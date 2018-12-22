Shufro Rose & Co Llc increased its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) by 15.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc bought 43,167 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 319,340 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $34.60M, up from 276,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Avery Dennison Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $85.95. About 1.55M shares traded or 160.36% up from the average. Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) has declined 18.85% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.85% the S&P500. Some Historical AVY News: 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – RAISED FY18 GUIDANCE MIDPOINT FOR ADJUSTED EPS BY $0.13; 03/04/2018 – Holland Earns Avery Dennison’s Best Transportation Supplier Award for 2017; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison 1Q Adj EPS $1.44; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.88 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON RAISED FY18 ADJ. EPS GUIDANCE MIDPOINT BY 13C; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison 1Q EPS $1.40; 14/05/2018 – Avery Dennison Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $120 TARGET PRICE; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – TOTAL PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES ASSOCIATED RESTRUCTURING PLAN ARE ESTIMATED AT APPROXIMATELY $70 MLN; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON – EXPECTS RESTRUCTURING PLAN RELATED TO EUROPEAN FOOTPRINT OF LABEL, GRAPHIC MATERIALS SEGMENT TO BE LARGELY COMPLETE BY END OF 2019

Hl Financial Services Llc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 9.83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hl Financial Services Llc bought 7,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 86,728 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.76 million, up from 78,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hl Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.39% or $6.3 during the last trading session, reaching $137.2. About 6.24M shares traded or 148.65% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 6.14% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.14% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/03/2018 – Accenture’s revenue rises 15.2 percent; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $6.61-Adj EPS $6.70; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – THE COMPANIES HAVE STARTED TO DEPLOY THE SYSTEM IN METROPOLITAN TOKYO ON A TRIAL BASIS; 29/03/2018 – Meredith Corp to Sell Meredith Xcelerated Marketing to Accenture; 29/05/2018 – Accenture Wins Three 2018 SAP® Pinnacle Awards Based on Outstanding Contributions and Dedication to Teamwork; 09/05/2018 – Insurers Must Reskill and Reshape Their Workforces to Seize Growth Opportunities from Artificial Intelligence, According to; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Opens Digital Ad-Buying Division, Further Encroaching on Agencies’ Turf; 12/04/2018 – Endgame Expands Partner Footprint Amidst Growth of Secured Endpoints; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – NOW EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR TO BE 14.8 PERCENT; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED

Among 11 analysts covering Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Avery Dennison had 51 analyst reports since October 15, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, April 26, the company rating was upgraded by J.P. Morgan. Citigroup maintained the shares of AVY in report on Thursday, October 11 with “Buy” rating. JP Morgan downgraded the stock to “Underweight” rating in Thursday, February 1 report. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Wednesday, July 25 with “Buy”. Bank of America upgraded Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) on Wednesday, December 7 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) earned “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 27. As per Tuesday, October 10, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, October 27. Citigroup maintained Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) on Wednesday, July 26 with “Buy” rating. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Friday, May 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.40, from 0.79 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 30 investors sold AVY shares while 157 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 67.69 million shares or 2.44% less from 69.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nomura Inc stated it has 0.06% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Ameriprise invested in 0.02% or 640,927 shares. Johnson Counsel accumulated 13,646 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Fulton Fincl Bank Na stated it has 2,071 shares. Andra Ap reported 83,700 shares. Korea Investment accumulated 107,000 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa has 0.27% invested in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Adage Cap Partners Grp Ltd Liability Co holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) for 728,025 shares. 115 are held by Patten Gru. Lpl Fin Ltd has 15,339 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Keybank Association Oh has 0% invested in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Birch Hill Inv Advisors invested in 0.03% or 3,300 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 21,660 shares. First Midwest Commercial Bank Division reported 22,486 shares. D E Shaw Company Incorporated owns 240,605 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Since September 7, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $319,556 activity. On Friday, September 7 Anderson Anthony sold $133,556 worth of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) or 1,275 shares.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64B and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 107,623 shares to 1.29M shares, valued at $14.58 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walker & Dunlop Inc (NYSE:WD) by 10,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 279,807 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

More recent Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Avery Dennison Corporation 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on October 23, 2018. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Dividend Stock Analysis: Avery Dennison – Seeking Alpha” on April 09, 2018. Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Avery Dennison Prices $500 Million Senior Notes Offering – Business Wire” with publication date: November 29, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.02, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold ACN shares while 389 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 333 raised stakes. 441.67 million shares or 2.70% less from 453.91 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 0.02% or 17,535 shares. California-based Quantum Capital Mgmt has invested 0.08% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Dsc Advisors Ltd Partnership owns 5,993 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 1,409 shares. Covington Cap Mngmt has 121,973 shares for 1.27% of their portfolio. 12,880 were accumulated by Leavell Inv Management Inc. Rmb Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 85,026 shares. Family Firm Incorporated holds 0.12% or 1,874 shares in its portfolio. Lau Associate Limited Company accumulated 2.14% or 22,192 shares. Oppenheimer accumulated 63,872 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 0.38% or 157,342 shares in its portfolio. Pecaut And reported 0.26% stake. Kcm Invest Limited Com stated it has 31,190 shares. Guyasuta Inv Advsr Incorporated stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Johnson Financial Group has invested 0.21% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Among 27 analysts covering Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Accenture Plc had 108 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of ACN in report on Friday, June 29 with “Neutral” rating. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $185 target in Friday, June 29 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Susquehanna on Tuesday, October 3. As per Wednesday, September 27, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Cowen & Co maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) on Thursday, December 14 with “Buy” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) on Thursday, September 28 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, June 16 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse on Friday, June 24 to “Neutral”. On Wednesday, May 24 the stock rating was downgraded by SunTrust to “Hold”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, December 22 by Cantor Fitzgerald.