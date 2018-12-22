Corda Investment Management Llc increased its stake in China Mobile Ltd (CHL) by 20.59% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc bought 24,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.70% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 141,472 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.92M, up from 117,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in China Mobile Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $47.46. About 1.40 million shares traded or 40.76% up from the average. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 0.31% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 20/04/2018 – China Mobile 1Q Net Profit CNY25.8 Billion Vs CNY24.8 Billion Year Ago; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – FY OPERATING REVENUE WAS RMB740.5 BLN, UP BY 4.5%; 10/04/2018 – MediaTek Announces NB-IoT R14 Rate Enhancement Test with China Mobile to Drive Real-World IoT Applications; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S: CHINA MOBILE’S SOLID 2017 RESULTS SUPPORT A1 RATING; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – AS AT 31 MARCH 2018, TOTAL NUMBER OF MOBILE CUSTOMERS WAS AROUND 899 MLN; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S: CHINA MOBILE’S SOLID 2017 RESULTS SUPPORT ITS A1 RATING; 20/05/2018 – China Mobile End-April Subscribers at 899.7 Mln (Table); 22/03/2018 – China Mobile: Added 38.3 Million Mobile Customers in 2017; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 Operating Revenue CNY740.51 Billion; Up 4.5%; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 114,279 MLN VS RMB108,741 MLN

Athena Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 91.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc bought 367 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 769 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.54 million, up from 402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $673.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.71% or $83.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1377.45. About 13.64 million shares traded or 91.61% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/05/2018 – Amazon bans people for returning too much, but it shouldn’t act like a traditional retailer; 23/03/2018 – The cloud storage company faces some stiff competition in giants like Amazon, Apple, Google and Microsoft; 14/05/2018 – Amazon shareholders are getting opposite advice on whether diversity should be mandated for the company’s board:; 19/03/2018 – Jeff Bezos tweeted a picture with the well-known Boston Dynamics robot pretending it was his dog; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Studios Greenlights Utopia, Signs Gillian Flynn to Overall Deal; 27/03/2018 – Satellites Reveal Ancient Civilization Beneath the Amazon Rainforest; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM CFO SAYS EFFECTIVE MAY 11, GOING TO INCREASE PRICE OF U.S. ANNUAL PLAN FROM $99 TO $119 FOR NEW MEMBERS – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – Pom Klementieff Receives An lMDb STARmeter Award on the Set of “The lMDb Show”; 21/03/2018 – Vuzix: Blade Smart Glasses Support Amazon Alexa; 20/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: On Amazon, a quarter of merchants’ sales are cross-border

Corda Investment Management Llc, which manages about $545.28M and $842.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total S A Sponsored Adr (NYSE:TOT) by 11,977 shares to 353,230 shares, valued at $22.74M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kellogg Co Com (NYSE:K) by 6,274 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 336,844 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE).

Among 9 analysts covering China Mobile (NYSE:CHL), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive.



Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2.

Among 56 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 53 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive.

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10B and $348.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in British Amern Tob Plc (NYSEMKT:BTI) by 11,000 shares to 239,497 shares, valued at $11.17 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.