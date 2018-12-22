Credit Suisse Ag decreased its stake in 8X8 Inc New (EGHT) by 29.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag sold 26,616 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,300 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.32M, down from 88,916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in 8X8 Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.32% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $16.9. About 1.50M shares traded or 50.28% up from the average. 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) has risen 30.14% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.14% the S&P500. Some Historical EGHT News: 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Rev $79.3M; 25/04/2018 – Springer Nature sets price range for Frankfurt flotation; 13/03/2018 CFO Genovese Gifts 224 Of 8×8 Inc; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q REV. $79.3M, EST. $76.8M; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Loss/Shr 14c; 16/03/2018 – 8X8 INC EGHT.N : DOUGHERTY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $20; 15/05/2018 – 8X8 INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF ACQUISITION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3C, EST. $0; 15/05/2018 – 8X8 ACQUIRES MARIANAIQ TO STRENGTHEN Al CAPABILITIES FOR ENTERPRISE COMMUNICATIONS; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Loss $13.3M

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Autoliv Inc (ALV) by 76.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc bought 14,105 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,535 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.82M, up from 18,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Autoliv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $70.51. About 781,233 shares traded. Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) has declined 18.35% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical ALV News: 24/05/2018 – AUTOLIV: CEVIAN AGREES NOT TO OWN MORE THAN 19.9% OF VEONEER; 31/05/2018 – AUTOLIV INC – VEONEER CFO SAYS FOR VEONEER NET RD&E AS A PCT OF SALES AND EVEN AS A GROSS FIGURE SHOULD NOT GROW MUCH FURTHER TILL 2020 – INVESTOR DAY; 08/05/2018 – AUTOLIV SEES FIVE CURRENT BOARD MEMBERS TO BE ON VEONEER BOARD; 09/05/2018 – GM Recognizes Autoliv for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 25/05/2018 – Autoliv: Jan Carlson appointed Honorary Doctor at Linköping University; 16/04/2018 – AUTOLIV INC ALV.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $110; 24/05/2018 – AUTOLIV INC SAYS PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT WITH CEVIAN, AUTOLIV AND VEONEER AGREED TO TAKE ACTION FOR VEONEER TO APPOINT MR. SYNNERGREN TO VEONEER’S BOARD FOLLOWING SPIN-OFF OF VEONEER; 24/05/2018 – AUTOLIV: CEVIAN PARTNER SYNNERGREN TO JOIN VEONEER BOARD; 31/05/2018 – AUTOLIV INC ALV.N SAYS FOR NEW AUTOLIV ESTIMATES ITS LEVERAGE RATIO* OF NET DEBT* TO EBITDA WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 1.5X AT TIME OF COMPLETION OF SPIN-OFF; 26/04/2018 – AUTOLIV INC ALV.N – INITIAL CAPITALIZATION OF VEONEER WILL PROVIDE UP TO $1.2 BLN OF CASH LIQUIDITY IN VEONEER

More notable recent Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Autoliv +3% after KeyBanc confidence – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Downgraded By Wells Fargo After Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Spinoff – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wells Fargo positive on auto suppliers – Seeking Alpha” on November 02, 2018. More interesting news about Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) were released by: Twst.com and their article: “Autoliv Inc.: Autoliv Provides Update on European Commission Investigation and Announces $210 Million Accrual – The Wall Street Transcript” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Veoneer: Barclays starts at Overweight – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 05, 2018.

More notable recent 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How 8×8, Inc. Shares Rose 15% Today – The Motley Fool” on January 26, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “8×8, Inc. (EGHT) announces appointments of Steven Gatoff as CFO – StreetInsider.com” published on October 08, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “8×8, Inc. Appoints Monique Bonner to Its Board of Directors – Business Wire” on October 25, 2018. More interesting news about 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “8×8, Inc. Announces Transfer Listing to the New York Stock Exchange – Business Wire” published on November 15, 2017 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “8×8 Acquires Jitsi Video Communications Technology From Atlassian – Business Wire” with publication date: October 29, 2018.

Analysts await 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $-0.17 earnings per share, down 142.86% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. After $-0.15 actual earnings per share reported by 8×8, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.33% negative EPS growth.

