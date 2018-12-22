Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (PFE) by 28.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc sold 10,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.56% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 25,592 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.13M, down from 36,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $41.93. About 58.76M shares traded or 141.89% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 25.07% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 10/04/2018 – PFIZER – JOINED TRINETX GLOBAL HEALTH RESEARCH NETWORK, WILL HAVE ACCESS TO CLINICAL DATA FROM TRINETX’S NETWORK OF HEALTHCARE ORGANIZATIONS; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer’s PhIII kidney cancer study for Inlyta flops as investigators flag a dead end on outcomes (but SFJ pays for the gamble) $PFE; 17/04/2018 – MERCK TO STUDY PCV-15 V114 FOR PNEUMOCOCCAL DISEASE VACCINE; 04/05/2018 – Christopher Scully Joins PPD as Chief Financial Officer; 08/03/2018 – Cellectis: Servier and Pfizer Announce Results of UCART19 First-in-Human Trials to Be Presented at the 44th EBMT (European; 23/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE DID NOT PUT IN A FINAL BID FOR PFIZER’S CONSUMER HEALTHCARE UNIT – SOURCE FAMILIAR WITH SITUATION; 29/04/2018 – #5 Shazam Arie Belldegrun raises $300M, grabs Pfizer’s allogeneic CAR-T portfolio and launches a groundbreaking drive to commercialization; 30/05/2018 – FDA:XELJANZ HAS BOXED WARNING FOR SERIOUS INFECTIONS,MALIGNANCY; 23/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L – CONFIRMS IT HAS WITHDRAWN FROM PROCESS RELATING TO PFIZER’S CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS; 25/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Mylan pressures Pfizer to fix EpiPen production problems; AstraZeneca cancer drug hits goal

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 0.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold 16,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.14 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $181.73 million, down from 2.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $68.12. About 47.29M shares traded or 225.19% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY: EXXONMOBIL CONTRACT FOR W251B8 GAS TURBINE ROTOR; 20/03/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan signs 20-year lubricant contract with Exxon in South America; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS LLP AS COMPANY’S AUDITOR; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Considers Expanding Polypropylene Production Along Gulf Coast; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION 10.04B MMCFE/D; 02/04/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery begins Flexicoker overhaul; 29/03/2018 – U.S. JUDGE DISMISSES EXXON MOBIL XOM.N LAWSUIT TO STOP NEW YORK, MASSACHUSETTS ATTORNEY GENERALS’ CLIMATE CHANGE PROBES — COURT RULING; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil fails to ride oil’s rally as Chevron powers ahead; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q UPSTREAM EARNINGS $3.50T; 12/05/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Person shot at Exxon gas station on #Houston’s south side, police say –

Since July 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.92 million activity. On Friday, July 20 the insider SUSMAN SALLY sold $1.50M.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 3.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.62 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.70B for 16.38 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.95% negative EPS growth.

Among 23 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 35% are positive. Pfizer had 89 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Thursday, July 14. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $4300 target in Monday, August 14 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, September 5 report. The company was maintained on Monday, April 18 by Goldman Sachs. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 1 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, October 28 by S&P Research. The company was maintained on Saturday, September 5 by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Wednesday, July 29. Leerink Swann maintained Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) rating on Monday, May 2. Leerink Swann has “Market Perform” rating and $34.70 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 2 by BMO Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 41 investors sold PFE shares while 741 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.96 billion shares or 0.44% less from 3.98 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Boyar Asset Mgmt owns 150,617 shares. Aristotle Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 80,924 shares. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon has 70.23 million shares. Valmark Advisers has invested 0.03% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). First Merchants Corp owns 101,150 shares. Archford Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation reported 52,671 shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. Peapack Gladstone Corp holds 0.52% or 240,306 shares. Tradition Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 17,366 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Aureus Asset Ltd Com accumulated 8,174 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Moreover, Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma has 0.16% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Mutual Of Omaha State Bank Wealth, a Arizona-based fund reported 63,096 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Hudock Cap Group Ltd has invested 1.41% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Buffington Mohr Mcneal stated it has 0.15% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Profit Management has invested 0.82% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 10 accumulated 3.57% or 361,473 shares.

Among 29 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 12 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 102 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and $8600 target in Thursday, July 27 report. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight” on Tuesday, July 11. The firm has “Long-Term Buy” rating by Hilliard Lyons given on Wednesday, June 7. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, August 17 by Piper Jaffray. As per Tuesday, March 29, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Friday, January 19 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, March 8 by Wells Fargo. The company was upgraded on Thursday, March 2 by Credit Suisse. As per Wednesday, August 12, the company rating was downgraded by Vetr. UBS maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Monday, May 2 with “Neutral” rating.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $5.43 million activity. 15,850 shares valued at $1.22 million were sold by Verity John R on Tuesday, December 11. Corson Bradley W sold $1.26M worth of stock or 15,000 shares. Rosenthal David S also sold $614,337 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Tuesday, December 4. Hansen Neil A also sold $214,914 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Friday, December 14. 9,658 shares were sold by Wojnar Theodore J Jr, worth $757,284. Schleckser Robert N sold 7,855 shares worth $619,861.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.21, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 38 investors sold XOM shares while 848 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 2.17 billion shares or 0.56% more from 2.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Company stated it has 1.96% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Mondrian Invest Partners Ltd holds 2.03% or 762,129 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Co invested in 0.93% or 189,186 shares. 1.64M were accumulated by Amp Cap. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Hldgs has invested 0.52% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Rench Wealth Mngmt stated it has 2.23% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Wallington Asset Mngmt Llc has 1.14% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 56,123 shares. First Heartland Consultants Inc stated it has 17,713 shares. Cannell Peter B And Inc has invested 1.08% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Pinnacle Associate Limited has invested 0.41% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Lumbard Kellner Limited Liability Company holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 8,794 shares. 5.44 million are held by Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Company. Vision Cap has invested 0.09% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Thomas Story & Son Ltd Liability Com holds 2.31% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 51,420 shares. Hilton Mgmt Limited holds 8,459 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $12.58 billion and $11.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Charles Corp New (NYSE:SCHW) by 42,273 shares to 864,202 shares, valued at $42.48M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 22,485 shares in the quarter, for a total of 171,634 shares, and has risen its stake in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 54.55% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.88 per share. XOM’s profit will be $5.76 billion for 12.52 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.85% negative EPS growth.