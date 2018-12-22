Estabrook Capital Management decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 1.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management sold 2,654 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 140,948 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.98B, down from 143,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $68.12. About 47.29 million shares traded or 225.42% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/05/2018 – DNB Global Indeks Adds Chevron, Exits Harris, Cuts Exxon; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SVP MARK ALBERS TO RETIRE; 07/03/2018 – EXXON SEES $24B CAPITAL BUDGET THIS YEAR, $28B IN 2019; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82.5 FROM $70; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Earnings, Cash Flow From Ops to Roughly Double by 2025; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS THINKS BIOFUELS NEED PRICES HIGHER THAN $100/TON TO BE COMPETITIVE IN MARKET; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO WOODS: ‘l HAVE EVERY INTENTION OF MEETING THOSE TARGETS’; 29/03/2018 – EXXON HAD SUED CLAIMING STATES CONSPIRED WITH ENVIRONMENTALISTS; 17/04/2018 – EthosEnergy Wins Multi-Million Dollar ExxonMobil Contract; 24/04/2018 – U.S. top court curbs human rights claims against companies

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Athenahealth Inc (Call) (ATHN) by 166.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.64% with the market. The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.69M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Athenahealth Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $130.3. About 839,046 shares traded. athenahealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHN) has declined 2.25% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ATHN News: 07/05/2018 – ELLIOTT MGMT MAKES PROPOSAL TO BUY ATHENAHEALTH; 08/03/2018 – Q2i Partners with athenahealth’s ‘More Disruption Please’ Program to Enable Providers to Gain Insight into OUD Patients’ Recove; 24/05/2018 – Elliott Management to Athenahealth: Investment Community Feedback Supports a Sale Process; 07/05/2018 – ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT – AS A NEXT STEP, WOULD WELCOME OPPORTUNITY TO DISCUSS PROPOSAL WITH ATHENAHEALTH BOARD; 24/04/2018 – Champlain College Online Forms truED Alliance Partnership with athenahealth; 24/05/2018 – ELLIOTT SAYS MAY INCREASE OFFER FOR ATHENAHEALTH POST DILIGENCE; 07/05/2018 – Elliott makes $7bn takeover offer for Athenahealth; 07/05/2018 – Elliott Makes Offer to Buy Athenahealth; 24/05/2018 – ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT – CALLS FOR ATHENAHEALTH TO COMMENCE A FULL PROCESS WITHOUT FURTHER DELAY; 07/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: BREAKING: Elliott makes all-cash offer for Athenahealth for $155-$160 per share – sources (via @DavidFaber)

More notable recent athenahealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why You Should Invest in athenahealth (ATHN) Now – Nasdaq” on December 10, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cantor sees 23% upside in CVS Health in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on November 27, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Ends Higher on Tentative China Trade Optimism – Nasdaq” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about athenahealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will Walgreens (WBA) Q1 Earnings Gain From Overall Strength? – Nasdaq” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of ARRIS, Athenahealth, and iPass on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.13, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 39 investors sold ATHN shares while 58 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.55 million shares or 5.13% less from 39.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gagnon Securities Limited Liability stated it has 42,249 shares or 1.3% of all its holdings. Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.13% invested in athenahealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHN). 12,308 are held by Voya Investment Management Ltd Liability Company. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 4,278 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Nomura Incorporated holds 0.82% or 1.84M shares. American Century Companies invested in 0% or 23,868 shares. Fund has 0% invested in athenahealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHN). Daiwa Sb Invs invested in 0.82% or 31,138 shares. Proshare Lc has invested 0% in athenahealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHN). Moreover, Numerixs Inv Tech Inc has 0.33% invested in athenahealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHN) for 13,100 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability invested in 964,092 shares or 0.11% of the stock. The New York-based Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in athenahealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHN). Round Table Service Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.21% or 4,518 shares in its portfolio. Hanson & Doremus Invest Mgmt holds 0.01% or 241 shares. Oakbrook Ltd holds 2,525 shares.

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc, which manages about $132.23 million and $289.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5,000 shares to 45,000 shares, valued at $7.31 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 4,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,500 shares, and cut its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV).

Among 31 analysts covering athenaHealth (NASDAQ:ATHN), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 21 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. athenaHealth had 117 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday, May 14 with “Hold”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, August 31. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 25 by SunTrust. As per Monday, November 12, the company rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird. The stock of athenahealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHN) earned “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, October 20. The stock of athenahealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHN) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, October 19 by Leerink Swann. Deutsche Bank downgraded the shares of ATHN in report on Friday, July 22 to “Hold” rating. Leerink Swann maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, July 24 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, January 11 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Friday, June 23.

Since June 26, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $386,512 activity. On Tuesday, June 26 Porter Jonathan D. sold $23,723 worth of athenahealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHN) or 150 shares.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 54.55% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.88 per share. XOM’s profit will be $5.76 billion for 12.52 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.21, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold XOM shares while 848 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 2.17 billion shares or 0.56% more from 2.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 14,085 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 476,001 were accumulated by Foundation Res. Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Company invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Warren Averett Asset Management Ltd Liability has 0.31% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). First Hawaiian Commercial Bank has 0.24% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Greenwood Assoc Lc holds 0.05% or 2,665 shares in its portfolio. Van Eck Assocs reported 87,154 shares. Saratoga Rech Invest Mngmt accumulated 3,525 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 105,502 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. 403,238 are owned by Cwm Ltd Liability Corp. Smithfield Commerce holds 1.4% or 152,512 shares in its portfolio. Quadrant Capital holds 0.3% or 5,637 shares. 244,920 are held by Charter Trust. Fincl Advisory Gp holds 0.52% or 23,043 shares. Ashford Capital Management Incorporated holds 0.39% or 38,006 shares.

Among 29 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 12 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 102 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Strong-Buy” rating on Wednesday, August 12 by Vetr. Bank of America maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) rating on Thursday, March 8. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $100 target. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, March 2. Jefferies maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) rating on Friday, June 23. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $8600 target. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Tuesday, October 24. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, September 19 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, April 19 by Jefferies. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, July 11. UBS upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, September 6 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, May 2 by UBS.

Estabrook Capital Management, which manages about $1.18B and $661.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 19 shares to 1,093 shares, valued at $141.77M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mosaic Co New Com (NYSE:MOS) by 15,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Baker Hughes A Ge Co Cl A.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $5.43 million activity. $614,337 worth of stock was sold by Rosenthal David S on Tuesday, December 4. Wojnar Theodore J Jr sold $757,284 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Wednesday, November 28. On Wednesday, November 28 Spellings James M Jr sold $746,620 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 9,522 shares. Corson Bradley W had sold 15,000 shares worth $1.26M on Wednesday, September 19. $1.22 million worth of stock was sold by Verity John R on Tuesday, December 11. The insider Hansen Neil A sold $214,914.