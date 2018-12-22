Winslow Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Asml Holding Nv Ny Registry (ASML) by 38.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc sold 699,851 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.12M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $210.67M, down from 1.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Asml Holding Nv Ny Registry for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $4.23 during the last trading session, reaching $148.45. About 1.81M shares traded or 110.22% up from the average. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has declined 6.25% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 26/03/2018 – ASML REPORTS TRANSACTIONS UNDER CURRENT SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 16/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-Sweden’s Atlas Copco sees strong vacuum growth in 2018 as boom continues; 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Revised View of Growth Prospects; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q Net Pft EUR540M; 09/04/2018 – ASML: Arms Dealer in Epic Battle of Taiwan Semi vs. Samsung, Says Credit Suisse — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Vital Role in Semiconductor Sector; 19/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 200 FROM EUR 180; 27/03/2018 – Netherlands AEX Rises 1.7% to 527.76; ASML Leads Advance; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS – PROPOSED A DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.4 PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – ASML at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Berenberg Today

Barton Investment Management decreased its stake in Athenahealth Inc (ATHN) by 25.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management sold 46,257 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 134,718 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.00M, down from 180,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in Athenahealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $130.3. About 839,046 shares traded. athenahealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHN) has declined 2.25% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ATHN News: 07/05/2018 – ELLIOTT CONFIRMS PROPOSAL TO BUY ATHENAHEALTH FOR $160/SHR CASH; 07/05/2018 – Athenahealth Confirmed It Received an Unsolicited Proposal From Elliott Management; 14/05/2018 – Elliott :Immediate Engagement With Elliott to Explore a Take-Private Transaction Is the Right Course Forward for All Athenahealth Stakeholders; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Elliott makes all-cash offer for Athenahealth for $155-$160 per share – sources (via @DavidFaber); 21/03/2018 – Blockchain Life Saving Applications Changing the Healthtech Industry; 02/04/2018 – Athenahealth Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Elliott Management Preparing Offer for AthenaHealth — CNBC; 26/04/2018 – Athenahealth 1Q Adj EPS $1.25; 07/05/2018 – ELLIOTT- INTEND TO FINANCE REMAINING CAPITAL REQUIRED FOR ATHENAHEALTH DEAL THROUGH EQUITY INVESTED BY ELLIOTT, SELECT PARTNERS; 14/05/2018 – ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT SAYS AWARE THAT OTHER PARTIES HAVE CONVEYED DIRECTLY TO ATHENAHEALTH INTEREST IN ACQUIRING ATHENAHEALTH

Analysts await ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) to report earnings on January, 16. They expect $2.07 EPS, up 16.95% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.77 per share. ASML’s profit will be $889.01 million for 17.93 P/E if the $2.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.86 actual EPS reported by ASML Holding N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.29% EPS growth.

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78B and $20.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Veeva Systems Inc Cl A (NYSE:VEEV) by 428,945 shares to 2.14M shares, valued at $232.56 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.01M shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.61 million shares, and has risen its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

Among 21 analysts covering ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. ASML Holding NV had 45 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of ASML in report on Thursday, July 21 with “Sector Perform” rating. The stock of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) earned “Neutral” rating by Susquehanna on Tuesday, October 23. The company was upgraded on Monday, December 19 by Bank of America. The rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse to “Buy” on Monday, January 15. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 19 by FBR Capital. The stock has “Neutral” rating by B. Riley & Co on Thursday, January 21. Susquehanna maintained it with “Buy” rating and $240.0 target in Wednesday, January 17 report. As per Thursday, January 21, the company rating was upgraded by Bryan Garnier & Cie. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, June 5 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was upgraded by SNS Securities on Tuesday, July 21 to “Add”.

Among 31 analysts covering athenaHealth (NASDAQ:ATHN), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 21 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. athenaHealth had 117 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Berenberg downgraded athenahealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHN) rating on Tuesday, May 15. Berenberg has “Hold” rating and $163 target. On Friday, October 27 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Hold”. The stock of athenahealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHN) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, June 6 by Citigroup. The firm has “Mkt Perform” rating by FBR Capital given on Friday, July 22. Deutsche Bank maintained athenahealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHN) rating on Tuesday, May 22. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $170 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 19 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, June 19 by Oppenheimer. On Tuesday, May 30 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Monday, July 24 by Leerink Swann. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform” on Monday, October 23.

Analysts await athenahealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 2.15% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.93 per share. ATHN’s profit will be $36.95 million for 35.80 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual earnings per share reported by athenahealth, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.35% EPS growth.