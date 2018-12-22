Jabre Capital Partners Sa increased Electronic Arts Inc (EA) stake by 382.86% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Jabre Capital Partners Sa acquired 8,423 shares as Electronic Arts Inc (EA)’s stock declined 26.04%. The Jabre Capital Partners Sa holds 10,623 shares with $1.28 million value, up from 2,200 last quarter. Electronic Arts Inc now has $23.13 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $76.57. About 7.83M shares traded or 56.88% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 19.78% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.60 BILLION; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUISITION CLOSED IN MAY 2018; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – REVISED ITS LONG-TERM TAX RATE FROM 21% TO 18% PRIMARILY DUE TO CHANGES RESULTING FROM RECENT TAX LEGISLATION IN U.S; 24/04/2018 – UOL BoaCompra reaches Uruguay’s online market; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The World’s Game; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Israeli Group Adds to EA’s Focus on Advanced Technologies; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS PATRICK SÖDERLUND WILL STEP UP INTO THE ROLE OF CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Electronic Arts Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup

Autus Asset Management Llc decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 2.61% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Autus Asset Management Llc sold 1,820 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock declined 22.32%. The Autus Asset Management Llc holds 67,930 shares with $15.33M value, down from 69,750 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $715.27B valuation. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74 million shares traded or 140.02% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/04/2018 – Eventually, Apple plans to have more versions of Daisy in locations across the country. And for now, Apple customers with obsolete iPhones can recycle them through the GiveBack program; 28/05/2018 – Asia Display Makers Dip on Report Apple Will Go All-OLED in 2018; 23/03/2018 – Apple is working on a ‘foldable’ iPhone for release in 2020, says Bank of America; 13/04/2018 – Apple Clouds ASML Earnings Forecast — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – Apple said it would not be going ahead with the project as its planning application had been faced with delays; 29/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly planning on using OLED screens on new iPhones going forward, meaning a good deal of benefits for consumers, according to @robotodd; 27/03/2018 – APPLE TOUTS PRIVACY IN NEW APPS FOR STUDENTS, TEACHERS; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 24/05/2018 – Yonhap: Samsung expresses discontent on U.S. court’s ruling in Apple case; 01/05/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Airbnb, Apple, Skyscrapers

Jabre Capital Partners Sa decreased Alphabet Inc stake by 1,200 shares to 5,000 valued at $6.04 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Nutrien Ltd stake by 10,000 shares and now owns 50,000 shares. Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) was reduced too.

Among 12 analysts covering Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Electronic Arts had 19 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Friday, August 31 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, July 23. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) rating on Friday, August 31. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $137 target. The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 31. UBS maintained the shares of EA in report on Friday, August 31 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $110 target in Friday, November 2 report. The stock has “Sector Weight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, October 29. PiperJaffray maintained the shares of EA in report on Monday, December 10 with “Overweight” rating. As per Wednesday, July 11, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, October 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.15, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 69 investors sold EA shares while 197 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 271.01 million shares or 0.29% more from 270.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moore Cap Management Lp accumulated 85,000 shares. 3,883 were reported by Cap Guardian Trust. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 37,900 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Us Fincl Bank De holds 84,833 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 160 are owned by Tradewinds Management Ltd. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 25,000 shares. Jabre Capital Prns Sa stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Jana Partners Ltd Llc accumulated 657,978 shares. Adirondack Trust has invested 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Moreover, Schroder Investment Mgmt Gp has 0.02% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Assetmark owns 2,013 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. C M Bidwell And Assocs Ltd holds 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 30 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt has 0.09% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Pitcairn holds 0.4% or 32,083 shares. Monetary Management Grp holds 13,375 shares.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 32 selling transactions for $22.11 million activity. The insider Miele Laura sold 1,250 shares worth $141,342. $1.50 million worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shares were sold by Jorgensen Blake J. Singh Vijayanthimala sold 200 shares worth $28,098. Soderlund Patrick sold $711,123 worth of stock. $278,347 worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shares were sold by PROBST LAWRENCE F III. On Monday, July 2 the insider Bruzzo Chris sold $212,389. On Monday, July 2 the insider Wilson Andrew sold $3.84M.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.62 million activity. 3,408 shares valued at $647,520 were sold by KONDO CHRIS on Monday, November 19. 15,652 shares valued at $2.98M were sold by WILLIAMS JEFFREY E on Monday, July 9.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Patriot Wealth Management Incorporated invested in 120,020 shares. Schroder Invest Management Group accumulated 4.11M shares. First Republic Invest accumulated 2.57M shares. Seven Post Invest Office Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.35% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Veritas Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership reported 7,361 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. 108,063 were accumulated by Callahan Advisors Ltd. Impala Asset Mngmt Limited Company invested in 17,461 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Bollard Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 25,969 shares. Aqr Capital Ltd has invested 1.57% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Corda Management Ltd Company accumulated 0.76% or 28,542 shares. Assetmark invested 0.36% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Commonwealth Financial Corp Pa reported 48,804 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv reported 3,776 shares stake. Marietta Partners Limited Liability Com invested in 3.79% or 56,614 shares. Winslow Asset Management invested in 96,330 shares or 3.96% of the stock.

Autus Asset Management Llc increased Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) stake by 3,979 shares to 124,761 valued at $10.07M in 2018Q3. It also upped Ishares Tr (CIU) stake by 9,690 shares and now owns 19,874 shares. Ishares Tr (CSJ) was raised too.

Among 18 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Apple had 38 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, November 8 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock has “Hold” rating by HSBC on Tuesday, December 4. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, December 10 by Citigroup. Nomura maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Friday, November 2 with “Neutral” rating. On Thursday, November 29 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Friday, November 2 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, September 5 by Morgan Stanley. On Friday, November 2 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Hold” on Tuesday, November 27. Morgan Stanley maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Friday, December 7 with “Overweight” rating.