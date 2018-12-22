Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 21.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc bought 40,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 224,217 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $83.39M, up from 184,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $172.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $8.5 during the last trading session, reaching $304.55. About 7.64 million shares traded or 80.43% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 15.74% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 13/05/2018 – 24/7 Wall St: New Chinese Passenger Plane To Challenge Boeing; 30/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N -PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE SUSTAINMENT SERVICES FOR FIXED- AND ROTARY-WING MILITARY AIRCRAFT OF KSA MILITARY FLEET; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER: BOEING INTEREST SHOWS SMALL COMMERCIAL JETS IMPORTANCE; 06/03/2018 – HAWAIIAN AIRLINES LOI TO BUY 10 BOEING 787-9 AIRCRAFT; 09/05/2018 – BOEING: AEROSPACE CREATES BIGGEST US TRADE SURPLUS OF SECTORS; 25/04/2018 – BOEING TARGETING 2025 COMMERCIAL DEBUT FOR NEW PLANE FAMILY; 13/04/2018 – Russia may stop exporting titanium to Boeing -RIA; 11/04/2018 – ZIMBABWE BUYS FOUR BOEING 777 AIRCRAFT FROM MALAYSIA AIRLINES; 22/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BAA3 SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT; OUTLOOK IS STABLE; 06/04/2018 – AAL: ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT

Baystate Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc Com (MU) by 98.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baystate Wealth Management Llc sold 7,964 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 160 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7,000, down from 8,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baystate Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $30.32. About 54.63 million shares traded or 65.30% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 19.44% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 17/05/2018 – Micron Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Net $3.31B; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Washington to slap tariffs on steel, aluminium from EU on Thursday; 30/03/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery Co Ltd 6159.T -2017/18 6-month group forecast; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q EPS $2.67; 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships Industry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 29/05/2018 – Micron Adds $20 Billion in Value in Best Month Since 2009; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Adds Lam Research, Exits Apple, Buys More Micron: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Micron reported better than expected results on Thursday; 07/05/2018 – Hosokawa Micron Reports Group Half-Year Earnings Forecasts

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $3.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Charles Corp New (NYSE:SCHW) by 76,131 shares to 13,400 shares, valued at $659,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 223,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 245,565 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Since October 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $2.35 million activity. 5,000 shares were sold by Sands Diana L, worth $1.75 million.

