Ami Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (ADBE) by 21.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp sold 32,291 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.02% with the market. The hedge fund held 120,085 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $32.42M, down from 152,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Adobe Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.50% or $9.85 during the last trading session, reaching $208.8. About 8.83M shares traded or 103.90% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 39.79% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 05/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES JOHN MURPHY CFO; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Addition of Ricks Expands Board to 11 Members From 10; 04/05/2018 – Adobe Named a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs; 26/03/2018 – Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – MarketingLand: Adobe suits up for e-commerce competition with its purchase of Magento; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 B; 17/05/2018 – Adobe Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Doesn’t Disclose Financial Details of Deal; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $242 FROM $235; 22/03/2018 – TEKsystems to Exhibit at Adobe Summit 2018

At Bancorp decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 12.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. At Bancorp sold 8,033 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,850 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.15 million, down from 65,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. At Bancorp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.88% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $50.24. About 52.32 million shares traded or 164.98% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 23.89% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.89% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Citigroup wants retail clients to restrict gun sales; 12/04/2018 – Citi Appoints Isao Kojima as Head of Treasury and Trade Solutions for Japan; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127.50 FROM $111; 26/03/2018 – EMEA Loans Decrease 32% in 2018, Citi Leads; 29/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 bln float of Odeon cinemas; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Basel 3 Tier 1 Common Equity Ratio 12.1%; 23/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC CAG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 10/04/2018 – Last month, Citigroup said it would bar companies with which it does business from selling guns to people under 21 years old and ban clients from selling high-capacity magazines and accessories; 16/04/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 8.8% in 2018, Citi Leads; 27/03/2018 – ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC RR.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1083P

Among 41 analysts covering Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 8 sales for $13.32 million activity. $3.94 million worth of stock was sold by Rencher Bradley on Wednesday, July 25. $19,607 worth of stock was bought by Ricks David A on Monday, September 24. Parasnis Abhay also sold $2.73 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Friday, July 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 40 investors sold ADBE shares while 419 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 386.22 million shares or 3.00% less from 398.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ashfield Prtnrs Ltd Liability holds 1.53% or 50,446 shares in its portfolio. Ls Advsrs holds 15,823 shares. Quantitative Management Llc owns 18,300 shares. 93,820 are owned by Schaper Benz Wise Investment Counsel Incorporated Wi. Contravisory Invest Mgmt accumulated 79 shares. Shamrock Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Reliant Investment Ltd holds 2.1% or 11,215 shares in its portfolio. Acg Wealth invested in 30,613 shares or 1.09% of the stock. Guardian Cap Limited Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Llc accumulated 2,486 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Parametric Port Limited Liability holds 1.61M shares. Amica Retiree Medical Trust has 0.44% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Ithaka Group Ltd Liability has invested 5.89% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Westfield Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 497,548 shares. 10,000 were accumulated by Gabelli Communication Invest Advisers.

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42B and $1.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Multi Color Corp Com (NASDAQ:LABL) by 29,071 shares to 227,721 shares, valued at $14.18 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Surgery Partners Inc Com by 82,498 shares in the quarter, for a total of 760,488 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Among 40 analysts covering Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C), 24 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive.

At Bancorp, which manages about $927.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 3,634 shares to 14,608 shares, valued at $1.25 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHR) by 8,597 shares in the quarter, for a total of 139,323 shares, and has risen its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is flat, as 52 investors sold C shares while 470 reduced holdings. only 122 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 1.80 billion shares or 3.35% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Cibc National Bank & Trust Usa has 0.3% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Springowl Assocs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.93% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Patten Group Inc stated it has 4,927 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.14% or 201,125 shares. Sun Life Incorporated holds 6,918 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Incorporated invested in 86,032 shares. Academy Capital Tx accumulated 529,381 shares. Evermay Wealth Management Limited Company stated it has 5,005 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 20,938 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Bluecrest Mgmt Ltd stated it has 43,003 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Llc holds 0.16% or 11,059 shares in its portfolio. Greystone Invest Management Limited Co accumulated 120,889 shares. Pggm Invs owns 1.30 million shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0.29% or 28.04 million shares. Toth Financial Advisory Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 50 shares.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on January, 15. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 28.91% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.28 per share. C’s profit will be $4.03B for 7.61 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.17% negative EPS growth.

Since July 19, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $34,605 activity.