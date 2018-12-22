Howland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) by 11.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc sold 19,734 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 147,388 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.79M, down from 167,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aspen Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $76.58. About 515,677 shares traded. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has risen 23.48% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.48% the S&P500. Some Historical AZPN News: 26/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC AZPN.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $88; 04/04/2018 – Aspen to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 2, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Rev $125.9M; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 52C; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q SUBSCRIPTION & SOFTWARE REV. $118.1M; 08/05/2018 – AspenTech Joins SAP® PartnerEdge® Program; Announces Availability of Aspen Mtell® on SAP App Center; 23/04/2018 – DJ Aspen Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZPN); 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q EPS 52c; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Net $37.8M

Atlanta Capital Group increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 12.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group bought 3,387 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,565 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.04 million, up from 27,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $132. About 28.79 million shares traded or 37.09% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 13.21% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q-End Mobile MAUs on China Retail Marketplaces 617M; 09/04/2018 – XPENG TO COLLABORATE WITH INVESTOR ALIBABA IN CLOUD PRODUCTS; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA 4Q REV. 61.93B YUAN, EST. 58.96B YUAN; 29/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Alibaba’s fintech affiliate Ant Financial has raised $10B, valuing the firm at $150B, compared with ~$60B; 12/03/2018 – iKang Announces Receipt of Acquisition Proposal from Yunfeng Capital and Alibaba; 19/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Only a week after U.S. e-commerce group Amazon.com revealed its intention to enter the Vietnamese market, Alibaba Group Holding has made a countermove to secure its own growth path in Southeast Asia’s burgeoning e-commerce industry; 27/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser, Alibaba’s top dealmaker in Silicon Valley, quietly left the Chinese giant recently; 19/03/2018 – BEIJING (Reuters) — Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said it will invest an extra $2 billion in Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada Group and tapped a top executive to run the business, as it takes on rivals such as tech titan Amazon in an aggressive expansion in the region; 15/05/2018 – RONGYU GROUP, ALIBABA SIGN COOPERATION AGREEMENT; 30/05/2018 – Xperi Announces DTS Sound Integration in Alibaba TmallGenie C1 Smart Speaker

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold AZPN shares while 118 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 65.16 million shares or 1.60% less from 66.22 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Aristotle Cap Boston Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 124,671 shares or 1.04% of its portfolio. 47,294 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Rmb Capital Lc holds 186,751 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Btim holds 0.59% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) or 374,619 shares. Sei Company stated it has 142,607 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Bancorp Of New York Mellon has invested 0.01% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Fmr Limited Liability owns 0.02% invested in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) for 1.63 million shares. Macquarie Gp Limited reported 600 shares stake. Lsv Asset owns 14,158 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt Inc reported 2,513 shares stake. Cipher Cap Lp invested in 0.21% or 10,064 shares. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). 6,575 were reported by Keybank Natl Association Oh. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management stated it has 0% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 7,639 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 11.54% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.52 per share. AZPN’s profit will be $41.05 million for 33.01 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Aspen Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.41% EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Aspen Technology had 35 analyst reports since August 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) rating on Wednesday, January 24. Canaccord Genuity has “Hold” rating and $73.0 target. As per Tuesday, February 9, the company rating was initiated by Avondale. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 9 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, January 29 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by Benchmark on Tuesday, April 26 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy” on Monday, September 18. The stock has “Hold” rating by Benchmark on Wednesday, January 13. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, October 26 report. The stock of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) earned “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, April 29. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, April 26 report.

Howland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.25B and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Core Laboratories N V (NYSE:CLB) by 2,762 shares to 112,865 shares, valued at $13.07 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 2,911 shares in the quarter, for a total of 221,270 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02 billion and $754.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 16,589 shares to 29,644 shares, valued at $852,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 22,740 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,354 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Among 41 analysts covering Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), 39 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Alibaba had 202 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, January 7 by Robert W. Baird. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $220.0 target in Thursday, February 1 report. The company was maintained on Friday, October 27 by Robert W. Baird. UBS maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Friday, August 14. UBS has “Buy” rating and $101.0 target. On Thursday, October 29 the stock rating was downgraded by Standpoint Research to “Hold”. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, June 6. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Sunday, June 11 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, November 2 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Thursday, December 13. As per Tuesday, August 22, the company rating was upgraded by Atlantic Securities.