfer Equity Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 55,755 shares to 172,363 shares, valued at $3.00 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 937 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,762 shares, and cut its stake in Carter’s Inc (NYSE:CRI).

Among 25 analysts covering Proctor & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Proctor & Gamble had 105 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Tuesday, April 17. Citigroup initiated the shares of PG in report on Tuesday, November 17 with “Neutral” rating. As per Tuesday, September 8, the company rating was upgraded by Suntrust Robinson. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, July 27. The company was upgraded on Thursday, December 13 by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, May 30 by Jefferies. SunTrust upgraded The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Tuesday, September 8 to “Buy” rating. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 25 by Vetr. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, October 22 by Macquarie Research. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Hold” rating by Suntrust Robinson on Thursday, December 22.

Among 37 analysts covering AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), 17 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. AT&T Inc. had 101 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, November 21 with “Buy”. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 1 by Cowen & Co. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, December 11 by Citigroup. Moffett Nathanson upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, May 30 report. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 11 report. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 14 report. DA Davidson maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 7 report. Cowen & Co upgraded the shares of T in report on Monday, December 3 to “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, April 5 by Macquarie Research. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) rating on Tuesday, January 2. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Sector Weight” rating and $38 target.

