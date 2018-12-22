Azimuth Capital Management Has Cut By $1.36 Million Its Target (TGT) Stake; Careside Has 2 Sentiment

Careside Inc (CASI) investors sentiment decreased to 2 in Q3 2018. It’s down -1.00, from 3 in 2018Q2. The ratio is negative, as 34 hedge funds opened new or increased holdings, while 17 reduced and sold equity positions in Careside Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 10.66 million shares, up from 9.65 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Careside Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 7 Reduced: 10 Increased: 19 New Position: 15.

Azimuth Capital Management Llc decreased Target Corp (TGT) stake by 16.91% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Azimuth Capital Management Llc sold 15,441 shares as Target Corp (TGT)’s stock declined 23.46%. The Azimuth Capital Management Llc holds 75,881 shares with $6.69 million value, down from 91,322 last quarter. Target Corp now has $31.90 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $61.13. About 8.83 million shares traded or 50.46% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 11.83% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 15/05/2018 – TGT NEXT-DAY DELIVERY FREE FOR REDCARD ORDERS, $2.99 OTHERWISE; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Traffic Rose 3.2%; 06/03/2018 – Target Didn’t Miss the Digital Mark–Heard on the Street; 03/04/2018 – TARGET EXPANDS NY FOOTPRINT WITH 3 MORE SMALL-FORMAT STORES; 01/05/2018 – Shipt and Target Launch Same-Day Delivery in Knoxville; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Target’s Outlook Has Been Revised to Stable From Negative; 14/05/2018 – Target Tests Retail ‘Flow Center’ for Faster, Nimbler Distribution; 23/04/2018 – DJ Target Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TGT); 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N FY SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – TARGET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.30 TO $1.50, EST. $1.35

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on March, 5. They expect $1.51 EPS, up 10.22% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.37 per share. TGT’s profit will be $787.98 million for 10.12 P/E if the $1.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.53% EPS growth.

Azimuth Capital Management Llc increased Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 86,847 shares to 462,407 valued at $22.50M in 2018Q3. It also upped Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) stake by 3,394 shares and now owns 20,740 shares. Alphabet Inc Cl A was raised too.

Among 14 analysts covering Target (NYSE:TGT), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Target had 18 analyst reports since August 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, November 21 by Credit Suisse. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, August 23 report. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, August 23. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 23 by UBS. The company was maintained on Monday, December 3 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Wednesday, November 21 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight” on Friday, November 23. On Thursday, August 23 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. UBS maintained the shares of TGT in report on Friday, August 17 with “Neutral” rating. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $92 target in Monday, August 27 report.

Analysts await CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) to report earnings on April, 4. They expect $-0.05 earnings per share, up 37.50% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. After $-0.10 actual earnings per share reported by CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

Wellington Shields & Co. Llc holds 2.27% of its portfolio in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for 896,137 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc owns 888,333 shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Manatuck Hill Partners Llc has 0.03% invested in the company for 15,090 shares. The New York-based Perceptive Advisors Llc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P., a New York-based fund reported 14,900 shares.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. The company has market cap of $363.05 million. The Company’s lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, advanced ovarian clear cell carcinomas, and advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s late-stage clinical drug candidates, including MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor to treat adult patients with philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ZEVALIN injection for intravenous use indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade, or follicular B-cell non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma, as well as for the treatment of patients with previously untreated follicular non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.