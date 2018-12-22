Among 6 analysts covering Fluor (NYSE:FLR), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Fluor had 7 analyst reports since August 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, November 20 by Deutsche Bank. As per Monday, August 13, the company rating was upgraded by UBS. On Wednesday, December 12 the stock rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy”. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, October 11 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 17 by Canaccord Genuity. Robert W. Baird maintained Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) rating on Friday, November 2. Robert W. Baird has “Neutral” rating and $50 target. Goldman Sachs upgraded Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) rating on Thursday, October 18. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $59 target. See Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) latest ratings:

12/12/2018 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Conviction Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $59 New Target: $44 Downgrade

20/11/2018 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $54 New Target: $49 Maintain

02/11/2018 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $59 New Target: $50 Maintain

18/10/2018 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy New Target: $59 Upgrade

11/10/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $69 New Target: $66 Maintain

17/08/2018 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

13/08/2018 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $48 New Target: $69 Upgrade

Aviance Capital Management Llc increased Total Sa (TOT) stake by 4244.25% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Aviance Capital Management Llc acquired 287,293 shares as Total Sa (TOT)’s stock declined 9.85%. The Aviance Capital Management Llc holds 294,062 shares with $18.94 million value, up from 6,769 last quarter. Total Sa now has $135.97 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $51.78. About 2.04M shares traded or 6.71% up from the average. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 2.96% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 24/04/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: Total to Develop Artificial Intelligence Solutions with Google Cloud; 26/04/2018 – Total 1Q Net Profit Slightly Falls; Raises 2018 Interim Dividend; 18/03/2018 – Total Pays $1.45 Billion for Abu Dhabi Offshore Oilfield Stakes; 18/04/2018 – Total in Agreement to Buy 74.3% of Direct Energie; 30/05/2018 – IRAN: TOTAL HAS 60 DAYS TO NEGOTIATE ROLE IN S. PARS GAS FIELD; 16/05/2018 – Total Will Not Make Any Further Commitment to Iran South Pars Project; 28/05/2018 – Total, Partners to Launch Zinia 2 Deep Offshore Development; 16/05/2018 – TOTAL: ACTUAL SPENDING TO DATE FOR SP11 PROJECT LESS THAN EU40M; 10/05/2018 – Clean Energy Fuels: Total to Provide Up to $100M Credit Support for Program; 11/05/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: Algeria: Total Strengthens Its Cooperation with Sonatrach and Launches the Engineering Studies for a Petrochemical

Since November 6, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $250,264 activity. 5,158 shares were bought by Seaton David Thomas, worth $250,264 on Tuesday, November 6.

The stock decreased 2.64% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $30.23. About 3.88M shares traded or 80.89% up from the average. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 27.92% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 03/05/2018 – Fluor 1Q Loss/Shr 13c; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.30 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Fluor Corp. ‘A-‘ Rating; Outlook Stable; 07/04/2018 – Fluor tenders work to Grana y Montero for Quellaveco Peru mine; 27/03/2018 – FLUOR GETS CONTRACT FROM ENPPI; 27/03/2018 – Fluor Awarded Front-End Engineering and Design and Project Management Consultancy Contract for Phosphoric Acid Production Facility in Egypt; 03/05/2018 – Fluor 1Q Rev $4.82B; 31/05/2018 – Fluor Is Said Ready to Exit Giant Scottish Offshore Wind Project; 30/05/2018 – FLUOR RATINGS AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 15/03/2018 – France considers developing mini nuclear reactors, eyes cost

More notable recent Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fluor: Poised For A Rebuild – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Apache, Waste Management And More – Yahoo! Finance News” published on December 18, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why Fluor Corporation Slumped in October – Motley Fool” on November 05, 2018. More interesting news about Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Fluor Corporation’s Stock Is Plunging Today – Motley Fool” published on October 11, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Cyber Monday, Argentina And Mars – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 24, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 40 investors sold Fluor Corporation shares while 145 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 114.27 million shares or 0.79% less from 115.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 4,200 shares. Tcw Group owns 703,812 shares. Us Bancshares De has 74,730 shares. Regions Fincl Corp accumulated 2,200 shares. Commonwealth State Bank Of stated it has 0.02% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Swiss Savings Bank invested in 0.03% or 448,822 shares. Fdx Advisors Inc invested in 10,932 shares. 246 were accumulated by Brown Brothers Harriman And. Howe & Rusling owns 19 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 8,314 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.02% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) or 44,775 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 132,563 shares. Brown Advisory Inc reported 12,956 shares stake. Natixis has 129,527 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Shell Asset Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR).

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, commissioning and maintenance, and project management services worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.25 billion. It operates through four divisions: Energy, Chemicals & Mining; Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Maintenance, Modification & Asset Integrity ; and Government. It has a 18.21 P/E ratio. The Energy, Chemicals & Mining segment offers a range of design, engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication, and project management services to upstream, downstream, chemical, petrochemical, offshore and onshore gas and oil production, liquefied natural gas, pipeline, and metals and mining markets.

More notable recent TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Total wins two more exploration blocks offshore Mauritania – Seeking Alpha” on December 12, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Reuters: Total in talks to sell U.K. North Sea assets – Seeking Alpha” published on December 21, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Total, ADNOC, And Unconventional Gas Play – Seeking Alpha” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Total Withdraws From South Pars Field – Potential Implications – Seeking Alpha” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Total S.A. – Key Takeaways From The Third Quarter 2018 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Among 4 analysts covering Total (NYSE:TOT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Total had 4 analyst reports since September 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, November 29 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. J.P. Morgan upgraded the shares of TOT in report on Wednesday, November 28 to “Hold” rating.