Among 8 analysts covering Ocado Group Plc (LON:OCDO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ocado Group Plc had 25 analyst reports since July 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 10 by Numis Securities. The stock has “Buy” rating by Peel Hunt on Tuesday, November 20. The firm has “Buy” rating by Peel Hunt given on Friday, November 2. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, July 5 by HSBC. Peel Hunt maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, August 21 report. On Monday, July 2 the stock rating was maintained by Peel Hunt with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 16 by Peel Hunt. The stock of Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) earned “Buy” rating by Numis Securities on Tuesday, September 18. The firm has “Buy” rating by Peel Hunt given on Monday, October 8. The rating was maintained by Peel Hunt with “Buy” on Wednesday, October 3. See Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) latest ratings:

The stock increased 1.93% or GBX 14.6 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 769.6. About 3.05 million shares traded or 12.94% up from the average. Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) has 0.00% since December 22, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 5.32 billion GBP. It primarily offers pet, kitchen and dining, and beauty products under the Ocado, Fetch, Sizzle, and Fabled names. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also engages in the development and monetization of intellectual property and technology used for the online retailing, logistics, and distribution of grocery and consumer goods.

Another recent and important Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Take A Look At England’s Amazon – Seeking Alpha” on October 10, 2018.

Among 15 analysts covering Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Ross Stores had 20 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, August 24. The company was maintained on Friday, August 24 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Wednesday, November 21. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, August 20 report. The company was maintained on Monday, August 20 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, November 21 with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 27 by Loop Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Wednesday, November 21 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, July 31 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Friday, August 24.

