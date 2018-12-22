Aviance Capital Partners Has Upped Its Target Corp. (TGT) Holding; DTE Energy Company (DTE) Had 2 Bulls

Aviance Capital Partners Llc increased Target Corp. (TGT) stake by 58.6% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Aviance Capital Partners Llc acquired 4,656 shares as Target Corp. (TGT)’s stock declined 23.46%. The Aviance Capital Partners Llc holds 12,601 shares with $1.11 million value, up from 7,945 last quarter. Target Corp. now has $31.90B valuation. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $61.13. About 8.83M shares traded or 50.46% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 11.83% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Expand Same-Day Delivery in Kentucky; 06/03/2018 – TARGET: FREE TWO-DAY SHIPPING IS NOW AVAILABLE ON TARGET.COM; 28/03/2018 – Companies interested in the locations include Target, Aldi, Big Lots and some real estate investment trusts; 15/03/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET TO LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN WASHINGTON, D.C; 14/03/2018 – Amazon-owned Whole Foods, Kroger and Target, meanwhile, are investing in some of the same initiatives; 06/03/2018 – Target: January Comparable Sales Rose More Than 4%; 06/03/2018 – TARGET: NEW STORES TO ADD ABOUT 50BPS OF SALES GROWTH THIS YR; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Net $718M; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45; 06/03/2018 – Target: Wage Increase Part of Previously Announced Plan to Boost to $15 by End of 2020

Among 6 analysts covering DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. DTE Energy had 9 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) rating on Thursday, October 25. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $120 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) rating on Wednesday, July 11. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $115 target. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, October 25. On Monday, September 17 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $118 target in Monday, December 10 report. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $110 target in Monday, September 10 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, July 27. See DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) latest ratings:

10/12/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $110 New Target: $118 Maintain

25/10/2018 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $118 New Target: $120 Maintain

25/10/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underperform Old Target: $109 New Target: $111 Downgrade

17/09/2018 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $113 New Target: $118 Maintain

10/09/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $103 New Target: $110 Maintain

15/08/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $116 Initiates Coverage On

27/07/2018 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $115 New Target: $118 Maintain

24/07/2018 Broker: Howard Weil Rating: Sector Outperform Initiates Coverage On

11/07/2018 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $108 New Target: $115 Maintain

Among 14 analysts covering Target (NYSE:TGT), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Target had 18 analyst reports since August 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, August 23 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Monday, August 27 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, August 23. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 23 by Robert W. Baird. The company was maintained on Monday, December 3 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, August 23 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, November 7 by Cowen & Co. UBS maintained Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) on Friday, August 17 with “Neutral” rating. On Wednesday, November 21 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, August 23 by Wells Fargo.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company has market cap of $20.75 billion. The companyÂ’s Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial clients in southeastern Michigan. It has a 16.96 P/E ratio. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $114.05. About 1.92M shares traded or 47.79% up from the average. DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) has risen 3.68% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.68% the S&P500. Some Historical DTE News: 04/05/2018 – MICHIGAN’S DTE ENERGY: MORE THAN 160K WITHOUT POWER DUE TO WIND; 30/03/2018 – DTE Energy Proposes $1.7 Billion Plan To Double Renewable Energy Capacity In Michigan — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – DTE REAFFIRMS 2018 OPERATING EPS GUIDANCE OF $5.57-$5.99; 07/03/2018 DTE Energy powers Little Caesars Arena with renewable energy during NHL’s ‘Green Month’; 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO – REAFFIRMS 2018 OPERATING EPS GUIDANCE OF $5.57 – $5.99; 07/05/2018 – DTE ENERGY RAISES FERMI 2 REACTOR TO 42% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 09/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO SAYS REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE OF $5.57-$5.99 PER SHARE – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Outlook Of Dte Gas To Negative; 04/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: U-20062 – DTE Gas Company – Prehearing May 1, 2018, at 9:00 A.M; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms DTE and Subs; Outlook Remains Negative