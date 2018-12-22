Azimuth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) by 3.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc bought 1,972 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.75% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 67,229 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.71 million, up from 65,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $4.33 during the last trading session, reaching $144.21. About 2.25 million shares traded or 25.22% up from the average. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 37.86% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.86% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 30/04/2018 – Edwards Granted CE Mark For First Transcatheter Tricuspid Therapy; 21/03/2018 – Edwards Completes Enrollment In PARTNER 3 Low-Risk CT Sub-Study, Updates Timeline For SAPIEN 3 Ultra System Launch In Europe; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees FY Sales $3.5B-$3.9B; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q EPS 96c; 21/05/2018 – Edwards Announces Key Events For EuroPCR 2018; 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 01/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Enters Into Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 10/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Host Earnings Conference Call On April 24, 2018; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY SHR $0.96; QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.22; QTRLY SALES $894.8 MLN, UP 1.3 PCT

Westwood Global Investments Llc increased its stake in Bhp Billiton Limited (BHP) by 13.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Global Investments Llc bought 53,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.37% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 451,678 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $22.51M, up from 398,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Global Investments Llc who had been investing in Bhp Billiton Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $47.1. About 4.59 million shares traded or 48.38% up from the average. BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) has risen 9.41% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 19/04/2018 – BHP Billiton cuts iron ore production forecast; 04/05/2018 – BP Considers Acquiring BHP Billiton Energy Assets -Bloomberg; 12/03/2018 – WPL:BHP:WOODSIDE TO OPERATE SCARBOROUGH; 06/03/2018 – BHP Exec: Shale has Limited Shelf Life — CERAWeek Market Talk; 05/03/2018 – BHP HOPES TO START ESCONDIDA TALKS BEFORE JUNE IF UNION WILLING; 14/03/2018 – COLUMN-China’s iron ore mountain may only be a molehill: Russell; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – GROUP COPPER EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY 6% IN 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR; 07/03/2018 – BHP: CONCERNED CUT IN EXPLORATION DOLLARS WILL HURT TECH SPEND; 05/03/2018 – PEMEX’S OIL RESERVES DECLINED SLIGHTLY IN 2017, NEW RESERVES TO COME MAINLY FROM AREAS UNDER JOINT VENTURES -CEO; 03/05/2018 – BP SAID TO HIRE MS AS IT CONSIDERS BIDDING FOR SOME BHP ASSETS

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Medtronic slips 2% premarket on device injuries – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Receives FDA Clearance For HemoSphere Platform With Intelligent Decision-Support Tools – StreetInsider.com” published on December 03, 2018, Wallstreetpr.com published: “New Momentum Shows Up in Healthcare Logistics: SYK, IVST, and EW – WallStreetPR” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Abbott Labs, Albermarle, Boston Scientific, BP, Embraer, Intuit, Marathon Oil, Norfolk Southern and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Credit Suisse Initiates Coverage of Large Health Care Stocks – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Among 30 analysts covering Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW), 19 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Edwards Lifesciences Corp had 126 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 26 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) earned “Hold” rating by Northland Capital on Wednesday, April 25. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, May 23 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, December 7 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, June 27 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, December 8 by Cowen & Co. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, February 1. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Tuesday, March 20. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, July 27 report. BTIG Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, July 27 report.

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Snap (NYSE:SNA) by 3,275 shares to 7,681 shares, valued at $1.41M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Signature Bank Ny (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 9,190 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,730 shares, and cut its stake in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD).

More notable recent BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) news were published by: Investingnews.com which released: “BHP Reports New Early Stage Copper Find Near Olympic Dam – Investing News Network” on November 28, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Stock Market Power Rankings: Save Us, Amazon – The Motley Fool” published on November 25, 2018, Fool.com published: “3 Top Commodity Stocks to Buy in 2019 – The Motley Fool” on December 16, 2018. More interesting news about BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “BP launches $3 billion sale of US onshore assets to fund BHP deal: sources – StreetInsider.com” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Striking workers shut operations at BHP’s Spence copper mine in Chile – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 28, 2018.