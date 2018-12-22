Alethea Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 55.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc sold 12,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $336,000, down from 22,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $28.31. About 79.66M shares traded or 101.18% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – AT&T Memo Reportedly Says Hiring Michael Cohen Was ‘big Mistake,’ Announces Lobbyist Exit — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – SLING PRESIDENT IS BEING CROSS-EXAMINED BY AT&T LAWYER; 12/04/2018 – QATAR BOND TRANCHES INCLUDE $6 BLN MATURING IN 2048, PRICED AT T PLUS 205 BASIS POINTS; 22/03/2018 – Bigger AT&T would `squelch’ competition, says DoJ; 20/04/2018 – AT&T Builds On 5G Foundation In More Than 100 New Markets; 26/04/2018 – T, TWX: AT&T trial testimony is over. Antitrust chief Makan Delrahim tells reporters afterward, “I would never bring a case I don’t think I could win.” – ! $T $TWX; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – EXPECTS A RULING ON JUNE 12 IN SUIT BROUGHT AGAINST CO, TIME WARNER BY U.S. DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE; 19/03/2018 – JUDGE WEIGHING ARGUMENTS FROM DOJ, AT&T ON DAY 1 OF TRIAL; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Expects to Invest $25 Billion in Capital in 2018, or $23 Billion Net of Expected FirstNet Reimbursements; 11/05/2018 – AT&T CEO in hot water: It’s not just Michael Cohen

Addenda Capital Inc decreased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) by 51.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc sold 896,315 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 850,687 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $29.01M, down from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Pembina Pipeline Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $29.62. About 931,132 shares traded or 64.14% up from the average. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has declined 8.53% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.53% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 29/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION UPDATES 2018 GUIDANCE AND WILL HOST ANNUAL INVESTOR DAY; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund, Pembina Pipeline Corp Each Owns 50% of Alliance Pipeline; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP – APPROVED A 5.6 PCT INCREASE IN ITS MONTHLY COMMON SHARE DIVIDEND RATE, FROM $0.18 PER COMMON SHARE TO $0.19 PER COMMON SHARE; 28/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES ALLIANCE PIPELINE OPEN SEASON; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO C$0.19/SHR FROM C$0.18; 09/04/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corporation Announces Changes to Reporting Segments; 03/05/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Raises Dividend to C$0.19 Vs. C$0.18; 26/03/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corp Announces Closing of C$700 M Public Note Offering; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE 1Q EPS C$0.59; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP PPL.TO – QTRLY EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE – BASIC AND DILUTED $0.59

More notable recent Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Why This Is a Top Dividend Stock to Buy in December – The Motley Fool Canada” on November 20, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Ignore Seadrill Partners: Here Are 3 Better Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on November 26, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pembina Pipeline sees $1.6B capex for 2019, adjusted EBITDA $2.8B-$3B – Seeking Alpha” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Pembina Pipeline Sees More Growth Ahead in 2019 – The Motley Fool” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pembina Pipeline: Solid Results, Growth Potential – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 04, 2018.

Analysts await Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 9.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.52 per share. PBA’s profit will be $237.57M for 15.76 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Pembina Pipeline Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.17% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive.

Among 37 analysts covering AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), 17 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T: Don’t Celebrate This Dividend Hike – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “It’s Game Time: Can AT&T Rise To The Challenge? – Seeking Alpha” published on November 29, 2018, Cnbc.com published: “Art Cashin’s predictions for 2019: Fed won’t hike and there’s an ‘outside chance’ they cut rates – CNBC” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T declares $0.51 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T: Examining The Mountain Of Debt – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.78 per share. T’s profit will be $6.11 billion for 8.43 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% negative EPS growth.