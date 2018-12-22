Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased Wolverine World Wide Inc (WWW) stake by 43.79% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc acquired 277,904 shares as Wolverine World Wide Inc (WWW)’s stock declined 15.42%. The Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc holds 912,540 shares with $35.64M value, up from 634,636 last quarter. Wolverine World Wide Inc now has $2.92 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.60% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $30.74. About 3.01M shares traded or 484.74% up from the average. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) has risen 11.97% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.97% the S&P500. Some Historical WWW News: 05/05/2018 – Wolverine Could Face Mounting Cleanup Costs — Barron’s; 07/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide: Timothy J. O’Donovan Resigns From Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE 1Q REV. $534.1M, EST. $531.1M; 31/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates LSF10 Wolverine Investments At ‘B’; Otlk Stable; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Asset Management Buys New 1.7% Position in Emagin; 09/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE INC WWW.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $2.00 TO $2.10; 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide Volume Surges Almost 18 Times Average; 09/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE INC WWW.N FY2018 REV VIEW $2.28 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 31/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS LSF10 WOLVERINE INVESTMENTS SCA TO RATING ‘B’; 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide Sees 2018 Rev $2.24B-$2.32B

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) had a decrease of 5.76% in short interest. AJRD’s SI was 8.64M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 5.76% from 9.17 million shares previously. With 890,100 avg volume, 10 days are for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD)’s short sellers to cover AJRD’s short positions. The SI to Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc’s float is 12.41%. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $33.75. About 1.87 million shares traded or 150.22% up from the average. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) has risen 14.61% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.61% the S&P500. Some Historical AJRD News: 09/05/2018 – Aerojet Short-Interest Ratio Rises 13% to 15 Days; 01/05/2018 – AEROJET 1Q REV. $490.4M, EST. $417.5M; 13/04/2018 – ULA Atlas V Launch to Feature Full Complement of Aerojet Rocketdyne Solid Rocket Boosters; 11/05/2018 – RL10 Engine to Power ULA’s New Vulcan Centaur Upper Stage; 08/03/2018 Upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne Insensitive Explosive Successfully Tested by U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory for General Purpose; 11/05/2018 – RL10 Engine to Power ULA’s New Vulcan Centaur Upper Stage; 23/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind StoneMor Partners, Carvana, Children’s Place, Orchids Paper Products, Aerojet Rock; 09/04/2018 – Aerojet Rocketdyne Welcomes Natalie Schilling as Chief Human Resources Officer; 15/03/2018 – Aerojet Rocketdyne Ships Starliner Re-entry Thrusters; 01/05/2018 – Aerojet Rocketdyne 1Q EPS 18c

More notable recent Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Aerojet Rocketdyne Wraps Up Historic Year NYSE:AJRD – GlobeNewswire” on December 21, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Aerojet Rocketdyne Propulsion Delivers Mars InSight to Planet’s Surface – GlobeNewswire” published on November 26, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Aerojet Rocketdyne CEO Appointed to AIA Executive Committee – GlobeNewswire” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Aerospace & Defense Stocks to Sell Now – Investorplace.com” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Aerojet Rocketdyne and Its Philanthropic Foundation Increase Support for California Wildfire Victims and First Responders – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, makes, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.65 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. It has a 42.24 P/E ratio. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the U.S. government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors, as well as for the commercial sector.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) stake by 25,319 shares to 633,762 valued at $36.02 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) stake by 27,209 shares and now owns 4.99M shares. Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.15, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold WWW shares while 94 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 85.79 million shares or 0.45% more from 85.41 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wealthtrust Fairport holds 0.07% or 18,654 shares. Moreover, Raab And Moskowitz Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has 0.12% invested in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) for 7,618 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.01% in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 74,710 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 221,980 were reported by Alliancebernstein Lp. Moreover, Pinebridge Invests LP has 0.09% invested in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW). Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 2,823 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 12,888 were reported by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Principal Fin Grp Inc Inc owns 788,384 shares. 1.61 million are owned by Goldman Sachs Grp Inc. Ameriprise reported 572,040 shares. Gam Ag reported 6,934 shares. Parametric Associate Ltd has 308,605 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 229,813 were accumulated by State Teachers Retirement System. Blackrock has 13.70 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Since August 10, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.64 million activity. GERBER WILLIAM K also sold $37,170 worth of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) shares. The insider JEPPESEN MICHAEL sold $1.86 million. WOODWORTH RICHARD sold $750,432 worth of stock.

Among 7 analysts covering Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Wolverine World Wide had 7 analyst reports since July 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Friday, August 17. Citigroup maintained the shares of WWW in report on Thursday, August 30 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, August 6 by Wedbush. Robert W. Baird maintained Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) on Thursday, November 8 with “Outperform” rating. On Thursday, August 16 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral”. The stock of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 17 by CL King. Susquehanna upgraded the stock to “Positive” rating in Wednesday, August 1 report.