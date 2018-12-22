Camelot Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 32.87% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc sold 9,333 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,058 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.52 million, down from 28,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $56.74. About 14.24M shares traded or 77.97% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 4.72% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 05/04/2018 – CORRECT: 1 MEMBER OF 6-MEMBER MPC VOTED IN FAVOR OF RATE HIKE; 30/04/2018 – MPC SEES WESTERN RETAIL SYNERGIES CAPTURED QUICKLY; 22/03/2018 – S. Africa Reserve Bank MPC Member Kahn to Retire End September; 26/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282781 – MARATHON PETROLEUM TEXAS CITY REFINERY; 23/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-MARATHON PETROLEUM ASKS U.S. ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY FOR BIOFUEL WAIVER; 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC: PROBABILITY OF STABLE RATES NEXT QTRS HAS INCREASED; 16/05/2018 – RBI: NO CHANGE IN DATES FOR REST MPC MEETINGS FOR 2018-19; 16/04/2018 – MPC Container Ships Access Event Set By DNB Markets for Apr. 18; 17/04/2018 – Praxair Begins Supplying Hydrogen to Marathon Petroleum’s Louisiana Refinery; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM 1Q REV. $18.98B, EST. $20.46B

Augustine Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Western Digital (Wdc) (WDC) by 68.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc bought 22,719 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,960 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.28M, up from 33,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Western Digital (Wdc) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $35.9. About 10.85 million shares traded or 79.56% up from the average. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 46.83% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.83% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 10/05/2018 – Western Digital to Participate at Investor Conference; 19/04/2018 – Western Digital® Now Offering Super High-capacity microSD™ Card in India; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP – AT LEAST 50 PERCENT OF SHARE REPURCHASES ARE TARGETED FOR REMAINDER OF CURRENT FISCAL QUARTER; 18/04/2018 – Western Digital Continues to Drive Capacity and Improve TCO for Cloud and Enterprise Data Centers; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 20/03/2018 – Ruder Finn Appoints Ryan Donovan to Head San Francisco Office; 14/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Western Digital Ups the Game with Powerful New Gaming SSD with NVMe Performance; 13/03/2018 – Tech Today: Wither Broadcom? Bully for Western Dig, Nutanix’s Bright Prospects — Barron’s Blog

Since November 19, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $372,990 activity.

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.05 per share. MPC’s profit will be $794.48 million for 12.33 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual earnings per share reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.30, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 34 investors sold MPC shares while 306 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 289 raised stakes. 385.13 million shares or 7.58% more from 358.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 23,122 shares. Miller Howard Investments Incorporated invested 0.03% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Millennium Ltd Co accumulated 4.27 million shares. Advisory Svcs Limited holds 0.09% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 14,720 shares. 198,637 are held by Hrt Limited Liability Company. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0.09% or 49,264 shares. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia accumulated 132,189 shares or 0.05% of the stock. First Quadrant LP Ca stated it has 358,614 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Azimuth Capital owns 0.04% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 8,292 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd stated it has 78,000 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Fukoku Mutual Life holds 0.03% or 3,100 shares in its portfolio. Oakworth Cap owns 5,664 shares. City Co Fl holds 20,984 shares. Pinnacle Assocs Limited has invested 0.08% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 1St Source Commercial Bank owns 5,886 shares.

Since July 30, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.85 million activity. MASSENGILL MATTHEW E sold $80,148 worth of stock or 1,681 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.15, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 93 investors sold WDC shares while 169 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 235.05 million shares or 0.29% more from 234.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.18% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Cibc Markets has invested 0.03% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Schroder Mgmt Grp Incorporated accumulated 1.33M shares. Benjamin F Edwards Communication Inc holds 664 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 65,406 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 176,988 shares. California Employees Retirement System has invested 0.06% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Paradigm Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Usa Portformulas reported 5,445 shares. Sun Life Finance has 805 shares. First Trust Limited Partnership holds 1.63 million shares. Ironwood Financial Lc stated it has 203 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Massachusetts Financial Svcs Ma reported 0.02% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Pinnacle holds 0.05% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) or 43,510 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co reported 0.05% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC).

