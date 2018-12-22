Lyrical Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Western Digital Corporation (WDC) by 7.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp bought 279,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.97M shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $171.16M, up from 3.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Western Digital Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $35.9. About 10.85M shares traded or 135.35% up from the average. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 46.83% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.83% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 05/03/2018 MFS Technology Adds TE Connectivity, Exits Western Digital; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 09/03/2018 – Toshiba expects to complete chip unit sale by June at latest – exec; 27/03/2018 – Western Digital Provides Cost-Effective, Hybrid-Cloud Backup and Recovery Solution with StorReduce Software for Enterprises; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL BUYBACK PART OF EXISTING PROGRAM; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog

Autonomy Capital Lp increased its stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) by 1432.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autonomy Capital Lp bought 843,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% with the market. The hedge fund held 902,410 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.30 million, up from 58,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autonomy Capital Lp who had been investing in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $716.34 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.7. About 46,216 shares traded. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) has declined 53.85% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.85% the S&P500. Some Historical IRS News: 15/05/2018 – Capital TV: #BREAKING: The water shortage in the country rises from 31% to 42%, reveals Irsa advisory committee during its meet; 10/05/2018 – IRSA 9M NET INCOME ARS11.29B; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S

More notable recent Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NASDAQ Composite Index closes up 11.31 points for the week, rising for the 3rd straight day – Nasdaq” on December 12, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “54 Top Nasdaq December Dividend Dears By Yield, Upside, And Net Gains – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: SYMC, MU – Nasdaq” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Western Digital (WDC) a Great Stock for Value Investors? – Nasdaq” published on May 24, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Ex-Goldman Sachs employee pleads guilty to insider trading – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Since July 30, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.85 million activity. LONG MARK P also sold $1.77M worth of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) on Monday, July 30.

Among 40 analysts covering Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC), 21 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. Western Digital had 195 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, October 2. Craig Hallum upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, December 6 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, September 7. Maxim Group maintained it with “Buy” rating and $124.0 target in Friday, October 27 report. The stock of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) earned “Sector Weight” rating by Pacific Crest on Tuesday, April 19. On Tuesday, December 20 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral”. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Sunday, October 8 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $105 target in Thursday, January 26 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $93 target in Friday, July 27 report. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, October 27 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.15, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 93 investors sold WDC shares while 169 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 235.05 million shares or 0.29% more from 234.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 4,892 shares. Advisory Service reported 0.03% stake. 145 were reported by Transamerica Advsrs Inc. Reilly Fincl Advsr Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Retirement Systems Of Alabama owns 134,362 shares. Agf Invs America has 18,765 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Whittier accumulated 68 shares. Old Second Financial Bank Of Aurora invested 0.01% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Pinnacle Ltd has invested 0.05% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Lloyds Banking Group Public Ltd Com accumulated 41 shares. Mercer Capital Advisers has 0.01% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 200 shares. Optimum Inv Advisors has 0.06% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). California-based Wetherby Asset Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Moody Bancshares Trust Division has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Strategy Asset Managers Lc accumulated 3,542 shares.

Lyrical Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.58 billion and $7.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 147,183 shares to 2.40M shares, valued at $82.61M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 150,703 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.58 million shares, and cut its stake in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD).

More notable recent IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “It Will Cost You More To Buy ‘The 12 Days Of Christmas’ Gifts This Year – Forbes” on November 30, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Risks Cannabis Investors Need To Understand – Yahoo! Finance News” published on December 21, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA announces Results for the FY 2018 Ended June 30, 2018 – PR Newswire” on September 05, 2018. More interesting news about IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “TriNet Receives Certified Professional Employer Organization (CPEO) Approval From the IRS – GlobeNewswire” published on July 02, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “This Week In Bitcoin: The IRS Targets Coinbase, Venezuela To Mint Its Own Cryptocurrency – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 12, 2017.

Among 2 analysts covering IRSA Inversiones (NYSE:IRS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. IRSA Inversiones had 5 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Monday, September 7 by Zacks. Morgan Stanley downgraded the shares of IRS in report on Thursday, February 8 to “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley downgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $19 target in Tuesday, August 11 report. The stock of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, July 21 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, November 23.