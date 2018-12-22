Crow Point Partners Llc increased A Mark Precious Metals Inc (AMRK) stake by 95.02% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Crow Point Partners Llc acquired 102,319 shares as A Mark Precious Metals Inc (AMRK)’s stock declined 7.28%. The Crow Point Partners Llc holds 209,999 shares with $2.73M value, up from 107,680 last quarter. A Mark Precious Metals Inc now has $77.28M valuation. The stock decreased 6.94% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $10.99. About 77,772 shares traded or 823.99% up from the average. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) has declined 11.64% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.64% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRK News: 21/05/2018 – A-Mark Precious Metals Sets Financial Conference Schedule for May and June 2018; 08/05/2018 – A-Mark Precious Metals 3Q Rev $1.99B; 19/04/2018 – DJ A-Mark Precious Metals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMRK); 20/03/2018 – A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS INC – INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM CREDIT FACILITY FOR PURCHASE OF PRECIOUS METALS FROM SUPPLIERS; 20/03/2018 A-Mark Precious Metals Renews $260 Million Credit Facility; 13/05/2018 – Throwing Ex-CEO Winterkorn Under the VW Bus Could Leave a Mark; 08/05/2018 – A-Mark Precious Metals 3Q Loss/Shr 9c; 31/05/2018 – Critic’s Notebook: `The Americans’ Series Finale: The Deepest Cuts Don’t Leave a Mark

Baldwin Brothers Inc decreased Waters Corp (WAT) stake by 43.49% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Baldwin Brothers Inc sold 2,276 shares as Waters Corp (WAT)’s stock declined 1.74%. The Baldwin Brothers Inc holds 2,957 shares with $576,000 value, down from 5,233 last quarter. Waters Corp now has $13.37 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.70% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $176.56. About 1.13 million shares traded or 77.98% up from the average. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has declined 3.53% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 13/04/2018 – US House of Reps: April 13, 2018 9:01:33 A.M. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE – The Chair designated Ms. Maxine Waters of CA to lead the; 05/04/2018 – Perrier® Introduces Peach, the Latest Flavor Addition to its Growing Portfolio of Flavored Carbonated Mineral Waters; 15/04/2018 – Waters at Conference Call Hosted By Janney Today; 03/04/2018 – Waters Corp To Invest $215M in Precision Chemistry Manufacturing in Massachusetts; 10/04/2018 – HEXATRONIC GROUP AB HTRO.ST – AGREEMENT INCLUDES DELIVERY OF BOTH TRANSPORT CABLE AND SUBMARINE CABLE USED FOR CROSSING OF WATERS; 04/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Rep. Waters on the 50th Anniversary of the Assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr; 23/03/2018 – John Waters’s Art to Go on Display in Baltimore in October; 17/05/2018 – VIETNAM SAYS ITS OIL AND GAS OPERATIONS ARE CONDUCTED IN WATERS ‘ENTIRELY UNDER VIETNAMESE SOVEREIGNTY’; 25/05/2018 – Waters Technologies Corporation vs Biomedical Device Consultants and Laboratories of Colorado, LLC | Terminated-Settled | 05/25/2018; 24/04/2018 – WATERS SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $8.10-$8.30, EST. $8.18

Analysts await Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $2.64 earnings per share, up 5.18% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.51 per share. WAT’s profit will be $199.97M for 16.72 P/E if the $2.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual earnings per share reported by Waters Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

Baldwin Brothers Inc increased Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 318 shares to 19,771 valued at $39.60 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) stake by 4,260 shares and now owns 119,556 shares. Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) was raised too.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $7.24 million activity. Shares for $762,480 were sold by Rae Elizabeth B. 21,028 shares were sold by Kelly Terrence P, worth $4.00M. KUEBLER CHRISTOPHER A sold $1.60M worth of stock. $214,358 worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) shares were sold by Harrington Michael C. The insider SALICE THOMAS P sold 3,500 shares worth $672,000.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.13, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold WAT shares while 198 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 67.26 million shares or 4.26% less from 70.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sun Life Financial accumulated 0.09% or 2,478 shares. Artemis Invest Llp accumulated 0.23% or 105,317 shares. Castleark Management Ltd Com owns 7,620 shares. Ledyard Retail Bank holds 0.04% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) or 1,660 shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Australia accumulated 0.79% or 422,854 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.06% or 1,244 shares. Denali Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 400 shares. Perkins Coie Tru has 0.04% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 400 shares. Moreover, Advisors Asset Management Inc has 0.04% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 11,228 shares. 45,305 are held by Wellington Management Grp Llp. Trust Of Vermont, a Vermont-based fund reported 3,544 shares. 1,100 were reported by Of Virginia Va. Illinois-based Optimum Investment Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Cibc World Corp has 21,310 shares. Personal invested 0.01% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT).

More notable recent Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Best ETFs for 2019: The Water Shortage Problem Isnâ€™t Going Away – Investorplace.com” on December 18, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” published on December 12, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results – Business Wire” on October 23, 2018. More interesting news about Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on April 24, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Waters Corp.: Buy Now – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 10, 2018.

Among 9 analysts covering Waters (NYSE:WAT), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 11% are positive. Waters had 12 analyst reports since July 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, July 25 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, October 24. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 10 by Morgan Stanley. On Friday, November 30 the stock rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Sell”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, October 24 by UBS. The company was downgraded on Monday, October 8 by Leerink Swann. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Wednesday, December 12 to “Underweight”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, July 17 by Janney Capital. Barclays Capital maintained Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) on Wednesday, October 24 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 13.

Crow Point Partners Llc decreased Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) stake by 244,682 shares to 61,000 valued at $1.69M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) stake by 75,000 shares and now owns 191,001 shares. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) was reduced too.

More notable recent A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Market Trends Toward New Normal in Amarin, BioSpecifics Technologies, Cavco Industries, Iconix Brand Group, A-Mark Precious Metals, and Core-Mark Holding â€” Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings – Nasdaq” on November 28, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for September 18, 2018 : AMRK – Nasdaq” published on September 18, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “A-Mark Precious Metals Subsidiary Closes $100 Million Offering of Secured Term Notes – GlobeNewswire” on September 14, 2018. More interesting news about A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A-Mark Precious Metals’s (AMRK) CEO Greg Roberts on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on November 12, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “A-Mark Precious Metals Renews $260 Million Credit Facility – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 20, 2018.