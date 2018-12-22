Grs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 85.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc bought 84,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 183,802 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.38M, up from 98,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $20.68. About 6.34M shares traded or 20.24% up from the average. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 27.11% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 04/05/2018 – Seatown Adds Zayo Group, Exits Shire, Cuts Broadcom Inc.: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co; 24/05/2018 – Fairbanks Energy Services Helps Zayo Significantly Reduce Energy Consumption at Three zColo Data Centers; 16/03/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPLETION OF ANALYSIS PHASE LEADS TO ENGAGEMENT WITH IRS AND CONVERSION PREPARATION; 03/05/2018 – Zayo To Advance Evaluation of REIT Conversion; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Group: Acquisition Adds 452 Owned Route Miles, Plus Additional Leased Route Miles; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Announces Resignation Of Chief Operating Officer; 17/05/2018 – Zayo Group Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 16/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – WILL EXPAND ITS EUROPEAN DATA CENTER PRESENCE WITH A NEW LOCATION IN FELTHAM, UK

Awm Investment Company Inc decreased its stake in Liqtech International Inc. (LIQT) by 57.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc sold 2.28M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.72M shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.86M, down from 4.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Liqtech International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.30M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.40% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1.17. About 1.01M shares traded or 35.52% up from the average. LiqTech International, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LIQT) has risen 197.98% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 197.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LIQT News: 11/04/2018 LiqTech Signs Another Framework Agreement With Marine Scrubber Manufacturer; 07/05/2018 – LiqTech International, Inc. To Discuss Results For The First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 15/05/2018 – LIQTECH INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.03; 12/04/2018 – LiqTech Intl, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 11/04/2018 – LIQTECH INTERNATIONAL INC – SIGNED FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH A MARINE SCRUBBER MANUFACTURER; 11/04/2018 – LIQTECH SAYS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT HAS INITIAL TERM FOR 2018 & 2019, PROVIDES THAT MINIMUM 35 SYSTEMS ESTIMATED TO BE DELIVERED DURING INITIAL TERM; 11/04/2018 – LiqTech Signs Letter Of Intent With One Of The World’s Largest Marine Scrubber Manufacturers; 15/05/2018 – LiqTech International 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 12/04/2018 – LiqTech International Expects Total Gross Proceeds $5.75 Million From Offering

Investors sentiment increased to 4.2 in 2018 Q3. Its up 2.00, from 2.2 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 2 investors sold LIQT shares while 3 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 22.83 million shares or 84.71% more from 12.36 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Comml Bank Of America De invested in 0% or 1,993 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 190,000 shares. Perkins has invested 0.1% in LiqTech International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT). Awm Invest Inc owns 1.72 million shares. Moreover, Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability has 1% invested in LiqTech International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) for 1.78M shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in LiqTech International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT). Blackrock accumulated 14,457 shares or 0% of the stock. Manatuck Hill Prtn Limited Liability Company has invested 1.5% of its portfolio in LiqTech International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT). White Pine Cap Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in LiqTech International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT). Kennedy Cap Mgmt Inc reported 598,351 shares stake. New York-based Millennium Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in LiqTech International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT). Citadel Advsrs Llc holds 0% or 12,266 shares in its portfolio. Sigma Planning Corporation has 0% invested in LiqTech International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Com accumulated 10,000 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd owns 1,026 shares.

Awm Investment Company Inc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $604.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Maxwell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MXWL) by 1.49 million shares to 2.43 million shares, valued at $8.49 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spero Therapeutics Inc. by 400,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 540,474 shares, and has risen its stake in Electrocore Llc.

Among 25 analysts covering Zayo Group Holdings (NYSE:ZAYO), 19 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive.

Grs Advisors Llc, which manages about $164.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 14,305 shares to 533,695 shares, valued at $11.68 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.