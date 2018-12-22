Forward Management Llc increased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 30.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forward Management Llc bought 72,969 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 310,668 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.16M, up from 237,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forward Management Llc who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $9.1. About 15.29M shares traded or 48.67% up from the average. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 22.14% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS AS PART OF ENHANCED ALLIANCE, INFOSYS WILL ALSO ESTABLISH A GLOBAL MICROSOFT CLOUD INNOVATION CENTER IN THE U.S; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS NAMES KIRAN MAZUMDAR-SHAW LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 10/04/2018 – CALIX AND INFOSYS ENTER STRATEGIC CO-CREATION PARTNERSHIP; 02/05/2018 – Infosys and Astound Partner to Deliver Better Service Experience Through an AI Enhanced Enterprise Service Management Café; 10/04/2018 – CALIX INC – CO AND INFOSYS WILL JOINTLY INVEST TO CO-CREATE NEW SERVICES AND VALUE-ADDED OFFERINGS ON AXOS PLATFORM; 13/04/2018 – INDIA’S INFOSYS’ EXEC SAYS CONTINUE TO INVEST IN RE-SKILLING WORKFORCE; 06/03/2018 – INFOSYS LIMITED: Infosys Opens Technology and Innovation Hub; 13/04/2018 – Infosys to Acquire Award-winning Creative and Consumer Insight Agency, WONGDOODY; 12/04/2018 – ADRs End Higher; GW Pharmaceuticals, Infosys and ArcelorMittal Trade Actively; 26/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Infosys development at airport to have college campus-like feel

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Of America Com (LH) by 6.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc bought 3,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,437 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.98M, up from 54,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Of America Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $124.12. About 1.42M shares traded or 49.94% up from the average. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 10.12% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE NOW INCLUDES PROJECTED NEGATIVE IMPACT FROM ASC 606 OF ABOUT $0.20 TO $0.30 PER SHARE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 23/04/2018 – LabCorp at Walgreens Expands into Florida; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation Bd Authorized an Increase in Total Shr Repurchase Program to Total of $1.0 B; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q ADJ. OPER MARGIN +15.3%; 25/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, AETNA EXTENDED, EXPANDED EXISTING AGREEMENT, MAKING CO PREFERRED NATIONAL LABORATORY FOR SUBSTANTIALLY ALL AETNA MEMBERS FROM JAN 1, 2019; 05/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to ltem 9 Labs Corp. and Files for Ticker Symbol Change with FINRA; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp: Deal With Eurofins Is All-Cash Transaction; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – BOARD AUTHORIZED AN INCREASE IN COMPANY’S TOTAL SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO A TOTAL OF $1.0 BLN; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp: Will Be A Preferred National Laboratory for Substantially All of Aetna’s Members Beginning 2019; 12/03/2018 – LABCORP 0 CPN CONV NOTES DUE ’21 TO ACCRUE CONTINGENT INTEREST

Among 22 analysts covering Infosys (NYSE:INFY), 4 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 18% are positive. Infosys had 49 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, October 11 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The stock of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) earned “Hold” rating by HSBC on Tuesday, August 9. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Wednesday, May 31 with “Hold”. The stock of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) earned “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, September 18. The company was maintained on Monday, January 15 by Cowen & Co. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, August 18. The stock of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, January 12 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was initiated by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Hold” on Friday, October 16. The rating was downgraded by Nomura to “Neutral” on Monday, July 18. The stock of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, September 28 by Societe Generale.

Forward Management Llc, which manages about $5.17 billion and $590.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 8,830 shares to 23,528 shares, valued at $1.59 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 8,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15 shares, and cut its stake in Urstadt Biddle Pptys Inc (NYSE:UBA).

Since November 5, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $660,911 activity. $604,162 worth of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) was sold by ANDERSON KERRII B on Monday, November 5.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $451.99M and $552.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares U.S. Insrnce Etf (IAK) by 7,976 shares to 71,191 shares, valued at $4.72M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Inc Com (NYSE:BLK) by 1,929 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,137 shares, and cut its stake in Camden Ppty Tr Sh Ben Int (NYSE:CPT).

Among 20 analysts covering Laboratory Corp (NYSE:LH), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Laboratory Corp had 81 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $126 target in Tuesday, December 8 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, August 10 report. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Friday, November 24 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Monday, October 16. The stock of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, September 1 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, September 10. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, October 26 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, July 27 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 11 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 26 by Canaccord Genuity.