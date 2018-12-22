Ativo Capital Management Llc increased Wns Holdings Ltd Sp Adr (WNS) stake by 43.05% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Ativo Capital Management Llc acquired 17,223 shares as Wns Holdings Ltd Sp Adr (WNS)’s stock declined 2.21%. The Ativo Capital Management Llc holds 57,231 shares with $2.90 million value, up from 40,008 last quarter. Wns Holdings Ltd Sp Adr now has $2.01 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $40.29. About 224,650 shares traded or 51.92% up from the average. WNS (NYSE:WNS) has risen 19.83% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.83% the S&P500.

Among 8 analysts covering Lennox International (NYSE:LII), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Lennox International had 11 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, July 9 with “Market Perform”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 9 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, October 23 by Robert W. Baird. The company was maintained on Tuesday, October 23 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, October 23. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $225 target in Thursday, August 30 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, October 23. See Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) latest ratings:

11/12/2018 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Neutral New Target: $219 Initiates Coverage On

20/11/2018 Broker: Stephens Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $229 Initiates Coverage On

23/10/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $239 New Target: $230 Maintain

23/10/2018 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $228 New Target: $224 Maintain

23/10/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $229 New Target: $224 Maintain

23/10/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $201 New Target: $183 Maintain

12/10/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform New Target: $229 Initiates Coverage On

30/08/2018 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $217 New Target: $225 Maintain

21/08/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Underweight New Target: $201 Initiates Coverage On

09/08/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $233 New Target: $239 Maintain

More news for WNS (NYSE:Holdings Limited) were recently published by: Economictimes.Indiatimes.com, which released: “Can WNS transform itself in its bid to multiply its revenues? – Economic Times” on December 09, 2018. Businesswire.com‘s article titled: “WNS Announces Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Earnings, Revises Full Year Guidance – Business Wire” and published on October 25, 2018 is yet another important article.

Lennox International Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, South America, and Canada. The company has market cap of $8.32 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. It has a 26.32 P/E ratio. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies for residential replacement and new construction markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.19, from 0.95 in 2018Q2.

More news for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Lennox missed Q3 estimates, updates FY2018 outlook – Seeking Alpha” on October 22, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Lennox International Inc. (LII) CEO Todd Bluedorn on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” and published on October 22, 2018 is yet another important article.

The stock decreased 1.69% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $206.49. About 366,935 shares traded or 9.65% up from the average. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 1.63% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.63% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 25/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 22/03/2018 – Lennox Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – IS IN PROCESS OF SELLING REAL ESTATE IN SYDNEY AREA FORMERLY RELATED TO ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS THERE; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – UPDATING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR GAAP AND ADJUSTED REVENUE GROWTH TO 4-8%; 23/04/2018 – Lennox 1Q Net $37.9M; 23/04/2018 – Lennox 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – FOR SALE OF AUSTRALIA AND ASIA BUSINESSES, COMPANY HAS SIGNED A BINDING AGREEMENT WITH BEIJER REF AB; 15/05/2018 – Lennox International Increases Dividend 25 Percent; 24/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at Conference May 31; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – RAISING ITS 2020 MARGIN TARGET FOR REFRIGERATION SEGMENT FROM 12-14% TO A NEW RANGE OF 14-16%

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 17 selling transactions for $7.45 million activity. Reitmeier Joseph William sold $281,610 worth of stock or 1,341 shares. $1.30M worth of stock was sold by Bluedorn Todd M on Wednesday, December 12. $225,330 worth of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) was sold by JOHNSTON TERRY L. $408,892 worth of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) shares were sold by MAJOR JOHN E. Another trade for 240 shares valued at $52,800 was sold by Bedard Gary S. BEDAPUDI PRAKASH sold 10,000 shares worth $2.07M. The insider Kosel Chris sold 147 shares worth $31,293.