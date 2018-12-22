Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 63.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc sold 13,327 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,733 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $366,000, down from 21,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $36.36. About 13.11 million shares traded or 198.89% up from the average. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has risen 0.58% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 18/04/2018 – Luxury Lifestyle Awards Praises Rixos Seagate Sharm Resort for Excellence in Service; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seagate’s Baa3 Rating And Changes Outlook To Stable; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY on May 8 for “Recognizing and identifying defect patterns on magnetic; 23/03/2018 – ACE Data Group Unveils New Technology for Hardware Encrypted SSDs Based on Seagate Technology’s SandForce Controllers; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Rev $2.8B; 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment; 23/03/2018 – ACE Data Group Unveils New Technology for Hardware Encrypted SSDs Based on Seagate Technology’s SandForce Controllers; 16/04/2018 – Docutech’s Solex eVault Receives Fannie Mae Approval, MERS® eRegistry Certification; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Net $381M

Gradient Investments Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 11.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc bought 36,138 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 347,479 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.67 million, up from 311,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $28.31. About 79.66 million shares traded or 100.99% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 21/03/2018 – Can Investor Doubts Save AT&T? — Barrons.com; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds AT&T, Cuts Apple; 18/04/2018 – Time Warner C.E.O. Testifies That AT&T Deal Is Needed to Battle Silicon Valley; 27/03/2018 – AT&T MERGER TRIAL RESUMES WITH NON-PUBLIC TESTIMONY; 15/03/2018 – TRIAL TO DETERMINE IF AT&T T.N PURCHASE OF TIME WARNER TWX.N IS LEGAL UNDER ANTITRUST LAW TO BE DELAYED TWO DAYS BECAUSE OF JUDGE’S SCHEDULE -SOURCE FAMILIAR; 16/04/2018 – A failure to buy Time Warner could be seen as strike three for Stephenson after failing at T-Mobile deal and overpaying for DirecTV; 20/03/2018 – OPENING STATEMENTS IN THE TRIAL TO DECIDE IF AT&T MAY BUY TIME WARNER WERE DELAYED UNTIL THURSDAY BECAUSE OF BAD WEATHER IN WASHINGTON; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S UMC 2303.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$11.9 BLN; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: DoJ investigates AT&T, Verizon, GSMA for possible eSim collusion; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CFO: Expect a Ruling on June 12 in Suit Brought Against AT&T and Time Warner by U.S. DOJ

More notable recent Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Factors Setting the Tone for Seagate (STX) in Q1 Earnings – Nasdaq” on October 30, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Seagate Appoints Gianluca Romano Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer – Business Wire” published on December 21, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Seagate Technology (STX) a Great Stock for Value Investors? – Nasdaq” on May 22, 2018. More interesting news about Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 12/18/2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Moving Average Crossover Alert: Seagate Technology (STX) – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 02, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.13, from 1.36 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 49 investors sold STX shares while 140 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 242.99 million shares or 3.48% more from 234.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Georgia-based Vident Advisory Limited Co has invested 0.12% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al, Connecticut-based fund reported 50,936 shares. Exane Derivatives stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1.63 million shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Rodgers Brothers has 110,511 shares. Putnam Invests Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Savings Bank Of Mellon stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). 48,677 are owned by Creative Planning. Bb&T reported 0.01% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Daiwa Secs Grp invested in 12,270 shares or 0% of the stock. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Moreover, Sg Americas Ltd Liability has 0.06% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 167,254 shares. New England Rech And Management reported 35,600 shares stake. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) holds 0.04% or 2,280 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Edgestream Prtn LP has 0.09% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 11,081 shares.

Among 36 analysts covering Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX), 10 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 28% are positive. Seagate Technology Plc had 151 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Monday, January 8. S&P Research maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $153 target in Thursday, October 8 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 26 with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) earned “Buy” rating by Benchmark on Tuesday, October 11. Needham downgraded Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) on Friday, October 16 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, July 24 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, May 2. The stock of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, March 6 by UBS. Wells Fargo initiated it with “Hold” rating and $38.0 target in Tuesday, November 14 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, July 25.

Analysts await Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, down 8.11% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.48 per share. STX’s profit will be $389.22M for 6.68 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual earnings per share reported by Seagate Technology plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Since August 14, 2018, it had 5 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $83.00 million activity. Shares for $49.22M were bought by ValueAct Holdings – L.P.. 509 shares were sold by MURPHY JAMES J, worth $28,809. $1.94 million worth of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) was sold by LUCZO STEPHEN J.

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $401.38M and $473.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Athenex Inc by 71,922 shares to 163,824 shares, valued at $2.55 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 59,049 shares in the quarter, for a total of 690,635 shares, and has risen its stake in Global X Fds.

Gradient Investments Llc, which manages about $696.72M and $1.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 100,359 shares to 1.70 million shares, valued at $132.69 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fnb Corp Pa (NYSE:FNB) by 636,737 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,359 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Among 37 analysts covering AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), 17 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. AT&T Inc. had 101 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of T in report on Friday, April 13 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) earned “Buy” rating by S&P Research on Friday, August 14. Independent Research upgraded it to “Hold” rating and $39 target in Tuesday, October 25 report. Cowen & Co maintained AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) on Thursday, February 1 with “Hold” rating. Bank of America maintained AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) rating on Friday, February 2. Bank of America has “Neutral” rating and $40 target. Citigroup maintained the shares of T in report on Monday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, June 13, the company rating was downgraded by Moffett Nathanson. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of T in report on Tuesday, August 8 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Friday, July 24 with “Mkt Perform”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 11 by Argus Research.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Let’s Take A Look At AT&T In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on December 03, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Citi: Buy The Dip In AT&T (NYSE:T) – Benzinga” published on December 11, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “Fridayâ€™s Vital Data: Twitter, AT&T, Bank of America – Investorplace.com” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A Generational Buying Opportunity At AT&T Offers 21% Annual Returns – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T declares $0.51 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 14, 2018.