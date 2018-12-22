Atwood & Palmer Inc increased Hilltop Holdings Inc (HTH) stake by 15728% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Atwood & Palmer Inc acquired 62,912 shares as Hilltop Holdings Inc (HTH)’s stock declined 12.78%. The Atwood & Palmer Inc holds 63,312 shares with $1.28 million value, up from 400 last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc now has $1.59B valuation. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $16.81. About 558,328 shares traded or 51.04% up from the average. Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) has declined 25.45% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HTH News: 06/03/2018 Hilltop Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S; 29/03/2018 – Hilltop Holdings: Investment in AFN LLC Was Completed in December; 06/04/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Executives Recognized Among Top Business Leaders in North Texas; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hilltop Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HTH); 26/04/2018 – HILLTOP HOLDINGS 1Q EPS 25C, EST. 32C; 23/05/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Announces the Creation of a Cyber Marketplace; 10/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Hilltop Operetta marks 4 decades of entertainment; 26/04/2018 – Hilltop Holdings 1Q EPS 25c; 29/03/2018 – Hilltop Holdings: New Business Focuses on Non-Control Investments

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) stake by 83.7% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Public Sector Pension Investment Board sold 167,394 shares as United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)’s stock declined 16.04%. The Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 32,606 shares with $3.81M value, down from 200,000 last quarter. United Parcel Service Inc now has $80.32 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $93.5. About 7.89 million shares traded or 149.53% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.80% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.80% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Rev $17.11B; 09/05/2018 – UPS and Teamsters Discuss Two-Tier Wages, Sunday Deliveries; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q U.S. Domestic Rev Rises 7.2% on 4.6% Volume Growth; 26/04/2018 – UPS sales top estimates but higher costs crimp margins; 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics Stands Pat With CSRA Bid as New Suitor Ups Ante; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Results Include the Adoption of New Acctg Standards for Pension and Rev Recognition; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 06/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Y– PROJECT 626-17-504 PREPARE SITE FOR NUCLEAR MEDICINE 530C/630 AND UPS; 06/03/2018 – UPS Names Operating Chief in Possible Step Toward CEO Succession; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Banning Util Auth, CA Wastetwr Rev Bnd Rtg To ‘AA-‘

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased Rockwell Automation Inc (Call) (NYSE:ROK) stake by 50,000 shares to 200,000 valued at $37.50M in 2018Q3. It also upped Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) stake by 109,500 shares and now owns 138,930 shares. Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) was raised too.

Since August 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $828,076 activity. 2,500 shares were sold by Barber James J., worth $304,858 on Monday, August 20. Willis George sold 4,312 shares worth $523,218.

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is the same, as 47 investors sold UPS shares while 430 reduced holdings. only 108 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 447.82 million shares or 0.61% less from 450.56 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Brown Advisory Inc invested in 0.03% or 99,483 shares. Union National Bank & Trust Corp reported 19,618 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. 1,831 are owned by Beaumont Ltd Llc. Security Trust Company holds 1,554 shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Com has 0.19% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 2.49M shares. Lathrop Mngmt has invested 3.38% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 19,705 were reported by Naples Glob Advisors Lc. Sumitomo Life Insur Co invested in 0.3% or 21,737 shares. Victory Cap Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 126,788 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0.16% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 448,441 shares. Moreover, New England Rech & Management Inc has 1.14% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Baillie Gifford owns 215,934 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Umb Bank N A Mo holds 0.17% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 48,490 shares. Asset One Limited reported 0.26% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Cullinan Assocs Inc invested in 124,108 shares or 1.05% of the stock.

Among 10 analysts covering United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. United Parcel Service had 16 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Thursday, October 25. Robert W. Baird maintained United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) on Thursday, October 25 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Thursday, July 26 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Tuesday, December 4 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 16 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 25 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Tuesday, October 9 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, October 1 to “Outperform”. Citigroup downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, November 2 report. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, September 4 by Raymond James.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “UPS Selected as One of America’s Most JUST Companies – GlobeNewswire” on December 11, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dividend Stock Analysis: United Parcel Services – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Analyst: FedEx, UPS surcharge increases to play ‘big role in the future of free shipping’ – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX), United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) – TNT Express Albatross Rears Its Head In FedEx’s Rocky Q2 Results – Benzinga” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why FedEx and UPS Stocks — and Amazon — Are Dropping Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.93 earnings per share, up 15.57% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.67 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.66B for 12.11 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.04% EPS growth.

Atwood & Palmer Inc decreased Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd stake by 38,092 shares to 280,214 valued at $7.04M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Delphi Technologies Plc stake by 98,145 shares and now owns 670 shares. First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN) was reduced too.

More important recent Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Hilltop Holdings (HTH) Appoints Brad Winges as President & CEO – StreetInsider.com” on December 12, 2018, also Fool.com published article titled: “What GE Investors Can Expect From New CEO Larry Culp – The Motley Fool”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hilltop Holdings’ (HTH) Management on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on October 26, 2018. More interesting news about Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hilltop Holdings Inc (HTH) on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 27, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 17 investors sold HTH shares while 44 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 51.24 million shares or 0.31% more from 51.08 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 1.92 million are held by Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Massachusetts-based Bogle Mgmt Limited Partnership De has invested 0.04% in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Assetmark Inc holds 0% or 7,465 shares in its portfolio. Hotchkis Wiley Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 231,519 shares. Citadel Lc owns 132,293 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 78,569 shares stake. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability owns 130,000 shares. Pnc Financial Grp accumulated 0% or 400 shares. First Manhattan Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) for 17,500 shares. Schwab Charles Investment Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 391,537 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association reported 12,181 shares. Northern Tru holds 0.01% or 1.42 million shares. Moreover, Gamco Invsts Et Al has 0.02% invested in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). State Street invested in 2.41M shares. Castine Cap Mgmt has 0.72% invested in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH).

Since August 30, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.04 million activity. Feinberg Hill A had sold 51,000 shares worth $1.01M. The insider Bornemann Keith E. sold 1,500 shares worth $31,017.