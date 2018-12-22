Alethea Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 55.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc sold 12,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $336,000, down from 22,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $28.31. About 79.66 million shares traded or 100.99% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/03/2018 – TIME WARNER/AT&T DOJ TRIAL IS SAID TO BE DELAYED 2 DAYS: RTRS; 25/04/2018 – AT&T sinks following revenue, EPS miss; 05/03/2018 – AT&T Connectivity Powers Dictum Health’s Virtual Exam Room; 20/03/2018 – On eve of trial on Time Warner deal, AT&T, U.S. government lay out cases; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CFO: Expect a Ruling on June 12 in Suit Brought Against AT&T and Time Warner by U.S. DOJ; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q ADJ EPS 85C, EST. 88C; 26/04/2018 – CIENA DOESN’T EXPECT ANY CHANGES TO AT&T’S FIBER TO TOWER PLANS; 23/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Probe Heralds New Era of Greater Telecom Scrutiny; 09/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S INNOLUX 3481.TW SAYS APIRL SALES AT T$19.7 BLN; 10/05/2018 – AT&T reportedly paid Michael Cohen for guidance on Time Warner deal

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 74.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP sold 107,327 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.36% with the market. The hedge fund held 36,930 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.86 million, down from 144,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $59.8. About 15.04 million shares traded or 117.90% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has risen 29.01% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.01% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 12/05/2018 – A Curacao court has authorized ConocoPhillips to seize about $636 million in assets belonging to Venezuela’s state oil company PDVSA; 08/05/2018 – VENEZUELA’S PDVSA SUSPENDS STORING, SHIPPING OIL FROM THE CARIBBEAN FOLLOWING CONOCOPHILLIPS’ COP.N COURT ORDERS ON ASSETS -SOURCE, REUTERS DATA; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA LOOKING FOR A PLACE IN VENEZUELAN WATERS TO DO SHIP-TO-SHIP TRANSFERS OF OIL TO ASIAN DESTINATIONS; 20/05/2018 – Unemployed protest near east Libyan oil pipeline; production normal; 25/04/2018 – PDVSA ordered to pay Conoco $2 bln for breaking Venezuela contracts -arbitration; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS PLANS TO CUT DEBT TO $15 BILLION BY END OF YEAR; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL TO LINK EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION WITH GAAP FINANCIAL METRICS; 11/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips to cut 450 UK jobs on Southern North Sea production halt; 06/03/2018 – NEW YORK — EAST TIMOR AND AUSTRALIA SIGN TREATY TO RESOLVE LONG-RUNNING DISPUTE ON MARITIME BORDER IN TIMOR SEA; 10/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS IT IS LOOKING FORWARD TO HEARING VENEZUELAN PDVSA’S PROPOSAL TO RESOLVE DISPUTE OVER $2 BLN ARBITRATION AWARD

Alethea Capital Management Llc, which manages about $155.00M and $66.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cidara Therapeutics Inc by 328,263 shares to 437,357 shares, valued at $1.92M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.78 per share. T’s profit will be $6.11 billion for 8.43 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 97 investors sold T shares while 673 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 634 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.17% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Price T Rowe Assoc Md, Maryland-based fund reported 41.24 million shares. Amica Pension Fund Board Of Trustees has 290,512 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.1% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Gradient Investments Limited Liability Corporation, Minnesota-based fund reported 347,479 shares. Rmb Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 0.04% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Cibc Asset Mgmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 790,425 shares. Uss Mngmt, United Kingdom-based fund reported 277,609 shares. Apriem Advsr owns 262,433 shares or 1.93% of their US portfolio. Meritage holds 0.54% or 175,013 shares in its portfolio. Wade G W &, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 321,261 shares. Iat Reinsurance Limited holds 0.24% or 50,000 shares. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability reported 24,734 shares. Weatherly Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 1.77% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 256,266 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 1.41 million shares. Cutter Brokerage accumulated 56,051 shares or 0.64% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 45 investors sold COP shares while 469 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 361 raised stakes. 789.31 million shares or 1.47% less from 801.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 282 are owned by Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Corp. Transamerica Fincl has 0.02% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 908 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 170,435 shares. Polaris Greystone Financial Gru Lc has invested 0% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Jefferies Fincl invested in 61,956 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Beacon Fincl Gp accumulated 0.2% or 15,602 shares. Heritage Mgmt accumulated 210,600 shares. 250 were reported by Alphamark Advisors Ltd Liability Co. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt invested in 93,143 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv reported 0.56% stake. Arvest Financial Bank Tru Division reported 1.42% stake. Adams Natural Fund Incorporated stated it has 4.92% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Marietta Prtnrs Limited Co holds 2.13% or 92,703 shares in its portfolio. Liberty Capital owns 0.15% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 3,680 shares. Bkd Wealth Ltd Company reported 69,862 shares stake.

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06B and $1.94 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bjs Whsl Club Hldgs Inc by 1.81M shares to 2.16M shares, valued at $57.72M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 283,179 shares in the quarter, for a total of 478,030 shares, and has risen its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX).

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, up 193.33% or $0.87 from last year’s $0.45 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.52 billion for 11.33 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.94% negative EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $20.77 million activity. 18,882 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) shares with value of $1.34 million were sold by Schwarz Glenda Mae. Wallette Don E Jr. also sold $4.27M worth of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) shares. On Wednesday, August 22 the insider Lance Ryan Michael sold $11.54 million.

