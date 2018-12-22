Cincinnati Insurance Company decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Ord (ADP) by 43.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company sold 134,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 171,050 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $25.77 million, down from 305,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.78% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $125.37. About 4.35M shares traded or 85.10% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 20.58% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Employment Report Details (Table); 25/04/2018 – April 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, May 2, 2018; 11/04/2018 – Automatic Data Raises Dividend to 69c; 02/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC ADP.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $119; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: Unemployment in Threes Is Rarified and Risky Territory, as Economy Threatens to Overheat; 19/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – REMAINING DURATION OF CONCESSION UNTIL 2032; 11/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March Regional Employment Report (Table); 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP SLIGHTLY (+0.6%); 02/05/2018 – ADP Increases Profit Guidance for Year — Earnings Review; 04/05/2018 – MESSAGERIES ADP SIGNS MAJOR PACT WITH HACHETTE CANADA

Blackrock Inc decreased its stake in Kmg Chemicals Inc (KMG) by 1.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc sold 19,128 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 959,623 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $72.51M, down from 978,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Kmg Chemicals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $76.14 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 718,084 shares traded or 338.05% up from the average. KMG Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:KMG) has 0.00% since December 22, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical KMG News: 23/04/2018 – DJ KMG Chemicals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMG); 29/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Shiloh Industries, KMG Chemicals, Quad Graphics, Kearny Financial, Teledyne Technologie; 13/03/2018 – KMG TO SUBMIT DELISTING APPLICATION ON APRIL 11; 08/03/2018 KMG CHEMICALS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.04, EST. 72C; 08/03/2018 – KMG Chemicals 2Q Net $25.3M; 12/04/2018 – KMG Chemicals Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – KMG CHEMICALS INC SEES FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA FORECAST TO $114-118 MLN; 11/04/2018 – KMG EP COVERAGE TERMINATED BY VTB CAPITAL; 08/03/2018 – KMG CHEMICALS SEES FY NET SALES $445M TO $455M, EST. $450.0M; 07/05/2018 – Hood River Capital Buys New 1.9% Position in KMG Chemicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 50 investors sold ADP shares while 461 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 332.04 million shares or 0.51% less from 333.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 124,368 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Whittier invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Of Oklahoma holds 0% or 4,394 shares. Bryn Mawr Com has invested 0.13% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Fernwood Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 3,650 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Life Insur holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 28,751 shares. Usca Ria Limited Liability Com invested in 0.04% or 2,306 shares. Newman Dignan And Sheerar reported 5,345 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory, Virginia-based fund reported 100 shares. Appleton Prns Ma owns 8,207 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. 1St Source Bank holds 45,990 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Carderock Capital Management Inc owns 44,535 shares. Amica Retiree Med Trust accumulated 2,677 shares. Clearbridge Invs reported 0.19% stake. Jpmorgan Chase & Com holds 8.64 million shares.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 selling transactions for $32.46 million activity. $1.37M worth of stock was sold by Eberhard Michael C on Friday, September 21. $172,886 worth of stock was sold by Sackman Stuart on Friday, August 31. McGuire Don had sold 1,140 shares worth $166,189. Rodriguez Carlos A sold 62,228 shares worth $9.06M. $901,811 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Black Maria. O’Brien Dermot J sold $1.58 million worth of stock.

Among 22 analysts covering Automatic Data (NASDAQ:ADP), 8 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Automatic Data had 76 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) earned “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, August 30. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, November 2 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Tuesday, October 31, the company rating was maintained by Bernstein. Argus Research maintained Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) rating on Tuesday, November 3. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $96 target. Citigroup maintained Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) rating on Thursday, November 1. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $147 target. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Wednesday, January 31 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Tuesday, May 3. BMO Capital Markets maintained Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) rating on Friday, July 28. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $105 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of ADP in report on Wednesday, June 13 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Tuesday, June 20.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, up 19.19% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.99 per share. ADP’s profit will be $516.53M for 26.56 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.45, from 1.56 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 38 investors sold KMG shares while 34 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 12.04 million shares or 8.18% less from 13.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 302,485 were reported by Principal Grp Inc Inc. Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 0% or 25 shares. Stevens Capital Lp owns 23,891 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 146,367 shares. Advisory Service Network Limited Liability Corporation reported 750 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in KMG Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:KMG). Dupont Capital Mgmt reported 0.05% stake. Water Island Lc holds 0.96% of its portfolio in KMG Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:KMG) for 233,989 shares. Pnc Financial Services Gru accumulated 4 shares or 0% of the stock. Price T Rowe Associate Md has 0.02% invested in KMG Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:KMG) for 1.58 million shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in KMG Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:KMG) for 123,800 shares. Quantbot Lp accumulated 0.01% or 1,342 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins accumulated 1,096 shares or 0% of the stock. Gotham Asset Ltd Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in KMG Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:KMG). Schwab Charles Management Inc owns 0% invested in KMG Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:KMG) for 70,143 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering KMG Chemicals (NYSE:KMG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. KMG Chemicals had 11 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Sector Weight” on Wednesday, June 13. The firm has “Strong-Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 12 by Zacks. The firm has “Buy” rating by Seaport Global Securities given on Friday, December 11. The stock of KMG Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:KMG) earned “Hold” rating by Gabelli on Wednesday, December 14. The stock of KMG Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:KMG) earned “Hold” rating by Zacks on Monday, August 31. Global Hunter Securities upgraded the shares of KMG in report on Wednesday, August 26 to “Neutral” rating. Gabelli upgraded the shares of KMG in report on Monday, May 1 to “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, December 13. Seaport Global maintained the shares of KMG in report on Thursday, February 22 with “Buy” rating.

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2311.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progenics Pharmaceuticals In (NASDAQ:PGNX) by 1.90 million shares to 13.29 million shares, valued at $83.35M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Veritex Hldgs Inc by 211,448 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.71M shares, and has risen its stake in Ring Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:REI).